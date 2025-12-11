ETV Bharat / bharat

Bilaspur Train Collision CRS Report Exposes Flaws; Railways Asks To Tighten Safety Protocols

New Delhi: The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) has recommended safety upgrades after its inquiry into the November Bilaspur train collision, in which a MEMU train rammed a stationary goods train, killing 12 people, including railway staff, and injuring 19.

One of the most significant recommendations is the mandatory inclusion of blood alcohol content in the postmortem reports of any crew member who dies in a train accident. The CRS found that the postmortem report of a deceased crew member in the Bilaspur incident did not mention BAC, prompting the commission to ask Railways to update both the Accident Manual and the Indian Railway Medical Manual to prevent such omissions in the future.

“In case of death of any crew member of a train involved in the accident, the Railway should intimate the concerned authorities to include the blood alcohol content in the postmortem report so that the status of intoxication can be ascertained. These instructions should be included in the Accident Manual & Indian Railway Medical Manual so that same are not missed by the concerned officials of Safety & Medical Department,” the report mentioned.

Similarly, a new system would be developed to ensure zero data loss. According to authorities, the new mechanism must ensure a system so that no data from the Black Box Recorders (BBR) could be lost during an unexpected power loss without a signal,

During the inquiry, it was found that no data from the period of running train number 68733 MEMU could be retrieved from BBR.

“It has been informed by Railway that data of 1024 bytes is sampled every 0.8 seconds and temporarily stored in an internal buffer. Once the buffer is full, the process transfers the accumulated data to the USB BBR drive as a log file. In the event of a controlled shutdown, a switch-off request signal triggers immediate write of all buffered data to the USB drive, ensuring no data loss. However, during an unexpected power loss with such a signal, any data remaining in the buffer since the last successful write cycle will be lost,” the report stated.

According to CRS, during an unexpected power loss without such a signal, any data remaining in the buffer since the last successful write cycle is lost. There should be a mechanism so that this anomaly can be rectified by the Railway. Similar to locomotives, real real-time data transmission facility should be available in MEMUs, to monitor the health and secure data storage/retrieval for post incident analysis.

As per the final inquiry report submitted by Brijesh Kumar Mishra, commission of Railway Safety South Eastern Circle, “In order to facilitate the post event analysis and to correlate the events logged by other instruments, clocks for the all monitoring and recording equipment should be auto synchronised with GPS time including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for Operational Hazard Analysis (OHE), Train Control & Management System (TCMS) and Black Box Recorder in Electric Multiple Units (EMU) and MEMUs, and speedometers in Locomotives and driving motor coaches.”