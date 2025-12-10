ETV Bharat / bharat

Bikaner Village Protests Against Rising Industrial Pollution By Not Sending Children To School

Bikaner: Even as pollution in and around Delhi continues to make headlines and draws attention of the Apex Court, a village in Bikaner has resorted to Gandhian means of protest to draw attention to their plight because of the pollution.

The people of Khara village, located just 20 km from the district headquarters, have repeatedly informed the authorities about the increasing industrial pollution. Not receiving any response from the authorities, the villagers have decided not to send their children to school. They have announced that the school boycott will continue till a solution to their problem is found and agreed upon. They have promised more forms of Gandhian protest in the coming days.

Former Sarpanch Kan Singh Sisodia underlined that while development is important, health care is also crucial. “We want our problems addressed. We want Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPCB) to do something about it, but so far, we've only received assurances,” he said.

Another former Sarpanch, Purna Ram, pointed out that due to its proximity to the populated areas, the smoke from the industrial units has made the villagers sick. “I myself am sick and am taking medication. There used to be no illness in the village, but now many diseases have emerged,” he claimed.

The impact of the pollution and the protest is visible in the five government and private-run schools in the village. Even in the Higher Secondary School, the attendance has dropped by 90%.

Aziz, Principal of one of the higher secondary schools in the village, related that his school has 446 students, but only 60 to 65 have been attending classes for the last two days.

“The authorities have been informed of this. The School is operating regularly, and classes are being held. The villagers have also been advised to send their children since the exams are approaching,” he said.

Due to the proximity of the industrial area to the populated zones, the smoke and Plaster of Paris (POP) powder dust can be clearly seen on the homes, trees and other areas.

One of the villagers, Suresh Pareek, said that the fuel being used in the units produces excessive smoke and is banned. He pointed out that the smoke has completely polluted an area of several kilometres, and the powder dust can be clearly seen in the homes, which is inhaled along with the air.