ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh On High Alert After Nepal Deluge

Visuals from Nepal's Rasuwa following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River ( ANI )

Lucknow/Patna: Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on high alert on Wednesday after several districts in neighbouring Nepal were devastated by flash floods in the Gandak river system, with authorities initiating emergency measures including evacuating people from vulnerable areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and assured all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis due to the rise in river water level, officials said.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh On High Alert After Nepal Deluge (PTI)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any emergency, they said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has also alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km India-Nepal international border and 18 teams have been deployed to launch relief and rescue operations.

In Bihar, special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, besides other vulnerable districts such as Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Authorities have opened all 36 gates of a barrage on the Gandak river to help control the situation, state officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the Water Resources Department (WRD) portfolio, said that around 86,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar around noon.

"A technical team led by a Superintending Engineer has been deployed at the barrage. Warnings have also been issued to all districts in the Gandak river basin," he said.

Opening of 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage can facilitate the flow of the water and help control the flood situation, officials of the department said.

He said the water level of the Narayani river at the Devghat gauge site in Nepal stood at 4.77 metres, against a danger level of 9 metres and a warning level of 7.30 metres. If the river level rises further, the surge is expected to reach the Gandak Barrage in around 3.5 hours.

Choudhary said the state needs to remain on alert for the next five to six hours and throughout the night following floods in Nepal. He said the situation was more serious than before but remained under control for now.