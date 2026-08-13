ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar To Introduce Goat Milk In Market Through Its Cooperative Milk Federation In October

Patna: Bihar is going to introduce goat milk in the market through its cooperative milk federation (COMFED), which sells cow and buffalo milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Sudha’. It is expected to be launched for consumers by October.

With this, Bihar will become the first state in the country to sell goat milk at a commercially viable and large scale, while strengthening the economic condition of the people engaged in goat rearing as part of their livelihoods.

Bihar dairy, fisheries, and animal resources department signs an MoU with the Goat Trust to promote goat rearing (ETV Bharat)

The Himachal Pradesh government procures and markets goat milk through its cooperative network as part of a pilot project, while states like Gujarat and Rajasthan have similar yet smaller initiatives by women-led cooperatives or non-government organisations in this field.

The Bihar dairy, fisheries and animal resources department also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goat Trust, a private organisation, on Wednesday to spread awareness among people about scientific goat rearing practices, better animal health management, capacity building, training, and connecting them with the organised market for better remuneration. It was done in the presence of departmental minister Nandkishor Ram.

“We are going to launch goat milk in the market in October. Initially, it will be packed in 200ml sterilised bottles and made available at kiosks at medical colleges and hospitals, but we will expand going further,” dairy, fisheries and animal resources secretary Shirsat Kapil Ashok told ETV Bharat.

Ashok, who is also the chairman-cum-managing director of COMFED, added that the market demand for goat’s milk in the state has not been assessed, but it fluctuates with seasons, shooting up with the incidence of dengue disease during monsoon and autumn.

Bihar dairy, fisheries, and animal resources department signs an MoU with the Goat Trust to promote goat rearing (ETV Bharat)

Goats and the state

Among other things, Bihar could also be said to be the land of goats. It had over 1.28 crore goats as per the livestock census done in 2017 and ranked fifth in the country. The state government officials assert that the number must have shot up further due to the various initiatives to promote goat rearing.

A majority of them are of the Black Bengal breed, which is small, highly prolific, and gives premium quality meat and skin. However, it yields only 500ml to 750ml of milk and is not considered suitable for dairying purposes.

Goats being transported in a vehicle in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

“We are planning to introduce two or three other high milk-yielding breeds like Jamunapari and Jakhrana among the people. They yield two to three litres of milk at one time. We are planning to take the help of the Central Institute for Research on Goats located (near Farah town) in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh,” Ashok said.