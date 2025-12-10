Inspired By His Father, Bihar MLA Chetan Anand And Wife Ayushi Pledge To Donate Organs
Inspired by family, Chetan Anand and his wife Ayushi pledged to donate their organs after their death.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
By Brijam Pandey
Patna: Bihar's Janata Dal (United) MLA Chetan Anand and his wife Ayushi Singh, have pledged to donate their organs. Anand is the MLA from Nabinagar Assembly constituency in Aurangabad district.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Anand and his wife said that each of them has pledged to donate eight of their organs after their deaths. The couple made the pledge with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization, working under the aegis of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna.
"The current events in our family inspired us to make this decision. A few days ago, my cousin passed away. My aunt, grandmother, and grandfather also passed away. I have an uncle with a heart problem. Considering all these events, I discussed this with my wife. If you are useful to someone in life, you will be useful after death as well. Nothing could be better than this," Anand said, adding both promised to donate kidneys, lungs, hearts, eyes, and livers.
"My wife and I made our own decision. In my family, my father, Anand Mohan, donated his eyes. He donated his eyes while in prison. We draw inspiration from him. When I told my family about this, they were very happy," the MLA said.
He said he considered organ donation as a great act. "A person can save eight lives after his death. As a leader, it was very important to make this decision. Even if it was just to send a message, it was necessary to do it. There is no need to be afraid. This is a donation after your death.”
Organ donation is a voluntary act and it can’t be forced upon anybody, the MLA said. Asked if he will try to convince other MLAs to do the same, Anand said, "We cannot force anyone to donate organs. One has to do it voluntarily."
His wife Ayushi said they had a discussion over the matter and finally decided to go ahead. "My father-in-law had already donated his eyes. My father, mother, and brother have also donated all their organs," she said.
Ayushi said that awareness about the benefits of organ donation was very low, but gradually people will understand the same and donate their organs.
"This is divine work. Because of you, someone's life is saved or happiness is brought to their life. We will expand this campaign further. That's why we started this work in our assembly constituency, Nabinagar. Women came there and everyone was inspired. People are coming forward. We will take this campaign forward," she said.
Many political figures and noted personalities across the country pledged to donate their organs after their death. They include former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu (who passed away in 2010), former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee (who passed away in 2018), Nanaji Deshmukh (died in 2010).
Among those who had made the pledge and are alive include Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his wife Durga; Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Kiran Shaw Mazumdar, Salman Khan, Nandita Das, Gautam Gambhir, and others.
