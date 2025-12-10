ETV Bharat / bharat

Inspired By His Father, Bihar MLA Chetan Anand And Wife Ayushi Pledge To Donate Organs

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: Bihar's Janata Dal (United) MLA Chetan Anand and his wife Ayushi Singh, have pledged to donate their organs. Anand is the MLA from Nabinagar Assembly constituency in Aurangabad district.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Anand and his wife said that each of them has pledged to donate eight of their organs after their deaths. The couple made the pledge with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization, working under the aegis of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna.

"The current events in our family inspired us to make this decision. A few days ago, my cousin passed away. My aunt, grandmother, and grandfather also passed away. I have an uncle with a heart problem. Considering all these events, I discussed this with my wife. If you are useful to someone in life, you will be useful after death as well. Nothing could be better than this," Anand said, adding both promised to donate kidneys, lungs, hearts, eyes, and livers.

"My wife and I made our own decision. In my family, my father, Anand Mohan, donated his eyes. He donated his eyes while in prison. We draw inspiration from him. When I told my family about this, they were very happy," the MLA said.