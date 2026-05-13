Bihar To Establish AI Mission With Assistance From Singapore-Based GFTN
The mission will train 7,000 graduate and PG students from STEM and non-STEM disciplines in the next five years.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced setting up of a mission to establish the state as one of the leading ones in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and create a favourable environment for it.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary approved a proposal moved by the Information Technology department to create Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission (BAIM) with the help of Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN).
The mission will conduct a five-month advance certification programme in AI with the help of GFTN, National University of Singapore – Asian Institute, and Linux Foundation. It will train 7,000 graduate and postgraduate students belonging to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and non-STEM disciplines in five years.
“AI and Quantum-enabled digital sandbox platform – Aryabhatta Technology Observatory – would be created with the help of GFTN. It will benefit over 100 startups, and would provide AI, machine learning, application programme interface, data pipelines, large language model (LLM) gateways and cloud IDE or integrated development environment,” cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
GFTN will also present Bihar before global investors, tech companies and policy-makers through its 12 international forums including Singapore FinTech Festival, Point Zero Forum Zurich, Black Swan Summit, Bangkok Digital Finance Forum, and the GFTN Forum Japan.
The cabinet discussed and approved 19 agendas pertaining to various sectors, including allowing the state government to borrow over Rs 72,901 crore, including Rs 64,141 crore from the market.
Two per cent DA hike
In a major decision, the cabinet approved a finance department proposal to hike the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners by two percent, with effect from January 1, 2026. It will now be 60 per cent instead of 58 per cent, and will benefit around 9 lakh state government employees and 3 lakh pensioners.
Thrust on e-vehicles
The cabinet approved amendments to the Bihar Electric Vehicle Policy, 2023, to provide financial incentives to ensure that at least 30 per cent of total automobile sale in the state is of electric vehicles, including two, three and four-wheelers. This will create enthusiasm among people about e-vehicles, help maintain air quality by reducing pollution, provide better commuting facilities in the rural areas, and create employment opportunities.
Additional incentives on the basis of charging points would be given to encourage the establishment of charging stations for electric vehicles in the state. These would be over and above the subsidy given for this purpose by the Union government under the PM E-drive scheme.
The cabinet also gave its nod to ‘Mukhyamantri Bihar Paryavaran Anukul Parivahan Rojgar Yojana, under which incentives would be provided through DBT (direct benefit transfer) to the people opting to buy e-vehicles.
Under the amended policy, women who buy electric cars would get a grant of up to Rs 1 lakh. The various incentives will also help save around 10 crore litres of petrol and diesel per annum by 2030.
Land for Food Technology Institute and CISF Training Centre at Kishanganj
In another major decision, the cabinet approved the transfer of 100 acres of land in Vaishali district to the Union ministry of commerce and industry free of cost to establish NIFTEM (National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management) campus.
The cabinet gave its green signal to the transfer of 110 acres of land under Pothia circle in Kishanganj district free of cost to the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) to establish its training centre. Similarly, around 80 acres of land under Chanan circle in Lakhisarai would be transferred free of cost to the dairy, fisheries and animal resources department to establish a semen station.
The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of the post of rural superintendent of police (SP) for five crime and communally sensitive districts – East Champaran, Samastipur, Madhubani, Vaishali and Siwan districts.
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