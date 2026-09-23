ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Police Probe Suspected Rs 3,000 Crore Hawala Network After Rs 30 Lakh Recovered From SUV In Patna

The police recovered the cash from the SUV late Tuesday night in the Buddha Colony police station area of Patna. According to the police, the SUV was searched under suspicious circumstances, leading to the discovery of Rs 30 lakh in cash. The three businessmen in the vehicle failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the source and intended use of the recovered money. Consequently, the police seized both the cash and the vehicle. The businessmen identified as Sanjay Kumar, Digvijay Thakur, and Patel Karan Kumar Sindha Bhai were subsequently detained by the police.

Patna: The recovery of Rs 30 lakh cash from an SUV by Bihar Police in Patna on Tuesday could have links with a suspected Rs 3000 crore hawala network with police interrogating the three businessmen detained after the recovery of the massive cash haul.

“Information regarding the seized amount and the associated network is being gathered. Only after the investigation concludes will it become clear whether the seized cash is linked to hawala operations and who exactly is involved in the suspected Rs 3,000 crore network," the ASP said.

Bihar Police Probe Suspected Rs 3,000 Crore Hawala Network After Rs 30 Lakh Recovered From SUV In Patna (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that during interrogation, the detained businessmen reportedly stated that they had arrived in Kolkata from Gujarat carrying approximately Rs 3 crore in cash. After handing over a portion of the money to an individual there, they traveled to Patna by road. They claimed that the Rs 30 lakh was intended for delivery in Patna; however, they were intercepted by the police before the delivery.

The police are now examining their mobile phones, contacts, travel details, and documents related to financial transactions to uncover the full extent of the cash network. Acting on information provided by the trio, the police also searched Flat No. 101 at Balbhadra Aranya Apartment. Investigative agencies are working to determine the connection between the flat, the recovered cash, and the alleged hawala network.

Bihar Police Probe Suspected Rs 3,000 Crore Hawala Network After Rs 30 Lakh Recovered From SUV In Patna (ETV Bharat)

Given the gravity of the matter, the police have informed the Income Tax Department, and a team from the department is also investigating the case. Agencies are scrutinizing the source of the seized funds, the intended recipients, and the links involved in the alleged cash transactions spanning Gujarat, Kolkata, and Patna.