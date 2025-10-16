ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls: EC Issues Digital Vouchers To Parties For Free Broadcast Time On DD And AIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday it has issued digital time vouchers to all national and state political parties in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly elections. These vouchers are provided through an information technology platform.

The poll panel said it has directed the allotment of broadcast and telecast time to national and recognised regional parties on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) for Bihar's Assembly polls, under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in Bihar. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots in presence of authorised representatives of the parties and officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar," it said.

Each party will receive 45 minutes of free broadcast and telecast time on Doordarshan and All India Radio, which will be provided uniformly on the regional network in Bihar.