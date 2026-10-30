ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Ups Ante On Ganga Water Treaty With Bangladesh; Seeks Highest Priority For Its Water Needs

Patna: With the Ganga Water Treaty (also called the Farakka treaty) between India and Bangladesh coming up for renewal, albeit with ‘mutual consent’ on December 12, Bihar upped the ante by organising a daylong seminar to seek top-most priority for its interests related to the river’s water to fulfill the needs of its population, industry, agriculture and development.

Water, river and hydrology experts from various parts of the country met to discuss the issues that have cropped up for Bihar in 30 years of the treaty that was signed by the then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in 1996.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary pouring Ganga water into a pitcher held by deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary to inaugurate the seminar on 'Ganga Water Treaty: Water Security of Bihar' in Patna on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the 'Ganga Water Treaty: Water Security of Bihar' seminar by pouring the holy Ganga water in a brass pitcher on the occasion to symbolically stress on its significance and delivering his keynote address to highlight the demands of the state.

"Bihar's interests should get the highest priority with regard to the Ganga’s water, Farakka treaty and related issues. Our state direly needs adequate water for inclusive development, expansion of agriculture and industrial progress. We need ample water for drinking, irrigation and smooth running of industries," Samrat said on the occasion.

The Chief Minister further stressed that the state must ensure that the rivers and water resources of Bihar become its strength and lead it towards prosperity instead of being its weakness (in the form of floods and scarcity).

"Nobody can stop Bihar from becoming a developed state if we are able to turn the weaknesses into our strengths," he added.

Bihar Chief minister Samrat Choudhary speaking at Ganga Water Treaty: Water Security of Bihar' seminar in Patna on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

Outlining what the state was expecting, Samrat pointed at the immense problem of siltation of the rivers, especially the Ganga, and said that Bihar has come up with a silt management policy in which efforts will be made to scientifically remove silt and use it for different purposes.

"However, there is a need to have a silt management policy at the national level. We are considering an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in which it could use silt extracted from the rivers in its infrastructure construction projects. We will also make efforts to use silt in our construction works and make it available for use in different forms by the common people," Samrat said.

Speaking further, Samrat asserted the need to understand the flow of the Ganga, its management, construction of embankments along it and protecting the existing ones, proper assessment of the current situation and extent of siltation.

He added that scientific management of water resources, suggestion of experts and Centre's assistance will help Bihar attain new heights of development.

Samrat also suggested that an aerial survey of the Ganga should be arranged for the experts attending the seminar to make them aware about the present situation of the river.

The seminar came in the sequence of events including public dialogues against the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty and the Farakka Barrage and pitching Bihar’s needs at the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) in Delhi held earlier this week.

JDU leaders call the people of Bihar to unite against the Ganga Water Treaty

Rajya Sabha member and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha also shared his views pertaining to the Ganga Water Treaty, the Farakka barrage over the river in West Bengal, and their ill-effects.

"The Farakka Water Treaty not only sacrificed the rights of Bihar over the water of rivers, but also ignored the interests of the country. This initiative (seminar) is a demand of the time to conserve the state's water resources and protect its interests," Sanja said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha at the Ganga Water Treaty: Water Security of Bihar' seminar in Patna on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

He reminded how the party, including its national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, has always raised the pernicious impact of the Farakka barrage and the water treaty on Bihar at different forums.

"It is time now for the entire state to unite against the renewal of this treaty. Any new arrangement must take into account Bihar's need for water till 2050," Sanjay said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who hail from the JDU, were present on the occasion. In fact, Vijay, who is also the water resources department (WRD) minister, was the patron of the seminar.

"This is a positive step towards Bihar’s water safety and better management of rivers. It will go a long way in finding solutions to the challenges posed by the siltation of rivers and floods, among other things," Vijay said.

Losing out on industrial and agricultural development due to Ganga Water Treaty

WRD secretary Chandrashekhar Singh said that the entire issue had two dimensions – Flood and silt management, as well as, the increasing demand of water and its decreasing availability in the state.

"There could be various reasons behind siltation and floods. The Farakka barrage could also be a reason, but our focus should be on resolving it scientifically. The second dimension of the issue is the rising demand for water, but its declining availability. The state once received an average 1200mm rainfall per year, it has now gone down to 700mm," Chandrashekhar said.

Outlining that the increasing demand for water was due to urbanisation and population pressure, the WRD secretary revealed that the Bihar government hesitates when industries and power plants ask for guarantee of water supply for functioning smoothly.

"We have surplus water in the Ganga only for four months during monsoon, and we can draw water from it only in those months. We have constructed several reservoirs to divert the river’s water during the rainy season and store it for further use. Our main demand is to consider our water needs while renewing the Ganga Water Treaty," the WRD secretary added.