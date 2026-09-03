ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Village School Runs From Community Centre As New Building Lacks Road Access, Power Connectivity

"The new school building remains closed. Why the education of the children is being hindered due to the lack of basic facilities like roads and electricity is beyond our comprehension," said Mandal and urged the district administration to inspect the site and take necessary action.

Local resident Fudo Mandal said that if the way to reach the building had been ensured and other necessary facilities including electricity had been provided, the children would not have been forced to study in the community building.

The problem is not only of the road, but also the electricity facility is not available in the new school building. Due to the lack of power connectivity, it has become difficult to carry out necessary educational activities in the school.

Local residents said that the new building has not been operationlised as there is a lack of a proper road to reach the school. Absence of a road causes hardships to children and teachers too face difficulties in reaching the school.

Local residents said after the donation of land by a family, on the initiative of Munger MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, the school building was constructed by the government raising hopes among villagers that the children will get the opportunity to study in a better environment. Despite this, even after almost a year of the completion of the school building, class work has not started there.

After a long time, a family in the village provided their land after which a new building was constructed for the school. Despite the construction of the building, the children are not able to reap the benefits. The school built at a cost of 30 lakhs has been closed for a year. Due to lack of road, 83 children studying in the primary school are forced to continue their studies in the community building.

The condition of Primary School Naya Tola located in Prasando village of Baijalpur panchayat under Haveli Kharagpur block of the district exposes the poor state of affairs of education system. For the last 20 years, the school has been operating in a community building as the new building lacks access road and other facilities.

Munger: Piles of dung and garbage have accumulated everywhere inside the building that was meant to be a school. At many places bushes have grown and the condition of government building that was constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees is gradually deteriorating. In a grim picture of the education setup, a two-storied school building, which was prepared at a cost of around 30 lakh rupees, has remained closed for the past one year.

Sushmita Kumari, a student of class V, said that it has been more than a year since the new building of the school was built, but due to lack of road, students are not able to study in the school. "The school has been built but there is road. There is a farm around the school, you have to go to school by crossing the muddy path of the farm," added Kumari.

Mannu Rani, another student, demanded that a road should be built to reach the school building and electricity connection should be provided so that "we can study regularly in the new building."

Food Cooked On Soil

Rani Devi and Mamta Kumari, the cooks who prepare the mid-day meal in primary school Naya Tola, said that due to the lack of basic facilities they face problems in preparing the meals. According to them for the last 20 years, the school is being operated in the community building and lacks adequate facilities. A temporary kitchen has been constructed by raising a tin shed to prepare the mid-day meals in the school. The floor of the kitchen is made of soil. Cook Mamta said that the situation gets worse during rainy days. " We face difficulties in preparing food in the mud and dirt. Due to this, there is concern about cleanliness and hygiene of food. Lack of basic facilities is causing problems to prepare mid day meals," said Mamta.

Mid day meal food cooked on soil. (ETV Bharat)

According to the cooks, the children studying in the school have to sit and eat their mid-day meals in the dirt. "Due to non-availability of toilet facility in the school, women cooks also have to face huge problems. It is very important to have basic facilities like toilets for women working in schools, but this problem has not been looked into for a long time," said the cooks.

What The School Principal Says ?

Neeraj Kumar Nirala, principal of the school, said that primary school is being operated in the community building since 2006. He admitted that the school does not have enough facilities for children's education and other necessary activities.

"The new building of the school was already ready before my appointment here. However, the handover procedure of the new building was not done during the tenure of the former headmaster," said Nirala. "After the handover, I thought that the school, which has been running for a long time in the community building, should be shifted to the new building and the education of the children should be started. But it was not possible to shift the school to the new building due to the lack of access to the new building from the main road."

Nirala said when the villagers were asked to provide access to the new building, the nearby land owners refused it. "The villagers said that they have private land around the school and they cannot provide access from their land to the school."

Giving further information, he said that a report has been submitted to the district education officer. "A report has been sent to the district education department, so this problem can be resolved at the departmental level."

The principal also said that due to lack of space in the new school building, the kitchen has not been constructed there. "In such a situation, if the problem of the road is solved and the operation of the school is started in the new building, then arranging the kitchen to prepare the mid-day meals will also be an important challenge," Nirala said.

BDO Assures Action

Haveli Kharagpur Block Development Officer Sanjay Kumar said that the problem of access road and electricity to the school will be resolved. "Necessary action will be taken after receiving information. The school building has been constructed and if the children are not able to start studies due to lack of access to the building and electricity, then this is a serious issue, " said the BDO.

"it is necessary to provide an easy way to reach the school building, so that the children and teachers can reach the school safely. Along with this, it is also necessary to have electricity facility in the building. Children's studies, fans, lighting and other necessary educational activities may be affected due to lack of electricity in the school. The actual situation can be known at the site only," said the official.

"Every possible initiative will be taken to provide basic facilities at the newly constructed building. Children's education should not be disrupted under any circumstances. After getting its own building for the school, which has been operating in a community building for a long time, now the priority should be to provide a better educational environment to the children," added the BDO.