Bihar, Uttar Pradesh On High Alert After Nepal Deluge
SSB has also alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km India-Nepal international border and 18 teams have been deployed to launch relief and rescue operations.
By PTI
Published : August 26, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST|
Updated : August 26, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Lucknow/Patna: Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on high alert on Wednesday after several districts in neighbouring Nepal were devastated by flash floods in the Gandak river system, with authorities initiating emergency measures including evacuating people from vulnerable areas.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and assured all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis due to the rise in river water level, officials said.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any emergency, they said.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has also alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km India-Nepal international border and 18 teams have been deployed to launch relief and rescue operations.
In Bihar, special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, besides other vulnerable districts such as Sitamarhi and Sheohar.
Authorities have opened all 36 gates of a barrage on the Gandak river to help control the situation, state officials said.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the Water Resources Department (WRD) portfolio, said that around 86,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar around noon.
"A technical team led by a Superintending Engineer has been deployed at the barrage. Warnings have also been issued to all districts in the Gandak river basin," he said.
Opening of 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage can facilitate the flow of the water and help control the flood situation, officials of the department said.
He said the water level of the Narayani river at the Devghat gauge site in Nepal stood at 4.77 metres, against a danger level of 9 metres and a warning level of 7.30 metres. If the river level rises further, the surge is expected to reach the Gandak Barrage in around 3.5 hours.
Choudhary said the state needs to remain on alert for the next five to six hours and throughout the night following floods in Nepal. He said the situation was more serious than before but remained under control for now.
Seventeen people were killed and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, were missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. It then spread to Dhading, Nuwakot and Chitawan districts.
The Bhote Koshi River, originating in Tibet, is an upper tributary that feeds into the Trishuli River system, which flows into the Narayani/Gandak river basin.
Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held a meeting with district magistrates and senior police officials of the bordering districts. District authorities have been directed to complete all rescue and relief preparations and closely monitor the situation. They have been asked to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready, an official statement said.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also reviewed the situation. All concerned have been directed to remain on “high alert”, take all necessary measures in a timely manner, and maintain continuous vigil over the situation, officials said.
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the flash floods in Nepal and directed Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts to take all necessary measures to deal with any potential emergency.
The floods could cause the water levels to surge in the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the neighbouring districts, an official statement said.
In Maharajganj, the district administration has sounded an alert and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of the Gandak river as the increased flow could affect downstream areas through the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river system.
District Magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal has directed agencies concerned to make arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying and riverside areas to safe, elevated locations if required.
In Kushinagar, the district administration has ordered the evacuation from Marchahwa, Shivpur and other villages, and announcements are being made urging residents to move to safer locations. District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar said all concerned departments have been put on alert.
Special vigilance is being maintained in Shivpur, Hariharpur, Narayanpur, Marchahwa and Basantpur villages of Khadda tehsil, as rainfall in Nepal could affect the water level of the Narayani river.
Authorities in both the states urged people not to panic but remain alert, follow official advisories and avoid rumours. District administrations have also been directed to conduct media briefings and monitor social media to prevent the spread of misinformation.
Additional NDRF/SDRF teams, boats and other resources would be deployed as required, the officials said.