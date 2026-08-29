Bihar: War Of Words Hots Up Over 'Creamy Layer', Sub-categorisation Within Scheduled Caste Reservations
Following Union Minister Chirag Paswan's demand for resignations of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman, both leaders have hit back.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Patna/Gaya: Bihar politics has heated up once again over the issue of the 'creamy layer' and sub-categorisation within Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations. Following Union Minister Chirag Paswan's demand for the resignations of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman, both leaders have hit back.
Speaking at a programme organised by his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), in Gaya, Manjhi said that if Paswan advocates for resignation, he should resign himself. Suman too said that if resigning would lead to the development of the deprived and exploited sections, he too would be ready to step down.
Manjhi noted that there are 22 castes within the Scheduled Caste category, and barring four, the rest remain marginalised. According to him, sub-categorisation is necessary to ensure these deprived castes receive the actual benefits of reservation.
"Chirag fails to understand what Santosh is saying. This stance will leave people deprived of the benefits of reservation. However, we believe that this division (sub-categorisation of reservation) is essential in the broader public interest. Since he has no concern for our poor people, Chirag Paswan should resign," said Manjhi.
Citing the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling, Manjhi said that sub-categorisation within the Scheduled Caste category is permissible. He argued that the deprived sections cannot achieve the desired development unless the benefits of reservation reach the most backward communities among them. He clarified that his party is not advocating for the abolition of reservation; rather, they maintain that a specific share should be ensured for the needy and extremely deprived sections within the reservation framework itself.
Manjhi said that the majority of Scheduled Caste communities are in a dire state, both educationally and socially. He mentioned that he had also proposed measures for the development of these communities to the Prime Minister.
Retorting to Paswan's demand for his resignation, Manjhi argued that if resignation is being discussed on these grounds, then Paswan himself ought to resign. He emphasised the need for an equitable distribution of reservation benefits and stated that his party is upholding its principles.
Suman, a minister in the Bihar government, too reacted to Paswan's statement. He clarified that the intent behind his remarks regarding the 'creamy layer' was to ensure that the deprived and exploited sections of society receive the benefits of reservation. Suman said that if Paswan is asking him to resign, he would, in turn, ask Paswan to resign as well. He remarked pointedly that if resignation is the key to the development of the deprived and exploited classes, he is ready to step down.
"As far as the question of resignation goes, we are ready. My younger brother's party is larger; they have greater numerical strength and represent a third generation in politics. So, let him take the initiative — let him resign and step forward first, and I am ready to resign alongside him,” said Suman.
“But my younger brother, please understand my point correctly first. Nowhere in my tweets or statements have I spoken about the 'creamy layer.' I have neither advocated for abolishing SC/ST reservation nor suggested excluding anyone from reservation based on the 'creamy layer' concept. 'Quota within quota' and the 'creamy layer' are poles apart; it is inappropriate to conflate the two and mislead the public."
Paswan had questioned the stance taken by Manjhi and Suman regarding the issues of the 'creamy layer' in reservation and the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes.
"Reservation is granted on a social basis; the people of the country are aware of this. So, why is there talk of implementing reservation based on economic criteria? Those advocating for a creamy layer should initiate a debate on the matter within the House. That is our view," said Paswan.
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