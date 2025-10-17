ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025: Nomination Process For First Phase Ends Amid Opposition Alliance Uncertainty

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Hajipur, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi are also seen. ( PTI )

Patna: Amid incomplete seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA alliance and visible unity among the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, the process of filing nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections for 121 seats concluded at 3 pm on Friday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Saturday, while candidates can withdraw their applications until the evening of October 20.

Prominent political figures were among the early filers. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and state Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP also filed their nominations on Wednesday. Tejashwi, contesting again from Raghopur, dismissed speculation about contesting multiple seats and voiced confidence of winning a third consecutive term. Sinha, eyeing a fourth term from Lakhisarai, was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who flew in to boost BJP morale.

Within the NDA, the major allies have released multiple lists of candidates. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes, besides four Muslims.

The BJP, contesting 101 seats like its ally, announced a second list of 12 names, taking its total declared candidates to 83. The BJP’s list features folk singer Maithili Thakur, recently inducted into the party and fielded from Alinagar, and former IPS officer Anand Mishra, contesting from Buxar.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, released its first list of 15 candidates after securing 29 seats under the NDA’s seat-sharing formula. The list includes state president and former MLA Raju Tiwari, who will contest from Govindpur. Other NDA allies, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), will field candidates in six constituencies each.

On the opposition side, the Congress announced its first list of 48 candidates on Thursday night, featuring sitting MLAs such as state unit president Rajesh Ram (Kutumba) and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Kadwa). Left parties too have fielded candidates, with CPI(M) nominees filing nominations from Bibhutipur (Samastipur), Manjhi (Saran), Pipra (East Champaran), and Matihani (Begusarai).