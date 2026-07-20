ETV Bharat / bharat

Biharipur Village In UP's Baghpat Mourns Sudden Death Of Tripura DGP

Baghpat: Biharipur village of Baghpat is mourning the sudden demise of Anurag Dhankhar, Tripura's Director General of Police (DGP), who died at Agartala police headquarters on Monday. As soon as the news of his death spread, grief swept through his family and people in his ancestral village. His entire family has been living in Baraut for about five years. The family members have left for Agartala.

Anurag was born in Biharipur village and studied at the primary school here till Class V. He pursued his further education at Sarurpur Kherki Inter College and then completed his BSc (Agriculture) from Janta Vedic College in Baraut. His first job was as a field officer with Syndicate Bank in Baraut. While working, he prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1994. Anurag took charge as Tripura DGP in May 2025.

The news of his sudden death has shocked not only his family but the entire district. When the villagers heard about his death, they were initially in disbelief. When the death was confirmed, everyone's eyes filled with tears.

Anurag’s cousin, Rajkumar Dhankhar said that he had moved with his family to Baraut about five years ago. Anurag’s father, Satpal Dhankhar, had been elected the Biharipur village head for two consecutive terms and had passed away at his Baraut residence just a year ago.

He disclosed that Anurag has three brothers, the eldest of whom, Vivek Dhankhar, is retired from the Air Force and lives in Delhi. Anurag was the second son in the family. The youngest son, Raviraj runs a business in Baraut.