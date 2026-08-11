Bihar Takes Steps To Bring Back Ancient 'Sultanganj Buddha' From Birmingham Museum
Bihar government has set up an experts team to prepare a list of artefacts that were taken from the state to other countries over time.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has made a move to bring back the ‘Sultanganj Buddha’, world’s largest ancient metal Buddha sculpture. It was found at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district in 1861, but the British took it away and is currently kept at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery in England.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has written to the Union minister of culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to initiate the process for its return.
“The Chief Minister wrote to the Union minister of culture in mid-July seeking the priceless statue’s repatriation. The missive also contained the details about the invaluable antiquity that is a part of the state’s heritage. However, it is a long-drawn diplomatic process and requires intervention from the highest levels of the government,” Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director and Visva-Bharati University professor Anil Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat.
“This particular antiquity - the Sultanganj Buddha, as we call it - is counted among the rarest. It is the world’s largest substantially intact ancient metal Buddha statue ever found, and has been dated to the 6th–7th century AD, which precedes the Pala dynasty period famous for metal craftsmanship. It is housed at the Birmingham Museum at present,” Singh said.
The BHDS executive director added that this was just a beginning and the state government was trying to prepare of list of artefacts that were taken from the state to other countries over time.
“We are collecting data from museums across the world. We already have data from museums in Britain. We have received some data from Germany. Some antiquities from Bihar are kept in Russia,” Singh said. He added that a team of experts was being formed to expedite the work.
Incidentally, a rare 12th-century bronze Buddha statue stolen from the Nalanda Museum in 1961 returned to India in 2018 after the London’s Metropolitan Police recovered and handed it over to the Indian High Commissioner there.
Sources said that the Ministry was considering taking up the Sultanganj Buddha issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has taken interest in such initiatives in the recent past and has been instrumental in the return of over 650 priceless antiquities from different countries since 2014, including the Chola era copper plates from the Netherlands and three sacred artifacts from Australia earlier this year.
The Sultanganj Buddha is an ‘over-life size’ statue made of copper. It is 2.3 metres high, around a metre wide and weighs more than 500 kilograms.
It depicts the Buddha standing a bit leisurely with his right hand in the ‘Abhay mudra’ (gesture assuring fearlessness, protection and blessings), while the left hand is stretched outwards with the palm facing out, indicating that he is granting favours.
The copper statue shows the monastic robe majestically spread behind his back. The folds of the clothes worn by the Buddha are also depicted.
It was made through the then popular ‘cire perdue’ or the ‘lost wax’ method. Under this method, an exact model is made of wax, covered with a mixture of clay and other things or ceramic and dried to form a hard mould. It is then heated in a kiln so that the wax melts and drains out (thus called lost wax).
Molten metal is then poured in the cavity left by the wax. The outer mould or casing is broken once the metal cools and solidifies. It is then polished and given finer touches to create the final product.
However, inside the copper frame of the Sultanganj statue, there is a clay body, mixed with rice husks, which allowed radiocarbon dating to determine its age.
According to the government archives and records, railway engineer E.B. Harris discovered the Buddha statue in 1861 during the digging to construct the Sultanganj station. The site has a huge structure, believed to be a monastery, buried underground.
The railway engineer sent the statue to Birmingham, while Samuel Thornton, a metal tools and hardware manufacturer, paid the cost of transporting it. The latter was a former mayor of the town and offered it for the proposed museum in 1864.
The Sultanganj Buddha is a ‘foundation donation’ of the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and is counted among its most treasured items. It was the second object to enter the museum's collection and is part of its ‘Ancient Civilisations’ gallery.
It is displayed at ‘The Elephant in the Room: The Roots and Routes of the City’s Collections’, which explores how artefacts from around the world became a part of the museum.
“The items in the gallery include the Sultanganj Buddha, one of the most significant early bronze statues from India which was discovered during the building of the Indian railway,” the website of the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery says.
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