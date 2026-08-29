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Bihar: War Of Words Hots Up Over 'Creamy Layer', Sub-categorisation Within Scheduled Caste Reservations

Patna/Gaya: Bihar politics has heated up once again over the issue of the 'creamy layer' and sub-categorisation within Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations. Following Union Minister Chirag Paswan's demand for the resignations of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman, both leaders have hit back.

Speaking at a programme organised by his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), in Gaya, Manjhi said that if Paswan advocates for resignation, he should resign himself. Suman too said that if resigning would lead to the development of the deprived and exploited sections, he too would be ready to step down.

Manjhi noted that there are 22 castes within the Scheduled Caste category, and barring four, the rest remain marginalised. According to him, sub-categorisation is necessary to ensure these deprived castes receive the actual benefits of reservation.

"Chirag fails to understand what Santosh is saying. This stance will leave people deprived of the benefits of reservation. However, we believe that this division (sub-categorisation of reservation) is essential in the broader public interest. Since he has no concern for our poor people, Chirag Paswan should resign," said Manjhi.

Citing the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling, Manjhi said that sub-categorisation within the Scheduled Caste category is permissible. He argued that the deprived sections cannot achieve the desired development unless the benefits of reservation reach the most backward communities among them. He clarified that his party is not advocating for the abolition of reservation; rather, they maintain that a specific share should be ensured for the needy and extremely deprived sections within the reservation framework itself.

Manjhi said that the majority of Scheduled Caste communities are in a dire state, both educationally and socially. He mentioned that he had also proposed measures for the development of these communities to the Prime Minister.