Bihar To Develop Famous Vishnupad Temple At Gaya On Lines Of Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor
Vishnupad Temple is visited by people from all over India and outside to perform the final rituals, offer their last oblations to their departed ancestors.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government approved a Rs 2,520 crore proposal on Tuesday to develop the premises and neighbouring areas of the famous Vishnupad Temple at Gaya on the lines of the Kashi-Viswanath corridor at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, it will also spend Rs 996 crore to link the Sone and Phalgu rivers.
The Vishnupad Temple is visited by people from all over the country and outside to perform the final rituals, offer their last oblations to their departed ancestors along with prayers for their salvation. The rush of pilgrims is more pronounced during the ‘Pitru Paksha’, which is the fortnight dedicated to the ancestors as per the Hindu lunar calendar.
The temple, which has Lord Vishnu’s footprints in its sanctum sanctorum, and its surroundings are located along the Phalgu river, which remains mostly dry throughout the year. Linking it with the Sone could provide a regular water supply in it, even during the dry summer season.
The total estimated cost of the entire project would thus be over Rs 3,516 crore. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary gave its nod to the comprehensive project that focuses on providing better facilities to pilgrims with regard to religious rituals, space, and movement. It would also strengthen the spiritual and religious tourism identity of Gaya and expedite inclusive socio-economic development in the region.
"The Vishnupad Temple in Gaya is an important tourist destination from historical, archaeological and religious perspectives. With the completion of this development scheme, the centuries-old religious, spiritual and cultural traditions of Gaya, particularly important religious rituals such as Pind Daan, Tarpan and Pitru Paksha, will receive renewed impetus and strength,” state cabinet department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
The development scheme proposes to undertake various works in the Vishnupad Temple precinct, including development of the temple complex, multi-level car parkings, elevated pathways, construction of a bridge between Mansarva and Manpur, ramps, development of ghats along the bank of the Phalgu, dormitories, canteens, and pedestrian pathways.
It also includes the construction of statues, Sita Kund, public amenities, and various internal facilities in the temple premises and its surroundings. The Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL) will implement the project.
As far as, linking the Sone and Phalgu rivers is concerned, an intake well would be constructed at around 23km upstream from the Indrapuri Barrage. Required water from the Sone will be drawn with the help of the well and taken through an 11-km-long pipeline to the point located at 32.77km of the North Koel’s main canal on its right side and sent to the Phalgu.
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