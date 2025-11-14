ETV Bharat / bharat

Bijapur Encounter: Police Claim Major Success In Chhattisgarh, Recover Crucial Documents After Killing 6 High-Ranking Naxals

Bijapur: Police on Friday said they have recovered several important documents from the six high-ranking Naxalites, who were killed in an encounter with the security forces on November 12 in the National Park area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said the most important documents are believed to be related to Buchanna, the in-charge of the insurgent group's Maddeed Area Committee and its Division of Village and Community Management (DVCM), who was among those killed.

Police also reported that the documents have revealed Buchanna's deep connections with an urban network, including his financial dealings and supply chain, involving several prominent and influential individuals in the area. According to the SP, Buchanna had been strengthening the urban network for several years, overseeing the supply of goods, logistics, uniforms, medicines, and weapons.

The documents contain numerous code names, route maps, contact details, and financial ledgers, which security agencies are scrutinising. Officials say these could soon reveal prominent names, following which, several arrests are also possible.