Bihar To Get Its First Tech Park At Patna; MoU To Be Signed With NBCC For Its Construction
Once the IT park comes up, it will provide direct employment to around 5,000 youths and also help migration of talent to other states.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 12, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Patna: Bihar is going to get its first tech park. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary approved it on Monday with the aim of developing an ecosystem for information technology (IT) and information technology enable services (ITES) in the state capital on the lines of the metros across India.
According to a cabinet note prepared by state IT department secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, the tech park will be established in Gardanibagh area in Patna. It provide direct employment to around 5,000 youths and also help migration of talent to other states.
The National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited, a central public sector enterprise, has been chosen for the purpose. The council of ministers gave its nod to the Bihar government to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with it.
"This will be the first tech park of the state. It will prove to be helpful in developing IT and ITES ecosystem in Patna on the lines of other metro cities. It will play the role of a catalyst in bringing investment under the Bihar IT Policy 2024 and Bihar Global Capability Centres Policy 2026," Abhay said.
The IT department note said that the tech park will be a world-class facility and the move to establish it highlights the state government’s determination towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youths, entrepreneurs and the working class.
In another important decision with regard to the movement of goods and products from the state, the cabinet revised the compensation amount to be paid for the acquisition of around 50 acres of land to establish a logistics park and cargo hub near the Darbhanga International Airport.
The compensation for the land has been revised from Rs 139 crore to Rs 226 crore. According to state civil aviation department secretary Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, the calculation of the compensation amount to acquire land near the Darbhanga airport increased, necessitating its upward revision.
"This will help land acquisition and payment of compensation to landholders on time. The construction of logistics park will lead to a remarkable growth in agriculture and agriculture-based products from Mitihilanchal and north Bihar areas, providing an impetus to economic growth and inclusive development," Deore said.
The cabinet approved altogether 23 agendas at the meeting, including draft resolution to develop and operate airports and heliports under ‘challenge mode’ as a part of the ‘Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – Modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) 6.0’.
The construction of airports at Kishanganj, Chhapra, Ulao (Begusarai), Forbesganj (Araria), and Sabeya (Gopalganj), as well as, establishment of heliports in nine aspirational districts – Aurangabad, Banka, Jamui, Katihar, Khagaria, Nawada, Shekhpura, Begusarai, and Sitamarhi – will be covered under the decision.
The ‘challenge mode’ refers to a competitive, reform-driven procurement and allocation methodology used by governments to distribute public funding or award infrastructure projects. Rather than allocating funds automatically or through standard bureaucratic grants, the government requires cities, states, or private entities to compete against one another based on project feasibility, innovation, and reform milestones.
As per the Bihar civil aviation department, the government will help the companies in providing free pick-up and drop facilities to the nearest city point, Rs 10 lakh per year for marketing and advertisement of RCS flights, sharing 25 percent of state’s share in the development of airports and heliports, 100 percent tax rebate in property and municipal taxes, as well as, full rebate on the rent of land provided to oil marketing companies.
Additionally, the state government will bear 50 percent expenditure on communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS), air traffic management, and Indian Meteorological Department’s services; 20 percent of viability gap funding on RCS routes, and several other facilities.
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