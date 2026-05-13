ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar To Establish AI Mission With Assistance From Singapore-Based GFTN

Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced setting up of a mission to establish the state as one of the leading ones in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and create a favourable environment for it.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary approved a proposal moved by the Information Technology department to create Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission (BAIM) with the help of Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN).

The mission will conduct a five-month advance certification programme in AI with the help of GFTN, National University of Singapore – Asian Institute, and Linux Foundation. It will train 7,000 graduate and postgraduate students belonging to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and non-STEM disciplines in five years.

“AI and Quantum-enabled digital sandbox platform – Aryabhatta Technology Observatory – would be created with the help of GFTN. It will benefit over 100 startups, and would provide AI, machine learning, application programme interface, data pipelines, large language model (LLM) gateways and cloud IDE or integrated development environment,” cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

GFTN will also present Bihar before global investors, tech companies and policy-makers through its 12 international forums including Singapore FinTech Festival, Point Zero Forum Zurich, Black Swan Summit, Bangkok Digital Finance Forum, and the GFTN Forum Japan.

The cabinet discussed and approved 19 agendas pertaining to various sectors, including allowing the state government to borrow over Rs 72,901 crore, including Rs 64,141 crore from the market.

Two per cent DA hike

In a major decision, the cabinet approved a finance department proposal to hike the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners by two percent, with effect from January 1, 2026. It will now be 60 per cent instead of 58 per cent, and will benefit around 9 lakh state government employees and 3 lakh pensioners.

Thrust on e-vehicles