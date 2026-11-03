ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar To Use River Silt For Highway Construction; MoRTH, State Government Sign MoU Under 'Nadi Sanjeevani' Initiative

New Delhi: In a major push towards infrastructure development and flood management, Bihar will use silt, sand and other materials extracted from its rivers and water bodies for the construction of national highways and other infrastructure projects in the state.

The Bihar government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Tuesday under the 'Nadi Sanjeevani' initiative, in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The initiative aims to address two major challenges facing Bihar: Recurring floods caused partly by excessive silt accumulation in rivers; and the growing requirement for construction material for the state's expanding infrastructure network.

Desilting And Extraction

Under the agreement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake desilting and extraction of suitable materials from rivers and water bodies. The excavated silt will be used in highway construction, including raising road levels and strengthening embankments.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said the initiative would turn a major environmental and flood-management challenge into an opportunity for infrastructure development. He said Bihar's approach to silt management could become a model for other states dealing with similar problems.

He said the availability of excavated material would help reduce construction costs, revive river ecosystems, minimise the exploitation of topsoil and accelerate highway development in the state.

According to Gadkari, approximately 243 lakh cubic metres of silt will be made available free of cost for 16 ongoing highway projects, while another 835 lakh cubic metres is proposed to be utilised for 27 upcoming projects.

The initiative is also expected to provide an alternative source of construction material at a time when Bihar is preparing for large-scale road and infrastructure expansion.

Bihar's Rivers Accumulating Silt Up To 10 Metre Deep

Highlighting the scale of the problem, CM Choudhary said in several rivers, silt had accumulated to depths of 10 m or more, affecting their water-carrying capacity and contributing to the state's recurring floods. He described Bihar's geographical vulnerability, pointing out that seven major rivers enter the state from Nepal, making it particularly susceptible to rainfall and water discharge in neighbouring regions.

"Bihar has two main vulnerabilities. The people of Bihar are not devastated by their own water, but by water originating elsewhere. Seven major rivers enter Bihar from Nepal. Whether it rains in Bihar or not, if it rains in Nepal, Bihar suffers," Choudhary said.

Citing this year's rainfall figures, he said Bihar had recorded more than 32 per cent rainfall deficiency, yet three major rivers reached peak flood levels. He also referred to the Ganga, describing it as the state's 'master drain', and said its 200-year High Flood Level (HFL) record had been broken this year due to heavy water discharge from UP, MP and Nepal's Terai region.

Samrat Choudhary and Nitin Gadkari after signing the Nadi Sanjeevani MoU (ETV Bharat)

The CM said the Gandak and Son rivers had also witnessed changes in their HFL. Referring to the Son, he said the state received nearly 11.5 lakh cusecs of water. Explaining the impact of water discharge from Nepal, he said the neighbouring country released around 2 lakh cusecs of water on one occasion, and around 5.5 lakh cusecs on another, carrying substantial quantities of silt.

At the same time, nearly 17 lakh cusecs of water was flowing into the Ganga collectively from Bihar, UP and MP, he said.

According to the CM, the massive water discharge and silt accumulation affected the river's drainage capacity, resulting in backflow and increasing pressure on embankments.

He argued that systematic desilting was necessary not only for improving river flow, but also for reducing the state's vulnerability to floods.

39 NHAI Projects Worth Rs 58,340 Cr

The agreement comes at a time when Bihar is witnessing significant investment in its highway infrastructure. According to details shared at the event, 39 NHAI projects, covering around 1,561 km, are currently under construction in the state, with an estimated investment of Rs 58,340 crore.