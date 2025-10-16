ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls: BJP Announces 18 More Names, Fields Candidates On All 101 Seats of Its Share In NDA

Posters of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) installed at the BJP media centre ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly election, in Patna on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The BJP announced its candidates for all 101 seats which the party got after the seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, with the party on Wednesday evening releasing the third list of 18 nominees for the upcoming Bihar polls.

Earlier in the day, the party released the second list of its 12 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

On Tuesday, it released the first list of 71 candidates for the elections, fielding Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers.

According to the third list, Bina Devi will contest from Kochadhaman seat and Sangeeta Kumari from Mohania, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The party has fielded Sanjay Pandey from Narkatiaganj seat, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, and Bharat Bind from Bhabua.