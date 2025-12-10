Bikaner Village Protests Against Rising Industrial Pollution By Not Sending Children To School
Khara village residents claim that they had to resort to this Gandhian way of protest as their concerns have not been addressed.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST|
Updated : December 10, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Bikaner: Even as pollution in and around Delhi continues to make headlines and draws attention of the Apex Court, a village in Bikaner has resorted to Gandhian means of protest to draw attention to their plight because of the pollution.
The people of Khara village, located just 20 km from the district headquarters, have repeatedly informed the authorities about the increasing industrial pollution. Not receiving any response from the authorities, the villagers have decided not to send their children to school. They have announced that the school boycott will continue till a solution to their problem is found and agreed upon. They have promised more forms of Gandhian protest in the coming days.
Former Sarpanch Kan Singh Sisodia underlined that while development is important, health care is also crucial. “We want our problems addressed. We want Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPCB) to do something about it, but so far, we've only received assurances,” he said.
Another former Sarpanch, Purna Ram, pointed out that due to its proximity to the populated areas, the smoke from the industrial units has made the villagers sick. “I myself am sick and am taking medication. There used to be no illness in the village, but now many diseases have emerged,” he claimed.
The impact of the pollution and the protest is visible in the five government and private-run schools in the village. Even in the Higher Secondary School, the attendance has dropped by 90%.
Aziz, Principal of one of the higher secondary schools in the village, related that his school has 446 students, but only 60 to 65 have been attending classes for the last two days.
“The authorities have been informed of this. The School is operating regularly, and classes are being held. The villagers have also been advised to send their children since the exams are approaching,” he said.
Due to the proximity of the industrial area to the populated zones, the smoke and Plaster of Paris (POP) powder dust can be clearly seen on the homes, trees and other areas.
One of the villagers, Suresh Pareek, said that the fuel being used in the units produces excessive smoke and is banned. He pointed out that the smoke has completely polluted an area of several kilometres, and the powder dust can be clearly seen in the homes, which is inhaled along with the air.
The villagers claimed that after they raised the issue last year, a team led by the Chief Engineer of the RPCB arrived from Jaipur and took stock of the situation for three days. The team found PM-10 (particulate matter) levels several times higher than the standard.
Meanwhile, Dr Pramod Thakral, a respiratory specialist at Bikaner's PBM Hospital, disclosed that the Hospital's respiratory department receives several patients from Khara. He added that the POP residue cannot be ruled out as a cause of asthma.
People from various walks of life are joining the protest. President of the Khara Industries Association, Parvinder Singh Rathore, said, "If there are any problems, we are committed to working with the villagers to resolve them. Simply shutting down industries isn't the solution." He said that straw, not stubble, is being used as fuel as the latter is banned.
Responding to charges of the units resorting to overproduction, he said, “We are ready to sit with the administration and the villagers and take steps like planting trees and other measures.”
He underlined that RIICO also needs to fulfil its responsibilities like building roads, providing resources and carrying out development activities.
Meanwhile, the President of the Bikaner Trade and Industry Board, Jugal Rathi, called for mutual coordination and said the traders are ready for it.
“The Pollution Control Board and RIICO will also have to come together. We have also met with the District Collector in this regard,” he said.
On the other hand, District Collector Namrata Vrishni said that she is aware of the development and will soon discuss this matter with the RIICO, Pollution Control Board, traders and the local residents to find a solution.