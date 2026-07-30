ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Voting For High-Stakes Bankipur Bypoll Ends Amid Counter Allegations And Sporadic Clashes

Patna: The battle for the Bankipur Assembly seat got over on Thursday, and the fate of 25 candidates, including Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contestant Rekha Kumari, has been sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The results will be out on August 3, after the counting of votes.

As per the Election Commission (EC) data, around 40 per cent of the total 3.80 lakh voters exercised their right to franchise at 422 polling booths across the completely urban constituency located in the heart of the state capital. It has been infamous for low polling percentage – hovering between 35 and 41 per cent – in the past several elections, and it did not buck the trend this time as well.

Polling began at such a slow pace that only 4.61 per cent of voters turned up at the booths by 9 am. It gathered some steam as the day progressed and climbed up to 11.50 per cent by 11 am, 20.01 percent by 1 pm, 27.82 per cent by 3 pm, 33.57 per cent by 5 pm and 34.30 per cent by 6 pm. This is the lowest turnout in the past two decades.

The day witnessed some high drama with the BJP alleging that the JSP workers were trying to cast fraudulent votes in the bypoll and requested the EC for strict verification of voters. In a letter written to Bankipur returning officer Raghvendra Pratap Singh, BJP state general secretary Nitin Abhishek said: “It has come to our notice that representatives and workers with the JSP are attempting to compromise the integrity of the polling process by attempting to cast fraudulent or fake votes.”

“To prevent any electoral malpractice and safeguard the voting process, we strongly request the EC and polling officials to enforce verification protocols. Specifically, every voter must be mandated to present their original Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and have their identity matched meticulously against the official voters’ list before being allowed to cast their vote,” Abhishek wrote further.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, Prashant, who is making his electoral debut, asserted that the “BJP has done something constructive for the first time by urging the EC to conduct strict scrutiny of voter identity cards to curb bogus voting.”

To add to it, Prashant accused the Bihar Police of acting at the behest of the BJP and detaining many of his supporters. He stressed that the ruling party was indulging in such antics due to its fear of losing the Bankipur seat.