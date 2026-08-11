ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Takes Steps To Bring Back Ancient 'Sultanganj Buddha' From Birmingham Museum

Sultanganj Buddha that is currently housed at Birmingham Musuem and Art Gallery in England ( Bihar government )

Patna: Bihar has made a move to bring back the ‘Sultanganj Buddha’, world’s largest ancient metal Buddha sculpture. It was found at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district in 1861, but the British took it away and is currently kept at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery in England.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has written to the Union minister of culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to initiate the process for its return.

Bihar Heritage Development Society has catalogued invaluable artefacts taken away from the state and presently kept in museums across the world (Special Arrangement)

“The Chief Minister wrote to the Union minister of culture in mid-July seeking the priceless statue’s repatriation. The missive also contained the details about the invaluable antiquity that is a part of the state’s heritage. However, it is a long-drawn diplomatic process and requires intervention from the highest levels of the government,” Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director and Visva-Bharati University professor Anil Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat.

“This particular antiquity - the Sultanganj Buddha, as we call it - is counted among the rarest. It is the world’s largest substantially intact ancient metal Buddha statue ever found, and has been dated to the 6th–7th century AD, which precedes the Pala dynasty period famous for metal craftsmanship. It is housed at the Birmingham Museum at present,” Singh said.

The BHDS executive director added that this was just a beginning and the state government was trying to prepare of list of artefacts that were taken from the state to other countries over time.

“We are collecting data from museums across the world. We already have data from museums in Britain. We have received some data from Germany. Some antiquities from Bihar are kept in Russia,” Singh said. He added that a team of experts was being formed to expedite the work.

Sultanganj Buddha currently housed at the Birmingham Musuem and Art Gallery in England (Bihar government)

Incidentally, a rare 12th-century bronze Buddha statue stolen from the Nalanda Museum in 1961 returned to India in 2018 after the London’s Metropolitan Police recovered and handed it over to the Indian High Commissioner there.

Sources said that the Ministry was considering taking up the Sultanganj Buddha issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has taken interest in such initiatives in the recent past and has been instrumental in the return of over 650 priceless antiquities from different countries since 2014, including the Chola era copper plates from the Netherlands and three sacred artifacts from Australia earlier this year.