ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG Probe: The 'Solver Gang' And Its Bihar Connection

The Bihar police arrested seven persons so far ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The investigations into the NEET-UG malpractices have unearthed a massive organised network involved in leaking exam-related material and manipulating the integrity of one of country's most important competitive examinations.

While allegations of malpractices and paper leaks have surfaced in the past, this is the first time that the NTA is cancelling the exam in its entirety and the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”.

The CBI has so far arrested five persons, while searches are still being conducted in different parts of the country.

The cancellation of the exam after the paper leak triggered a nationwide controversy, affecting over 22 lakh students.

Prior to this year's examination, a so-called 'guess paper' comprising 410 questions went viral on WhatsApp.

Investigations revealed that nearly 120 questions from the Biology and Chemistry sections of this document matched the actual questions asked in the examination.

Preliminary investigations identified two brothers from Rajasthan—Mangilal and Dinesh—who allegedly purchased the question paper on April 27 for Rs 30 lakh and subsequently circulated it to numerous students.

According to sources, a total of 16 persons from across the country have been taken into custody so far.

'Solver gang' busted in Bihar

On May 3—just before the examination—the police in Nalanda district in Bihar busted a major 'solver gang' (a syndicate specializing in providing proxy candidates or solutions).

The police arrested Harshraj—son of a doctor from Sitamarhi—and Manoj Kumar from Muzaffarpur, and later sent them to judicial custody.

These persons allegedly struck deals ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh to ensure a student's success in the NEET examination, typically accepting an advance payment of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Among the arrested accused is Awadhesh Kumar, an MBBS student at the Vardhaman Institute of Medical Sciences located in Pawapuri.