ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Weighed Down By Welfare Schemes, Pulled Down By Poverty

Patna: What is the most interesting feature of Bihar's economy? Despite the state's limited earnings, its expenditure on social welfare schemes is higher than that of many other states in the country. The state's tax and non-tax revenue amounts to only about 7 per cent of its GDP. Nevertheless, Bihar spends approximately 30 per cent of its GDP on various welfare schemes.

In fact, following the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA government announced several major public welfare decisions and electoral promises. Initiatives such as free electricity, financial assistance for women, significant hikes in social security pensions, promises of 10 million jobs and employment opportunities, new schemes for poor families, and massive investments in infrastructure have raised a critical question: Where will the funds come from?

If the Bihar government's total revenue receipt is considered to be Rs 100, the rough breakdown would look like this — approximately Rs 29 is earned by the state itself; about Rs 62 comes from the Centre as a share of taxes; and roughly Rs 20 is received as grants from the Centre. Clearly, a major part of the state financial system relies on the Central government.

If Bihar's economy were worth Rs 100, the debt against it would be around Rs 39.

According to the CAG report, based on the state's population, the debt burden amounts to approximately Rs 27,000 per person in Bihar.

However, Bihar has recorded improvements across various economic and social development indices over the last 20 years. The state's per capita income rose from just Rs 5,780 in 2004-05 to Rs 76,490 in 2024-25, marking an approximately 13-fold increase.

The steadily rising debt burden on Bihar (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Per capita development expenditure has also risen steadily. It stood at Rs 1,463 in 2005-06 and climbed to Rs 13,279 by 2024-25. This indicates that the state government is spending more on each citizen compared to the past. The government claims that the impact of investments in sectors such as roads, electricity, education, health, and rural development is reflected in these figures.

According to the official data, government expenditure on education has increased approximately 13.02-fold since 2005, while spending on the health sector has risen about 14.8-fold. Investments in the education sector have grown, covering new schools, teacher recruitment, scholarships, and infrastructure. Despite this, concerns regarding the quality of education, the availability of health services, the shortage of doctors, and the operational efficiency of government institutions persist.

How And Where It Lags Behind

Between 2016 and 2023, the state's Human Development Index (HDI) rose from 0.485 to 0.614 — an increase of approximately 27 per cent — whereas the national average growth during the same period was around 23 per cent. This improvement reflects progress in education, health, and standards of living.

Snapshot of Bihar's economy (ETV Bharat Graphics)

However, Bihar remains among the lowest-ranking states across several national indices. Poverty is the primary challenge. According to the NITI Aayog’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index, Bihar is home to the country's largest population living in poverty. Data indicates that approximately 33.70 per cent of the state's population falls under the category of multidimensional poverty.

Bihar contributes approximately 2.9 per cent to the nation's total GDP. Agriculture forms the backbone of the state's economy, accounting for about 25 per cent of its GDP — a figure significantly higher than that of most other states. Approximately 80 per cent of the state's population relies on farming, either directly or indirectly. Agriculture is also the largest employment sector, providing jobs to nearly half of the population.

Industrialisation in Bihar has not progressed at the expected pace. The contribution of the manufacturing sector to employment in the state stands at only about 6 per cent, whereas the construction sector employs nearly three times as many people. The service sector's contribution is also below the national average. This has had a direct impact on employment; a large number of youths still migrate to Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, and other states in South India in search of jobs and better incomes.

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