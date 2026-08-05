ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar To Run 16 Medical Colleges In Public-Private Partnership Mode

Patna: The Bihar government decided on Wednesday to run its 16 medical colleges and hospitals, including dental colleges and hospitals, in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode to strengthen the availability of modern treatment facilities for common people across the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna. The council of ministers approved the plan with the aim of expanding and extending quality health services in Bihar.

“We have provided administrative approval to appoint PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) as the transaction advisor to operate 16 medical colleges and hospitals (including dental colleges and hospitals) in the state under PPP mode,” Samrat said.

In another major decision, the state cabinet approved a proposal to establish 19 “exclusive special courts” for speedy disposal of cases pertaining to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, to further strengthen the judicial system and make it more effective.

These courts would be established at Bettiah (West Champaran), Madhubani, Bhojpur (Ara), Siwan, Araria, Supaul, Khagaria, Jehanabad, Buxar, Jamui, Bhabhua (Kaimur), Katihar, Sitamarhi, Munger, Madhepura, Banka, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, and Lakhisarai.