Bihar To Use River Silt For Highway Construction; MoRTH, State Government Sign MoU Under 'Nadi Sanjeevani' Initiative
Bihar to use 1,078 lakh cubic metres of river silt for highway construction to tackle floods and reduce infrastructure costs, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push towards infrastructure development and flood management, Bihar will use silt, sand and other materials extracted from its rivers and water bodies for the construction of national highways and other infrastructure projects in the state.
The Bihar government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Tuesday under the 'Nadi Sanjeevani' initiative, in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
The initiative aims to address two major challenges facing Bihar: Recurring floods caused partly by excessive silt accumulation in rivers; and the growing requirement for construction material for the state's expanding infrastructure network.
Desilting And Extraction
Under the agreement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake desilting and extraction of suitable materials from rivers and water bodies. The excavated silt will be used in highway construction, including raising road levels and strengthening embankments.
Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said the initiative would turn a major environmental and flood-management challenge into an opportunity for infrastructure development. He said Bihar's approach to silt management could become a model for other states dealing with similar problems.
He said the availability of excavated material would help reduce construction costs, revive river ecosystems, minimise the exploitation of topsoil and accelerate highway development in the state.
According to Gadkari, approximately 243 lakh cubic metres of silt will be made available free of cost for 16 ongoing highway projects, while another 835 lakh cubic metres is proposed to be utilised for 27 upcoming projects.
The initiative is also expected to provide an alternative source of construction material at a time when Bihar is preparing for large-scale road and infrastructure expansion.
Bihar's Rivers Accumulating Silt Up To 10 Metre Deep
Highlighting the scale of the problem, CM Choudhary said in several rivers, silt had accumulated to depths of 10 m or more, affecting their water-carrying capacity and contributing to the state's recurring floods. He described Bihar's geographical vulnerability, pointing out that seven major rivers enter the state from Nepal, making it particularly susceptible to rainfall and water discharge in neighbouring regions.
"Bihar has two main vulnerabilities. The people of Bihar are not devastated by their own water, but by water originating elsewhere. Seven major rivers enter Bihar from Nepal. Whether it rains in Bihar or not, if it rains in Nepal, Bihar suffers," Choudhary said.
Citing this year's rainfall figures, he said Bihar had recorded more than 32 per cent rainfall deficiency, yet three major rivers reached peak flood levels. He also referred to the Ganga, describing it as the state's 'master drain', and said its 200-year High Flood Level (HFL) record had been broken this year due to heavy water discharge from UP, MP and Nepal's Terai region.
The CM said the Gandak and Son rivers had also witnessed changes in their HFL. Referring to the Son, he said the state received nearly 11.5 lakh cusecs of water. Explaining the impact of water discharge from Nepal, he said the neighbouring country released around 2 lakh cusecs of water on one occasion, and around 5.5 lakh cusecs on another, carrying substantial quantities of silt.
At the same time, nearly 17 lakh cusecs of water was flowing into the Ganga collectively from Bihar, UP and MP, he said.
According to the CM, the massive water discharge and silt accumulation affected the river's drainage capacity, resulting in backflow and increasing pressure on embankments.
He argued that systematic desilting was necessary not only for improving river flow, but also for reducing the state's vulnerability to floods.
39 NHAI Projects Worth Rs 58,340 Cr
The agreement comes at a time when Bihar is witnessing significant investment in its highway infrastructure. According to details shared at the event, 39 NHAI projects, covering around 1,561 km, are currently under construction in the state, with an estimated investment of Rs 58,340 crore.
Another 11 projects, spanning around 1,982 km and involving an estimated investment of Rs 1,85,200 crore, are in the pipeline. The availability of river-extracted material is expected to support these projects, while reducing dependence on soil and other construction resources.
Choudhary said the state had ambitious infrastructure development plans, and an investment of around Rs 5 lakh crore would provide momentum to its growth. He also highlighted the potential of the Ganga's riverbed, explaining that the river widens considerably as it flows through Bihar.
While its channel is around 5-6 km wide near Buxar, it expands to around 13 km near Patna, 18-20 km around Munger and nearly 38-40 km towards Katihar and Bhagalpur.
Commercial Potential Of Desilting At Odhni Dam
Explaining how the state arrived at its decision to introduce a dedicated silt management policy, Choudhary cited the example of the Odhni Dam in Banka district.
He said the government had initially approached the Central Water Commission (CWC) for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to undertake desilting and dredging of the dam. The estimated expenditure was around Rs 350 crore.
However, when the state government floated its own tender, a private contractor offered to pay Rs 60 crore to the government for undertaking the dredging work.
The CM said the experience made the government realise that excavated sand and silt could have commercial value, and that desilting operations did not necessarily have to be funded entirely through public expenditure. He said the state has worked towards developing a comprehensive framework for managing its river resources.
Comprehensive Silt Management Policy
Choudhary announced that Bihar had become the first state in the country to introduce a comprehensive silt management framework through the Bihar Water Source Restoration and Silt Management Policy 2026. He said the policy was designed to combine preventive flood management with the productive utilisation of excavated material.
The state has also introduced financial assistance for farmers whose agricultural land is affected by floods and sand deposits. Under the scheme, farmers are provided Rs 20,000 for two hectares, to remove deposited sand from their fields.
Referring to problems faced by farmers after the devastating Supaul floods of 2008-09, Choudhary said sand had remained deposited on agricultural land for years, affecting cultivation. He said the new policy sought to provide a mechanism to address such problems instead of limiting government intervention to relief payments.
Four-Lane Expressway Along Both Banks Of Ganga
During the event, Choudhary also urged Gadkari to consider developing a four-lane expressway along both banks of the Ganga, covering its entire stretch through Bihar. He proposed combining highway construction with large-scale dredging and the systematic management of river channels.
According to the CM, such a project could help reclaim more than one lakh acres of land currently affected by silt accumulation. He suggested implementing the project through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, arguing that it could be executed without requiring substantial direct public expenditure.
The CM also raised concerns over the impact of the Farakka arrangement with Bangladesh on silt deposition along the lower stretches of the Ganga, particularly around Munger and Bhagalpur. He argued that Bihar needed greater flexibility in utilising its water resources for agriculture, drinking water and industrial development.
Choudhary said the state should be able to make better use of its rivers while ensuring that its essential water requirements were not compromised.
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