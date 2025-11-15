ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Poll Results: JDU Vote Share Rises, RJD Retains Its Voter Base

Patna: With the Bihar Assembly election results out, the focus has shifted towards the vote share of the political parties. Chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) registered a sharp jump of around five percent in its vote share indicating that the sops showered on voters did the magic. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a slight increase in its vote share.

On the other hand, the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) kept its vote share intact while contesting almost the same number of seats as in the 2020 polls, indicating that the support for it did not increase, despite all the hullabaloo over unemployment in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) landed a huge win by bagging 202 seats. The BJP won 89, JDU 85, Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) took 19, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) clinched five, while Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) got four.

The NDA victory is being considered a landslide one as it won 77 seats more than the 125 it had clinched in the 2020 Assembly polls.

As far as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan is concerned, it could win just 35 seats, with its lead party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managing 25, while the Congress bagged six, CPIML two, CPI(M) one, and India Inclusive Party (IIP) one.

The Mahagathbandhan lost 75 seats this time in comparison to 110 it had won in the 2020 Assembly elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM repeated its 2020 performance by winning five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to grab one seat.

There were two biggest losers – poll consultant-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). Both were wiped out from the poll slate, putting them into existential crisis.

If we consider the vote share of the two alliances, NDA got 46.53 percent of total polled votes, reflecting a sharp rise from its vote share of 37.26 percent in the 2020 polls. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc got around 38 percent. Its vote share was 37.23 percent in 2020.

However, this time the NDA constituents polled around 8.5 percent more votes in comparison to the INDIA partners.

The BJP emerged as the largest single party in Bihar for the first time since its inception in 1980. Its vote share was 20.08 percent, a tad higher than its 19.46 percent in the 2020 Assembly polls, when it had won 74 seats.

Notably, the saffron party had contested lesser seats this time – 101 in comparison to 110 in 2020, suggesting that its support base became stronger because the vote share also has direct correlation with the number of seats contested.

The JDU vote share this time was 19.25 percent – a sharp increase in comparison to 15.39 percent it had registered in the 2020 polls. The change was clearly reflected in the number of seats won – 85 against 43 last time – a jump of 42 seats.

The vote share of LJP(R) notched a vote share of 4.97 percent while contesting 28 seats. It was lower than the 5.66 percent votes it got in 2020, when it had contested 134 seats, but indicated that the votes of allies were smoothly transferred to its candidates.