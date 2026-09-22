ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar's Jamui Outrage: A Peep Into The Psyche Of Main Accused Nandan Yadav

Patna: What is the psyche of the people, especially the main accused Nandan Yadav, involved in the molestation and harassment of two minors – 16-year-old class X students and friends – on a national highway in Jamui district of Bihar?

The question haunted the common people’s minds as the country erupted in anger after seeing the videos of the detestable incident, and the state police subsequently arrested Nandan and his associate Hareram Yadav in an encounter on Tuesday. Three juveniles involved had already been nabbed on Monday.

ETV Bharat pieced together information from various sources and talked to experts to attempt to find out the psychological makeup or mindset of Nandan, currently being treated in a government hospital after being hit by a bullet fired by the police in self-defence.

Nandan’s Facebook profile, which has 19 reels and around a dozen photographs, provides a glimpse of his nature, behaviour, attitude and ambition. It also boasts of over 2,300 friends.

The first reel is a video of two young girls or women wearing masks and travelling in a train being slyly recorded, while a few others show that he doesn’t care about anybody. Some of them shows him with five or six people, including juveniles.

And then, one of the reels show him and a couple of his friends drinking liquor. Though the place where the video was shot is not clear – Bihar has been a dry state since April 2016, when the then chief minister Nitish Kumar – led government imposed total prohibition.

In one particular reel, a seemingly inebriated Nandan and his friend are dancing on a stage with girls, who seem to be a part of some orchestra group, and is showering currency notes on them.

Another striking one shows him and his associates present on a sand-laden tractor, which lends credence to some of the local people asserting that Nandan is part of the illegal mining mafia. A couple of the reels have him on board trucks.

"Son, you have earned two rupees. Keep it safe, because I always tell good things to anybody. The amount of intoxication that you get after consuming two pegs of liquor, I always have that much throughout 24 hours. Did you understand #!@^*... I am coming…,” says a voice in one of the reels in which he twirls his moustache.

In another one, he narrates that he is the younger son of the family and irrespective of whether his pockets are ‘garam’ (full of money) or not, his mind is always full of anger.