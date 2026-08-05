Bihar To Run 16 Medical Colleges In Public-Private Partnership Mode
Bihar to run 16 medical colleges in PPP mode, establish 19 special courts for SC/ST cases, create sports science centre, enhancing healthcare and sports facilities.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government decided on Wednesday to run its 16 medical colleges and hospitals, including dental colleges and hospitals, in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode to strengthen the availability of modern treatment facilities for common people across the state.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna. The council of ministers approved the plan with the aim of expanding and extending quality health services in Bihar.
“We have provided administrative approval to appoint PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) as the transaction advisor to operate 16 medical colleges and hospitals (including dental colleges and hospitals) in the state under PPP mode,” Samrat said.
In another major decision, the state cabinet approved a proposal to establish 19 “exclusive special courts” for speedy disposal of cases pertaining to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, to further strengthen the judicial system and make it more effective.
These courts would be established at Bettiah (West Champaran), Madhubani, Bhojpur (Ara), Siwan, Araria, Supaul, Khagaria, Jehanabad, Buxar, Jamui, Bhabhua (Kaimur), Katihar, Sitamarhi, Munger, Madhepura, Banka, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, and Lakhisarai.
The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to create 171 posts of non-gazetted employees to help in efficient and smooth running of the new courts. These new courts will cost the state exchequer Rs 10.12 crore per year.
“This decision is an important step towards ensuring quick access to justice, protecting the rights of victims, and establishing a sensitive and responsible judicial system,” Samrat said.
Additionally, the cabinet approved creating 27 non-gazetted posts for three special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) courts at Purnea, Bhagalpur and Gaya.
The cabinet also approved a proposal to establish a ‘sports science centre’ at the State Sports Academy at Rajgir. It will have state-of-the-art equipment, advanced training facilities, and trained personnel.
The centre will help treat sports-related injuries, and provide world-class resources, as well as training facilities to players and athletes. It will also provide rehabilitation, nutrition, and psychological assistance to them. The cabinet discussed a total 17 agendas and approved them at the meeting.
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