Bihar Youth Arrested In Gujarat For Threatening To Kill New CM Samrat Choudhary
Bihar police arrested Shekhar Yadav from Gujarat for threatening CM Samrat Choudhary, citing mental distress and family issues; he is now in Munger for questioning.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Patna: The police have arrested a Bihar youth from Ahmedabad in Gujarat for threatening to kill newly appointed chief minister Samrat Choudhary and using expletives against him. He is being brought to Munger on a transit remand and will be produced in the local court after questioning.
A case regarding the issuance of life threats about Samrat was registered at the Sangrampur police station in Munger, which also happens to be the native district of Samrat. He was elected from the Tarapur Assembly constituency in the district.
The arrested youth has been identified as Shekhar Yadav, a resident of a village under the Belhar police station area in the Banka district of Bihar. He worked at a private firm in Sanand in the Ahmedabad district. Both Munger and Banka are contiguous to each other.
“Two days ago, we received an audio from our sources in which one person was using abusive words and speaking life-threatening things about the chief minister. We verified the audio and identified the accused,” Munger superintendent of police (SP) Syed Imran Masood told ETV Bharat on Friday.
A police team was sent to Shekhar’s address in Banka district. His old parents, a wife who is ill, and three kids at his village home. They revealed that he has been working in Gujarat for the last couple of years.
“Another police team was dispatched to Ahmedabad. It managed to nab the accused with help from the Ahmedabad police. He is in the age group of 30 to 35 years. He has been questioned there and is being brought to Munger for further questioning. We will then produce him in the court,” Masood said.
The Munger SP added that Shekhar seemed to be a bit mentally disturbed due to problems related to his family.
“In the preliminary enquiry Shekhar revealed that he was getting continuous phone calls from an unknown number, following which he lost his cool and said unwanted things about the chief minister,” Masood said.
The police said that the threats were not issued directly to the chief minister or his office or any senior government official.
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