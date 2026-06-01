ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Video Of Purnia Villagers Wading Across River With Bier For Cremation Goes Viral, Underscores State Negligence

Purnia: A video showing people in Bihar’s Morsanda village wading through a river while carrying a bier for cremation has brought to light the plight of the masses when it comes to basic amenities, seven decades after independence.

The body being carried across the Kamala River was that of elderly Arvind Mandal. His family members waded through chest-deep water to reach the other side of the river to perform the last rites.

The villagers explained that the cremation ground is across the river and there is no bridge to cross it. There is only one boat run by the government which is of ‘no use’. The village falls within the Koira Assembly segment under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. The people of Morsanda in Phalka block continue to wait for a bridge.

It is being pointed out that the incident exposes the claims of development, as a man who didn't see a road or bridge to his village built during his lifetime, had to face the same difficulties on his final journey. The video shows family members and villagers risking their lives while crossing the river with the bier to cremate Mandal.

According to the local residents, the problem of not having a bridge to reach the cremation ground is not new. They say the long-standing demand for a bridge connecting one end of the river to the other remains unfulfilled. The private boats that operate are prone to accidents because of overloading.

Zilla Parishad member from Phalka, Manoj Mandal said, “Everyone has seen the heartbreaking scene, but this isn't just a recent incident. One generation died waiting for the bridge and another generation continues to suffer. Public representatives repeatedly promise to build a bridge, but nothing happened. We built a makeshift bridge with the public support but that too has collapsed."

"This is the main route for the people of Morsanda, Raha and Sohta North Panchayats. A population of around 35,000 uses it. If we take a detour to reach Phalka headquarters, it's a 12 km journey and if we cross the Kamala River it takes just five minutes. It's our misfortune that the demand for a bridge has been ignored for so long,” he added.