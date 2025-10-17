Bihar Election 2025: Nomination Process For First Phase Ends Amid Opposition Alliance Uncertainty
Nominations for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections across 121 seats concluded on Friday
Patna: Amid incomplete seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA alliance and visible unity among the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, the process of filing nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections for 121 seats concluded at 3 pm on Friday.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Saturday, while candidates can withdraw their applications until the evening of October 20.
Prominent political figures were among the early filers. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and state Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP also filed their nominations on Wednesday. Tejashwi, contesting again from Raghopur, dismissed speculation about contesting multiple seats and voiced confidence of winning a third consecutive term. Sinha, eyeing a fourth term from Lakhisarai, was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who flew in to boost BJP morale.
Within the NDA, the major allies have released multiple lists of candidates. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes, besides four Muslims.
The BJP, contesting 101 seats like its ally, announced a second list of 12 names, taking its total declared candidates to 83. The BJP’s list features folk singer Maithili Thakur, recently inducted into the party and fielded from Alinagar, and former IPS officer Anand Mishra, contesting from Buxar.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, released its first list of 15 candidates after securing 29 seats under the NDA’s seat-sharing formula. The list includes state president and former MLA Raju Tiwari, who will contest from Govindpur. Other NDA allies, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), will field candidates in six constituencies each.
On the opposition side, the Congress announced its first list of 48 candidates on Thursday night, featuring sitting MLAs such as state unit president Rajesh Ram (Kutumba) and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Kadwa). Left parties too have fielded candidates, with CPI(M) nominees filing nominations from Bibhutipur (Samastipur), Manjhi (Saran), Pipra (East Champaran), and Matihani (Begusarai).
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father and party chief Lalu Prasad, submitted his nomination papers from Mahua in Vaishali district on Thursday. Now heading his newly floated outfit, Janshakti Janta Dal, Tej Pratap has announced a list of 21 candidates for the polls.
The Aam Aadmi Party has so far announced 59 candidates for the polls. Political Consultant turned politician Prasant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party announced 116 candidates' names.
As the nomination process for the first phase wraps up, clarity over alliances and remaining seat-sharing arrangements is expected in the coming days, setting the tone for a high-stakes political contest across Bihar.
Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur districts will go for polls in the first phase.
The elections for the first phase will be held on November 6. The second and final phase of the poll will take place on November 11 in 122 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
