Bihar's Jamui Outrage: A Peep Into The Psyche Of Main Accused Nandan Yadav
Main accused Nandan Yadav's Facebook profile, which has 19 reels and around a dozen photographs, provides a glimpse of his nature,
By Dev Raj
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Patna: What is the psyche of the people, especially the main accused Nandan Yadav, involved in the molestation and harassment of two minors – 16-year-old class X students and friends – on a national highway in Jamui district of Bihar?
The question haunted the common people’s minds as the country erupted in anger after seeing the videos of the detestable incident, and the state police subsequently arrested Nandan and his associate Hareram Yadav in an encounter on Tuesday. Three juveniles involved had already been nabbed on Monday.
ETV Bharat pieced together information from various sources and talked to experts to attempt to find out the psychological makeup or mindset of Nandan, currently being treated in a government hospital after being hit by a bullet fired by the police in self-defence.
Nandan’s Facebook profile, which has 19 reels and around a dozen photographs, provides a glimpse of his nature, behaviour, attitude and ambition. It also boasts of over 2,300 friends.
The first reel is a video of two young girls or women wearing masks and travelling in a train being slyly recorded, while a few others show that he doesn’t care about anybody. Some of them shows him with five or six people, including juveniles.
And then, one of the reels show him and a couple of his friends drinking liquor. Though the place where the video was shot is not clear – Bihar has been a dry state since April 2016, when the then chief minister Nitish Kumar – led government imposed total prohibition.
In one particular reel, a seemingly inebriated Nandan and his friend are dancing on a stage with girls, who seem to be a part of some orchestra group, and is showering currency notes on them.
Another striking one shows him and his associates present on a sand-laden tractor, which lends credence to some of the local people asserting that Nandan is part of the illegal mining mafia. A couple of the reels have him on board trucks.
"Son, you have earned two rupees. Keep it safe, because I always tell good things to anybody. The amount of intoxication that you get after consuming two pegs of liquor, I always have that much throughout 24 hours. Did you understand #!@^*... I am coming…,” says a voice in one of the reels in which he twirls his moustache.
In another one, he narrates that he is the younger son of the family and irrespective of whether his pockets are ‘garam’ (full of money) or not, his mind is always full of anger.
Interestingly, majority of the reels are accompanied with provocative Bhojpuri and Punjabi songs. The liquor, the two languages, dance, dialogues, showering money on dancers, and aggressive posing with friends – all point towards the fact that he wanted to portray himself as a macho man having a good time.
The videos and photos posted by him also indicated that he wanted to project himself as a muscleman. But he purportedly turned into a villain when he groped, pulled, grabbed and lifted the hapless Class 10 girl and tried to take her towards the deserted area off the national highway 333A.
She and her school friend had come there on a scooter and were trying to click some photos and record some videos on Saturday (September 19), when Nandan and his associates accosted them. She begged and pleaded to allow them to go, but it fell on deaf ears.
Nandan had covered his face well with a saffron, printed gamchha (thin towel) – indicating that he understood that he was committing a crime. As the videos surfaced on social media and triggered a nationwide furore, the police took cognizance of the incident and it landed him with a bullet injury to his leg, which could make him limp for the rest of his life.
The police said that he has a criminal record, and is well-connected with the powerful sand mafia active in the area. The local people hinted that he and his associates have been involved in harassing and molesting girls and women over the past few years.
"The minor boys always remained with him as he would share some chicken curry and rice with them," one of the locals shared with ETV Bharat.
Patna-based clinical psychologist Binda Singh asserted that people like Nandan come out of filthy atmosphere of families that have no values, and where the women in the household – be they the mother, sister, daughter, or others – are not respected.
"These come out of a patriarchal system where the sons are the apple of eyes and daughters are detested, where sons are allowed to have their way, but girls are confined and restricted. Such boys or men turn out to be wayward people. They are psychopaths and anti-social elements, who enjoy torturing others, especially the weak, girls and women. Psychologically they have no fear of the society,” Binda told ETV Bharat.
The clinical psychologist added that people become such psychopaths when they see women being disrespected, abused, thrashed and molested by the male members of the family.
Asked about how could such offenders be treated, Binda said: “Right now the boy and girl who were harassed and molested are the ones who need treatment and counselling. I can just imagine what they must be going through. As far as these psychopaths like Nandan are concerned, they need punishment.”
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