Bihar To Introduce Goat Milk In Market Through Its Cooperative Milk Federation In October
Dairy, fisheries and animal resources secretary said the market demand for goat’s milk in the state has not been assessed, but it fluctuates with seasons.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Patna: Bihar is going to introduce goat milk in the market through its cooperative milk federation (COMFED), which sells cow and buffalo milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Sudha’. It is expected to be launched for consumers by October.
With this, Bihar will become the first state in the country to sell goat milk at a commercially viable and large scale, while strengthening the economic condition of the people engaged in goat rearing as part of their livelihoods.
The Himachal Pradesh government procures and markets goat milk through its cooperative network as part of a pilot project, while states like Gujarat and Rajasthan have similar yet smaller initiatives by women-led cooperatives or non-government organisations in this field.
The Bihar dairy, fisheries and animal resources department also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goat Trust, a private organisation, on Wednesday to spread awareness among people about scientific goat rearing practices, better animal health management, capacity building, training, and connecting them with the organised market for better remuneration. It was done in the presence of departmental minister Nandkishor Ram.
“We are going to launch goat milk in the market in October. Initially, it will be packed in 200ml sterilised bottles and made available at kiosks at medical colleges and hospitals, but we will expand going further,” dairy, fisheries and animal resources secretary Shirsat Kapil Ashok told ETV Bharat.
Ashok, who is also the chairman-cum-managing director of COMFED, added that the market demand for goat’s milk in the state has not been assessed, but it fluctuates with seasons, shooting up with the incidence of dengue disease during monsoon and autumn.
Goats and the state
Among other things, Bihar could also be said to be the land of goats. It had over 1.28 crore goats as per the livestock census done in 2017 and ranked fifth in the country. The state government officials assert that the number must have shot up further due to the various initiatives to promote goat rearing.
A majority of them are of the Black Bengal breed, which is small, highly prolific, and gives premium quality meat and skin. However, it yields only 500ml to 750ml of milk and is not considered suitable for dairying purposes.
“We are planning to introduce two or three other high milk-yielding breeds like Jamunapari and Jakhrana among the people. They yield two to three litres of milk at one time. We are planning to take the help of the Central Institute for Research on Goats located (near Farah town) in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh,” Ashok said.
Explaining further, dairy, fisheries and animal resources department assistant director (information and extension) Ramesh Kumar said that while the Black Bengal breed is reared only for meat, breeds like Jamunapari yield a good amount of milk, and quality mutton and hide.
The supply plans
Prior to formulating goat milk supply and marketing plans, the dairy, fisheries and animal resources department established cooperative societies of goat herders in almost all the 534 blocks in the state.
The plan is to collect goat milk from them through the already existing extensive milk collection system of COMFED. It will then be transported, tested, pasteurised and packed in 200ml bottles under the existing milk brand ‘Sudha’. Trial collections have already started in Purnea and a couple of other districts.
At first, the bottled goat milk would be provided through kiosks at medical colleges and hospitals, targeting the patients. Later on, it would be sold through Sudha milk parlours and booths across the state.
“We are currently studying and working on its quality and pasteurisation. COMFED is conducting a market survey to determine the price at which it will be sold. One thing we are sure of is that it will be costlier than cow milk. We also have plans to introduce tetra packs to increase the shelf-life of goat milk,” Ramesh said.
Later on, the department will move to establish a separate goat federation in the state. It will also run meat marts to provide hygienic and good quality mutton to consumers.
Benefits to goat rearers
Known as ‘ATM of the poor,’ goats supplement the income of small farmers. The high demand for mutton ensures that they can sell them to meet any financial exigency. The latest milk scheme will ensure a steady income to those who become associated with it.
“We want goats to become an economic asset of small farmers and herdsmen, which provides regular income. The organised collection and marketing of goat milk can prove to be an important step towards it. They will not need to look for customers,” State Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Nandkishor Ram said.
At present, COMFED is working on price discovery (of goat milk) for the farmers or herders. Sources said that the federation could pay them in the range of Rs 150 to 200 per litre depending on the quality. The transportation, pasteurisation, bottling and marketing costs will be added to fix the retail price of the milk.
It will become the first large state in the country to do so at a large scale for the consumers, while strengthening the economic condition of the people and farmers engaged in goat rearing as a part of their livelihood.
Advantages of goat milk consumption
Goat milk is easier to digest, causes fewer allergic reactions and provides more essential minerals like calcium, phosphorus and magnesium than cow milk, which promote strong bones. It contains high-quality protein, which helps growth and repair of tissues in human beings. Potassium is also present in good quantity.
It helps in the rapid increase of platelet count among dengue patients and helps their recovery from the vector-borne viral disease at a faster pace. Its smaller fat particles break down faster in the stomach and also contain prebiotic oligosaccharides that feed good bacteria in the gut. High levels of vitamin A and essential trace minerals like selenium are also present in it.