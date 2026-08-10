Bihar: Weighed Down By Welfare Schemes, Pulled Down By Poverty
Heavily dependent on the Centre for financial support, Bihar is navigating a difficult development path over the last 20 years | Report by Avinash Kumar.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Patna: What is the most interesting feature of Bihar's economy? Despite the state's limited earnings, its expenditure on social welfare schemes is higher than that of many other states in the country. The state's tax and non-tax revenue amounts to only about 7 per cent of its GDP. Nevertheless, Bihar spends approximately 30 per cent of its GDP on various welfare schemes.
In fact, following the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA government announced several major public welfare decisions and electoral promises. Initiatives such as free electricity, financial assistance for women, significant hikes in social security pensions, promises of 10 million jobs and employment opportunities, new schemes for poor families, and massive investments in infrastructure have raised a critical question: Where will the funds come from?
If the Bihar government's total revenue receipt is considered to be Rs 100, the rough breakdown would look like this — approximately Rs 29 is earned by the state itself; about Rs 62 comes from the Centre as a share of taxes; and roughly Rs 20 is received as grants from the Centre. Clearly, a major part of the state financial system relies on the Central government.
If Bihar's economy were worth Rs 100, the debt against it would be around Rs 39.
According to the CAG report, based on the state's population, the debt burden amounts to approximately Rs 27,000 per person in Bihar.
However, Bihar has recorded improvements across various economic and social development indices over the last 20 years. The state's per capita income rose from just Rs 5,780 in 2004-05 to Rs 76,490 in 2024-25, marking an approximately 13-fold increase.
Per capita development expenditure has also risen steadily. It stood at Rs 1,463 in 2005-06 and climbed to Rs 13,279 by 2024-25. This indicates that the state government is spending more on each citizen compared to the past. The government claims that the impact of investments in sectors such as roads, electricity, education, health, and rural development is reflected in these figures.
According to the official data, government expenditure on education has increased approximately 13.02-fold since 2005, while spending on the health sector has risen about 14.8-fold. Investments in the education sector have grown, covering new schools, teacher recruitment, scholarships, and infrastructure. Despite this, concerns regarding the quality of education, the availability of health services, the shortage of doctors, and the operational efficiency of government institutions persist.
How And Where It Lags Behind
Between 2016 and 2023, the state's Human Development Index (HDI) rose from 0.485 to 0.614 — an increase of approximately 27 per cent — whereas the national average growth during the same period was around 23 per cent. This improvement reflects progress in education, health, and standards of living.
However, Bihar remains among the lowest-ranking states across several national indices. Poverty is the primary challenge. According to the NITI Aayog’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index, Bihar is home to the country's largest population living in poverty. Data indicates that approximately 33.70 per cent of the state's population falls under the category of multidimensional poverty.
Bihar contributes approximately 2.9 per cent to the nation's total GDP. Agriculture forms the backbone of the state's economy, accounting for about 25 per cent of its GDP — a figure significantly higher than that of most other states. Approximately 80 per cent of the state's population relies on farming, either directly or indirectly. Agriculture is also the largest employment sector, providing jobs to nearly half of the population.
Industrialisation in Bihar has not progressed at the expected pace. The contribution of the manufacturing sector to employment in the state stands at only about 6 per cent, whereas the construction sector employs nearly three times as many people. The service sector's contribution is also below the national average. This has had a direct impact on employment; a large number of youths still migrate to Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, and other states in South India in search of jobs and better incomes.
Budget Crosses Rs 3.47 Lakh Crore Mark
The Bihar government has presented a budget of Rs 3,47,589.76 crore for the 2026-27 financial year. This ranks among the largest budgets in the state's history. The government states that the objective of this budget is to accelerate development works, expand social security schemes, and implement election promises in a phased manner. However, there are challenges, as a significant portion of the budget is consumed by government employee salaries, pensions, interest on past debts, expenses for ongoing schemes, and administrative costs.
According to government estimates, Bihar will generate total revenue receipts of Rs 2,85,277.12 crore in the 2026-27 financial year. This amount will come primarily from three sources.
The first source is the state's own earnings. For the 2026-27 financial year, the Bihar government's estimated own revenue is Rs 75,202.99 crore. This means the state will be able to generate only about one-third of the total revenue on its own. This primarily includes State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), excise duty (where applicable), stamp and registration fees, vehicle tax, electricity duty, mining revenue, fees from various departments, and non-tax revenue.
The second source is the share of taxes from the Central government. In 2026-27, Bihar is projected to receive Rs 1,58,178.32 crore from the Centre. This amount represents the state's share of various taxes collected by the Central government. In other words, the largest portion of Bihar's total revenue will come from the Centre.
The third source is grants from the Centre. Apart from the share in taxes, Bihar also receives grants from the Central government under various heads for different schemes. The estimated amount of such grants for 2026-27 is Rs 51,895.81 crore. These funds are provided for the implementation of schemes related to education, health, rural development, roads, agriculture, irrigation, urban development, social security, and other central initiatives.
Budgetary Allocations
The state government's largest expenditures are on education, health, rural development, social security, and infrastructure. Provisions for key departments have been made in the 2026-27 budget. The Bihar government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 68,216.95 crore for the Education Department. This represents the largest departmental allocation in the entire budget. These funds will support government schools, teachers, universities, scholarships, building construction, technical education, and other educational schemes.
A large portion of the state's population resides in rural areas. As a result, the Rural Development Department has been allocated Rs 23,701.18 crore. This amount will be spent on rural roads, panchayat development, employment schemes, housing, drinking water, and basic village infrastructure. A budget of Rs 18,716.97 crore has been earmarked for the Rural Works Department to improve road connectivity and strengthen rural infrastructure.
The government has allocated Rs 21,270.40 crore for the Health Department. These funds will facilitate the operation of district hospitals, medical colleges, primary health centres, and the provision of medicines, recruitment of doctors, maternal and child health programmes, and other health services.
The government has allocated Rs 13,202.38 crore for various welfare schemes. This amount will fund social security initiatives, support for women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, as well as scholarships and other welfare programmes.
Borrowing: A necessity
The Bihar government has made several ambitious announcements following the elections.
To fulfil all these promises, the state government will have to borrow. According to data for the 2024-25 financial year, Bihar's total debt stood at approximately Rs 3.74 lakh crore. This is reported to be approximately 39 per cent of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
For the 2026-27 financial year, the Bihar government has made provisions to raise new debt amounting to Rs 72,901 crore. In comparison, this provision stood at Rs 55,737 crore for the 2025-26 financial year; this indicates a significant increase in proposed borrowing within just one year. Additionally, the state government has signed an agreement with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) for financing of up to Rs 1 lakh crore for green township projects.
In recent months, the state government has taken several decisions aimed at increasing government revenue. Key measures include an approximately 14 per cent hike in property taxes in urban areas; initiatives to strengthen the tax collection system at the panchayat level in rural areas; a decision to implement toll taxes on state highways in a phased manner; revisions to certain fees and taxes in the transport sector; and new financial provisions to enhance the income of local bodies.
In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav says that if individuals possessing substantial resources, assets, or vehicles pay higher taxes, the revenue generated will accelerate development initiatives such as road construction, education, healthcare, and other infrastructure projects. When people contribute through taxes, it facilitates rural development.
What is the projected fiscal deficit for Bihar? For the 2026-27 financial year, the Bihar government has set a fiscal deficit target of Rs 39,111.80 crore. This amounts to 2.99 per cent of the state's GSDP. In other words, the government asserts that its fiscal deficit will remain within the 3 per cent limit prescribed by the FRBM Act.
Economist Professor Vidyarthi Vikas believes that if the government fails to mobilise sufficient additional revenue to fulfil its election promises, the actual fiscal deficit could rise. There is a risk that the deficit could reach 4 to 5 per cent.
In such a scenario, the state might be compelled to resort to increased borrowing. While raising taxes is certainly one method to boost revenue, it cannot be considered a permanent solution. Unless industries expand, investments flow in, employment grows, and people's incomes rise, there will be a limit to tax collection. Implementing election promises could require the government to mobilise additional resources ranging from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.27 lakh crore. For a state like Bihar, sustaining public welfare schemes over the long term solely through borrowing would not be an easy task.
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