ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar To Develop Famous Vishnupad Temple At Gaya On Lines Of Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor

Patna: The Bihar government approved a Rs 2,520 crore proposal on Tuesday to develop the premises and neighbouring areas of the famous Vishnupad Temple at Gaya on the lines of the Kashi-Viswanath corridor at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, it will also spend Rs 996 crore to link the Sone and Phalgu rivers.

The Vishnupad Temple is visited by people from all over the country and outside to perform the final rituals, offer their last oblations to their departed ancestors along with prayers for their salvation. The rush of pilgrims is more pronounced during the ‘Pitru Paksha’, which is the fortnight dedicated to the ancestors as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

The temple, which has Lord Vishnu’s footprints in its sanctum sanctorum, and its surroundings are located along the Phalgu river, which remains mostly dry throughout the year. Linking it with the Sone could provide a regular water supply in it, even during the dry summer season.

The total estimated cost of the entire project would thus be over Rs 3,516 crore. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary gave its nod to the comprehensive project that focuses on providing better facilities to pilgrims with regard to religious rituals, space, and movement. It would also strengthen the spiritual and religious tourism identity of Gaya and expedite inclusive socio-economic development in the region.