Bijapur Encounter: Police Claim Major Success In Chhattisgarh, Recover Crucial Documents After Killing 6 High-Ranking Naxals
The killing of DVCM-level Maoist leader Buchanna has caused a huge damage to the Naxalite network, claims Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Bijapur: Police on Friday said they have recovered several important documents from the six high-ranking Naxalites, who were killed in an encounter with the security forces on November 12 in the National Park area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.
Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said the most important documents are believed to be related to Buchanna, the in-charge of the insurgent group's Maddeed Area Committee and its Division of Village and Community Management (DVCM), who was among those killed.
Police also reported that the documents have revealed Buchanna's deep connections with an urban network, including his financial dealings and supply chain, involving several prominent and influential individuals in the area. According to the SP, Buchanna had been strengthening the urban network for several years, overseeing the supply of goods, logistics, uniforms, medicines, and weapons.
The documents contain numerous code names, route maps, contact details, and financial ledgers, which security agencies are scrutinising. Officials say these could soon reveal prominent names, following which, several arrests are also possible.
"The killing of Buchanna and the seizure of files related to the network have dealt a significant blow to the Naxalite network," said Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.
It is being reported that the slain Buchanna had 42 serious crimes registered against him in various police stations in the district, including attacks on camps of security forces and soldiers, kidnapping, murder, robbery, explosions, and arson.
Security forces also recovered weapons, backpacks, explosive materials, and digital equipment from the scene. The police have promised to resolve the entire matter soon.
Also Read:
- Bastar Olympics Breaks Naxal-Affected Tag Of Abujhmad; Chhattisgarh Youth Showcase Incredible Talent
- Top Naxal Cadres Are Confined To Bastar Region Of Chhattisgarh: Official
- Six Naxals Killed In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Carried Total Bounty of Rs 27 Lakh
- Bijapur Encounter: Bodies Of Six Maoists Killed in Tuesday Gunfight Brought To District Headquarters