Bihar Police Prohibits Use Of Lethal Weapons For Maintaining Law And Order, Crowd Control
The decision follows the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav announcing a march to the Raj Bhawan over use of AK-47 on protesting students in Siwan.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Patna: Pushed to the back foot over the use of AK-47 assault rifles against protesting students, the Bihar Police has come out with instructions prohibiting the use of lethal weapons in crowd control. From now on, police officers will no longer use these weapons to maintain law and order. Officials say the primary goal is to ensure public safety and completely curb the use of unnecessary force.
The decision comes following the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, announcing a march to the Raj Bhawan on August 19 on the issue of the use of AK-47 on protesting students in Siwan on July 25.
It is learnt that as per strict instructions from the Police Headquarters in Patna, the use of assault weapons such as AK-47, INSAS and Self-Loading Rifles (SLR) has been completely banned during law-and-order duties and crowd control.
These weapons will now be used only in special raids against insurgency, terrorism and major criminals. No officer or personnel will be allowed to carry these highly lethal weapons during public demonstrations.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) at Police Headquarters Sunil Kumar stated that the Director General of Police (DGP) has issued strict instructions to all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) that the use of automatic weapons for law-and-order purposes will be prohibited.
"The Police Department has already taken strict disciplinary action against Police officers who used these weapons without permission," he said.
"A standing order has been issued in this regard. The DGP has directed all the SPs that automatic and assault weapons will not be used to maintain law and order. They will be used during raids in cases of organised crime, terrorism or other cases," he said.
Meanwhile, clarifying the stand on the use of an AK-47 during the student protest in Siwan on July 25, ADGP (Law and Order) KS Anupam has stated that the constable had no orders and fired at will.
"There were no orders, and he opened fire on his own. He was not even part of the crowd control team," said Anupam.
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