Bihar Polls: EC Issues Digital Vouchers To Parties For Free Broadcast Time On DD And AIR
As per ECI, each party will receive 45 minutes of free broadcast and telecast time on Doordarshan and All India Radio.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday it has issued digital time vouchers to all national and state political parties in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly elections. These vouchers are provided through an information technology platform.
The poll panel said it has directed the allotment of broadcast and telecast time to national and recognised regional parties on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) for Bihar's Assembly polls, under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
"The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in Bihar. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots in presence of authorised representatives of the parties and officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar," it said.
Each party will receive 45 minutes of free broadcast and telecast time on Doordarshan and All India Radio, which will be provided uniformly on the regional network in Bihar.
Additional time has been allotted to political parties based on their poll performance in the last Assembly election of Bihar, it said.
The poll panel said political parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, strictly adhering to the relevant guidelines. Recordings may be made in studios meeting the technical standards prescribed by Prasar Bharati or at Doordarshan/All India Radio Kendras, it said.
"In addition to party broadcasts, Prasar Bharati Corporation will organise up to two panel discussions and/or debates on Doordarshan and All India Radio for Bihar. Each eligible party may nominate one representative for the programme, which will be moderated by an approved coordinator," it added.
The Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6 and the second on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
