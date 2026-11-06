Bihar's Most-Wanted Criminal Nabbed In Keralam's Kollam; 20 Cases Registered Against Him
Mohammed Ajaj Ahmed is wanted in connection with the murder of RJD leader Baidyanath Mahto and is accused of killing a woman during a robbery.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Kollam: A man from Bihar, wanted in connection with the murder of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and several other criminal cases, has been arrested by the Keralam's Kollam East Police.
The arrested man, identified as Mohammed Ajaj Ahmed, was traced to Chamakkada in Kollam, where he had been living while working as a driver. He is accused of shooting dead RJD leader Baidyanath Mahto in Bihar and is wanted in connection with around 20 cases registered at various police stations in the state.
According to the police, Ahmed had been living in Keralam since 2019 but would travel to Bihar to allegedly carry out criminal activities before returning to Keralam. He is also accused of shooting dead a young woman during a robbery in 2020.
Ahmed is reportedly among Bihar’s top 10 most-wanted criminals. The Bihar government had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Sub-Inspector Suresh said the Kollam police launched an investigation after receiving information from the Bihar Police. Preliminary inquiries indicated that Ahmed had been working as a driver for various households and commercial establishments in Keralam. He was eventually traced and arrested following a detailed investigation.
Police said his alleged modus operandi involved carrying out robberies using a firearm. He is suspected to have been involved in several robberies and two murders.
After his arrest, Ahmed was taken to the Kollam District Hospital for a medical examination and subsequently brought to the Kollam East Police Station for interrogation.
A team from Bihar, led by Sub-Inspector Ramayan Kumar of the Bihar Intelligence Department, has arrived in Keralam. Ahmed is expected to be taken to Bihar for further investigation.
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