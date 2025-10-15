ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Files Nomination Papers From Raghopur Assembly Seat

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Hajipur, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday filed nomination papers from the Raghopur assembly seat, where he is aiming at a hat-trick. The Raghopur constituency had, in the past, elected his parents, both of them chief ministers of Bihar.

Yadav, aged 35, filed his nomination papers at the collectorate in Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali district, in the presence of father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and mother Rabri Devi.

Several close aides and family members, like Misa Bharti, Patliputra MP and eldest sister, and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, were also accompanying the former deputy CM.

A large number of supporters, who are hopeful of the party's return to power after 20 years, stood on both sides of the road as the RJD leaders took a few hours to complete the 40 km travel, from the party supremo's house in Patna to the Hajipur sub-division office.