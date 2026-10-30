Bihar Ups Ante On Ganga Water Treaty With Bangladesh; Seeks Highest Priority For Its Water Needs
Water, river and hydrology experts met to discuss the issues that have cropped up for Bihar in 30 years of the Farakka treaty.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Patna: With the Ganga Water Treaty (also called the Farakka treaty) between India and Bangladesh coming up for renewal, albeit with ‘mutual consent’ on December 12, Bihar upped the ante by organising a daylong seminar to seek top-most priority for its interests related to the river’s water to fulfill the needs of its population, industry, agriculture and development.
Water, river and hydrology experts from various parts of the country met to discuss the issues that have cropped up for Bihar in 30 years of the treaty that was signed by the then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in 1996.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the 'Ganga Water Treaty: Water Security of Bihar' seminar by pouring the holy Ganga water in a brass pitcher on the occasion to symbolically stress on its significance and delivering his keynote address to highlight the demands of the state.
"Bihar's interests should get the highest priority with regard to the Ganga’s water, Farakka treaty and related issues. Our state direly needs adequate water for inclusive development, expansion of agriculture and industrial progress. We need ample water for drinking, irrigation and smooth running of industries," Samrat said on the occasion.
The Chief Minister further stressed that the state must ensure that the rivers and water resources of Bihar become its strength and lead it towards prosperity instead of being its weakness (in the form of floods and scarcity).
"Nobody can stop Bihar from becoming a developed state if we are able to turn the weaknesses into our strengths," he added.
Outlining what the state was expecting, Samrat pointed at the immense problem of siltation of the rivers, especially the Ganga, and said that Bihar has come up with a silt management policy in which efforts will be made to scientifically remove silt and use it for different purposes.
"However, there is a need to have a silt management policy at the national level. We are considering an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in which it could use silt extracted from the rivers in its infrastructure construction projects. We will also make efforts to use silt in our construction works and make it available for use in different forms by the common people," Samrat said.
Speaking further, Samrat asserted the need to understand the flow of the Ganga, its management, construction of embankments along it and protecting the existing ones, proper assessment of the current situation and extent of siltation.
He added that scientific management of water resources, suggestion of experts and Centre's assistance will help Bihar attain new heights of development.
Samrat also suggested that an aerial survey of the Ganga should be arranged for the experts attending the seminar to make them aware about the present situation of the river.
The seminar came in the sequence of events including public dialogues against the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty and the Farakka Barrage and pitching Bihar’s needs at the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) in Delhi held earlier this week.
JDU leaders call the people of Bihar to unite against the Ganga Water Treaty
Rajya Sabha member and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha also shared his views pertaining to the Ganga Water Treaty, the Farakka barrage over the river in West Bengal, and their ill-effects.
"The Farakka Water Treaty not only sacrificed the rights of Bihar over the water of rivers, but also ignored the interests of the country. This initiative (seminar) is a demand of the time to conserve the state's water resources and protect its interests," Sanja said.
He reminded how the party, including its national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, has always raised the pernicious impact of the Farakka barrage and the water treaty on Bihar at different forums.
"It is time now for the entire state to unite against the renewal of this treaty. Any new arrangement must take into account Bihar's need for water till 2050," Sanjay said.
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who hail from the JDU, were present on the occasion. In fact, Vijay, who is also the water resources department (WRD) minister, was the patron of the seminar.
"This is a positive step towards Bihar’s water safety and better management of rivers. It will go a long way in finding solutions to the challenges posed by the siltation of rivers and floods, among other things," Vijay said.
Losing out on industrial and agricultural development due to Ganga Water Treaty
WRD secretary Chandrashekhar Singh said that the entire issue had two dimensions – Flood and silt management, as well as, the increasing demand of water and its decreasing availability in the state.
"There could be various reasons behind siltation and floods. The Farakka barrage could also be a reason, but our focus should be on resolving it scientifically. The second dimension of the issue is the rising demand for water, but its declining availability. The state once received an average 1200mm rainfall per year, it has now gone down to 700mm," Chandrashekhar said.
Outlining that the increasing demand for water was due to urbanisation and population pressure, the WRD secretary revealed that the Bihar government hesitates when industries and power plants ask for guarantee of water supply for functioning smoothly.
"We have surplus water in the Ganga only for four months during monsoon, and we can draw water from it only in those months. We have constructed several reservoirs to divert the river’s water during the rainy season and store it for further use. Our main demand is to consider our water needs while renewing the Ganga Water Treaty," the WRD secretary added.
Experts highlight various problems due to the Farakka barrage; some suggest solutions
Various experts shared their research, findings, views and suggestions with regard to the Ganga, Farakka barrage and the water sharing treaty with Bangladesh.
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) head of the land and water management division at its Research Complex for Eastern Region (RCER) at Patna, Ashutosh Upadhyaya pointed out that Bihar, through the various rivers flowing through the state, contributed 40 per cent of the Ganga’s flow. He called for striking a balance between population, demand and availability of water.
Ashutosh asserted that 17 million tonnes of silt gets trapped at the Farakka barrage every year and the backwater effects lead to severe and prolonged floods in Bihar. He pointed out that the baseline flow of the Ganga has also decreased from 85,000 cusecs in 1986 to 54,000 cusecs at present, which a drop of over 38 per cent.
National Institute of Technology, Patna (NIT Patna) professor Ramakar Jha demonstrated how siltation leads to spilling out of the river’s water.
Comparing siltation in the Ganga with the formation of stones in a human being abdomen, Ramakar said that it was leading to huge problems.
"The siltation is so heavy at Farakka that several gates of the barrage are now not opening. Shoals and diaras (riverine areas) are forming in the upstream, the velocity and carrying capacity of the river has reduced, and the river itself is changing its course," Ramakar said.
Jha added that there were several hotspots from where silt could be removed within three months to ease the situation.
Kishore Jaiswal, director of Society for Watershed and Rural Development and national convenor of Pragatisheel Krishi Manch gave a presentation to underline the need to see the entire issue should be visited from the point of view of agriculture.
Iterating that Bihar was primarily an agricultural state, Kishore said, "The farmers need timely irrigation, fair and affordable access to water, faster field drainage, as well as safe water. The Centre, especially the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs, must consult Bihar and consider its response before settling its position on the Ganga Water Treaty."
"The present maths of the Ganga Water Treaty has led to a situation in which Bihar is thirsty in April and May but drowns in July and August. Conserving and protecting the Ganga water does not only mean its division. It also means that it should reach the farmers and protect their livelihood," Kishore added.
Water-agriculture experts and Padma Shri awardees Setpal Singh and Umashankar Pandey were also among the speakers.
Umashankar Pandey stressed that conserving water and protecting its resources was the work of the society and not the government. He slammed the people overusing and wasting water and criticised the Ganga Water Treaty.
Water experts – Prince Feroze Ahmad, Awadhesh Pratap, and Sanjay Kumar Bhardwaj were also among the speakers.
Farakka barrage
The barrage, dedicated to the nation in May 1975, is located on the Ganga at Farakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and comes under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. It is just over 50km from the border of Bihar.
The main barrage is 2,245 metres long with 109 gates having 18.30-metre spans. The structure's design discharge is 76,500 cumecs (cubic metres per second).
The main objective of the barrage was to pond and divert the river’s water via a 38.38 km-long canal to the Bhagirathi and Hooghly rivers to maintain its navigability, and flush out sediment deposition at the Kolkata port. It also supplies water to NTPC Farakka and West Bengal’s Sagardighi power plants, and supplies fresh water to several cities, including Kolkata.
Ganga Water Treaty
The 30-year Ganga Water Treaty created a 10-day sharing mechanism for Ganga water at Farakka during the lean season from January 1 and May 31.
It was an attempt to balance the need to sustain the Hooghly river–Kolkata port system and the neighbouring country’s concerns over irrigation, navigation, and other allied matters.
According to the treaty's provisions, if the flow is less than 70,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second), it is shared on a 50:50 basis between the two countries. If is between 70,000 and 75,000 cusecs, Bangladesh receives a guaranteed fixed share of 35,000 cusecs while India takes the rest. If the flow is more than 75,000 cusecs, India gets a fixed share of 40,000 cusecs, while Bangladesh gets the rest.
The conditions stipulate that if the flow falls below 50,000 cusecs in any 10-day block, both governments will enter into immediate consultations for emergency adjustments.
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