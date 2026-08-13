ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Police Prohibits Use Of Lethal Weapons For Maintaining Law And Order, Crowd Control

Patna: Pushed to the back foot over the use of AK-47 assault rifles against protesting students, the Bihar Police has come out with instructions prohibiting the use of lethal weapons in crowd control. From now on, police officers will no longer use these weapons to maintain law and order. Officials say the primary goal is to ensure public safety and completely curb the use of unnecessary force.

The decision comes following the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, announcing a march to the Raj Bhawan on August 19 on the issue of the use of AK-47 on protesting students in Siwan on July 25.

It is learnt that as per strict instructions from the Police Headquarters in Patna, the use of assault weapons such as AK-47, INSAS and Self-Loading Rifles (SLR) has been completely banned during law-and-order duties and crowd control.

These weapons will now be used only in special raids against insurgency, terrorism and major criminals. No officer or personnel will be allowed to carry these highly lethal weapons during public demonstrations.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) at Police Headquarters Sunil Kumar stated that the Director General of Police (DGP) has issued strict instructions to all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) that the use of automatic weapons for law-and-order purposes will be prohibited.