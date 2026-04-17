ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Youth Arrested In Gujarat For Threatening To Kill New CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna: The police have arrested a Bihar youth from Ahmedabad in Gujarat for threatening to kill newly appointed chief minister Samrat Choudhary and using expletives against him. He is being brought to Munger on a transit remand and will be produced in the local court after questioning.

A case regarding the issuance of life threats about Samrat was registered at the Sangrampur police station in Munger, which also happens to be the native district of Samrat. He was elected from the Tarapur Assembly constituency in the district.

The arrested youth has been identified as Shekhar Yadav, a resident of a village under the Belhar police station area in the Banka district of Bihar. He worked at a private firm in Sanand in the Ahmedabad district. Both Munger and Banka are contiguous to each other.

“Two days ago, we received an audio from our sources in which one person was using abusive words and speaking life-threatening things about the chief minister. We verified the audio and identified the accused,” Munger superintendent of police (SP) Syed Imran Masood told ETV Bharat on Friday.

A police team was sent to Shekhar’s address in Banka district. His old parents, a wife who is ill, and three kids at his village home. They revealed that he has been working in Gujarat for the last couple of years.