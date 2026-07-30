Bihar: Voting For High-Stakes Bankipur Bypoll Ends Amid Counter Allegations And Sporadic Clashes
The day witnessed some high drama with the BJP alleging that the JSP workers were trying to cast fraudulent votes in the bypoll.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Patna: The battle for the Bankipur Assembly seat got over on Thursday, and the fate of 25 candidates, including Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contestant Rekha Kumari, has been sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The results will be out on August 3, after the counting of votes.
As per the Election Commission (EC) data, around 40 per cent of the total 3.80 lakh voters exercised their right to franchise at 422 polling booths across the completely urban constituency located in the heart of the state capital. It has been infamous for low polling percentage – hovering between 35 and 41 per cent – in the past several elections, and it did not buck the trend this time as well.
Polling began at such a slow pace that only 4.61 per cent of voters turned up at the booths by 9 am. It gathered some steam as the day progressed and climbed up to 11.50 per cent by 11 am, 20.01 percent by 1 pm, 27.82 per cent by 3 pm, 33.57 per cent by 5 pm and 34.30 per cent by 6 pm. This is the lowest turnout in the past two decades.
The day witnessed some high drama with the BJP alleging that the JSP workers were trying to cast fraudulent votes in the bypoll and requested the EC for strict verification of voters. In a letter written to Bankipur returning officer Raghvendra Pratap Singh, BJP state general secretary Nitin Abhishek said: “It has come to our notice that representatives and workers with the JSP are attempting to compromise the integrity of the polling process by attempting to cast fraudulent or fake votes.”
“To prevent any electoral malpractice and safeguard the voting process, we strongly request the EC and polling officials to enforce verification protocols. Specifically, every voter must be mandated to present their original Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and have their identity matched meticulously against the official voters’ list before being allowed to cast their vote,” Abhishek wrote further.
Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, Prashant, who is making his electoral debut, asserted that the “BJP has done something constructive for the first time by urging the EC to conduct strict scrutiny of voter identity cards to curb bogus voting.”
To add to it, Prashant accused the Bihar Police of acting at the behest of the BJP and detaining many of his supporters. He stressed that the ruling party was indulging in such antics due to its fear of losing the Bankipur seat.
During the day, Prashant rushed to the Gol Ghar area after receiving information that the police had whisked away a couple of JSP workers. “The police are taking away our people in a systematic manner from places wherever they have put up tables. They are not telling us anything. Even senior officers are responding that they will see what has happened,” Prashant told reporters.
As a long-standing practice, political parties place their tables and workers at around 50 metres from the polling booths to guide the voters and provide them ‘voter slips’ so that their serial number could be easily marked by the polling officials stationed at the booths and make the voting process smoother.
Earlier on Wednesday night, Prashant and other JSP leaders had gone to the Jakkanpur police station in search of a couple of party workers who were allegedly detained there. A heated argument broke out between them and the station house officer over the issue. BJP and JSP supporters clashed at a couple of places, including the Sri Krishna Puri locality in the constituency. However, no serious injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, RJD working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, asserted that the RJD candidate will win the Bankipur bypoll. “A message will go out from here to the entire country that the BJP will be defeated at even those seats that are considered its stronghold. We have been monitoring the entire situation since early morning, and we are receiving very positive feedback from our booth-level workers,” Tejashwi said.
The bypoll for Bankipur was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as its MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The seat has been considered a BJP fortress and Nitin’s pocket borough. He and his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha won it nine consecutive times since 1995. The current BJP candidate, relatively unknown in the constituency, is also considered to be his choice.
Billed as a battle between Prashant and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, with Rekha vying for a spot between them, the byelection has turned into a prestige issue for the saffron party.
Apart from Nitin himself, chief minister Samrat Choudhary and members of his cabinet, several National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders canvassed for Neeraj, while Prashant led his own campaign. Tejashwi, who was away on a Europe tour, returned to Patna at the fag-end of the canvassing period to campaign for the RJD candidate for just two days.
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