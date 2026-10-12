ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar To Get Its First Tech Park At Patna; MoU To Be Signed With NBCC For Its Construction

Patna: Bihar is going to get its first tech park. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary approved it on Monday with the aim of developing an ecosystem for information technology (IT) and information technology enable services (ITES) in the state capital on the lines of the metros across India.

According to a cabinet note prepared by state IT department secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, the tech park will be established in Gardanibagh area in Patna. It provide direct employment to around 5,000 youths and also help migration of talent to other states.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited, a central public sector enterprise, has been chosen for the purpose. The council of ministers gave its nod to the Bihar government to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with it.

"This will be the first tech park of the state. It will prove to be helpful in developing IT and ITES ecosystem in Patna on the lines of other metro cities. It will play the role of a catalyst in bringing investment under the Bihar IT Policy 2024 and Bihar Global Capability Centres Policy 2026," Abhay said.

The IT department note said that the tech park will be a world-class facility and the move to establish it highlights the state government’s determination towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youths, entrepreneurs and the working class.

In another important decision with regard to the movement of goods and products from the state, the cabinet revised the compensation amount to be paid for the acquisition of around 50 acres of land to establish a logistics park and cargo hub near the Darbhanga International Airport.

The compensation for the land has been revised from Rs 139 crore to Rs 226 crore. According to state civil aviation department secretary Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, the calculation of the compensation amount to acquire land near the Darbhanga airport increased, necessitating its upward revision.