Bihar polls: INDIA Bloc Constituents To Fight Against Each Other In 8 Seats

Patna: At least eight assembly seats in Bihar, where constituents of the INDIA bloc will fight against each other due to internal discord among the Congress, the RJD and the Left parties over seat-sharing arrangements.

The assembly segments, where the opposition alliance partners will contest together, are Narkatiaganj, Vaishali, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bachhwara, Kahalgaon, Biharsharif and Sikandara, RJD and Congress leaders said.

The Congress is contesting 61 seats, nine less than the number of constituencies in which the party had fought five years ago, while the RJD has nominated 143 candidates. The CPI is contesting nine constituencies, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in four seats.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which had the best strike rate in the 'Mahagathbandhan' in 2020, when it contested 19 seats and won 12, has fielded candidates in 20 assembly segments this time. Congress' Shaswat Kedar Pandey is contesting against RJD’s Deepak Yadav in Narkatiaganj seat, while the fight is between Sanjeev Singh of the Congress and Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD in Vaishali.