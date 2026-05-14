NEET-UG Probe: The 'Solver Gang' And Its Bihar Connection
The probe into the NEET paper leak appears to be leading to Bihar, say Krishnanandan and Mahmood Alam.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Patna: The investigations into the NEET-UG malpractices have unearthed a massive organised network involved in leaking exam-related material and manipulating the integrity of one of country's most important competitive examinations.
While allegations of malpractices and paper leaks have surfaced in the past, this is the first time that the NTA is cancelling the exam in its entirety and the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”.
The CBI has so far arrested five persons, while searches are still being conducted in different parts of the country.
The cancellation of the exam after the paper leak triggered a nationwide controversy, affecting over 22 lakh students.
Prior to this year's examination, a so-called 'guess paper' comprising 410 questions went viral on WhatsApp.
Investigations revealed that nearly 120 questions from the Biology and Chemistry sections of this document matched the actual questions asked in the examination.
Preliminary investigations identified two brothers from Rajasthan—Mangilal and Dinesh—who allegedly purchased the question paper on April 27 for Rs 30 lakh and subsequently circulated it to numerous students.
According to sources, a total of 16 persons from across the country have been taken into custody so far.
'Solver gang' busted in Bihar
On May 3—just before the examination—the police in Nalanda district in Bihar busted a major 'solver gang' (a syndicate specializing in providing proxy candidates or solutions).
The police arrested Harshraj—son of a doctor from Sitamarhi—and Manoj Kumar from Muzaffarpur, and later sent them to judicial custody.
These persons allegedly struck deals ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh to ensure a student's success in the NEET examination, typically accepting an advance payment of up to Rs 2 lakh.
Among the arrested accused is Awadhesh Kumar, an MBBS student at the Vardhaman Institute of Medical Sciences located in Pawapuri.
Interrogations revealed that the arrested persons are members of a 'solver gang,' and several fake admit cards for the NEET examination, along with other documents, were seized from their mobile phones.
"The persons arrested include Awadhesh Kumar, Aman Kumar Singh, and Pankaj Kumar Sah. Their interrogation revealed that the mastermind behind this gang is Ujjwal—alias 'Raja Babu'—a student of the 2022 batch at Pawapuri Medical College. Aman is Ujjwal's maternal cousin, and the two lived together in the hostel. Currently, Ujjwal remains at large, and raids are ongoing to effect his arrest," said Sunil Kumar Singh, DSP, Rajgir.
So far, seven from Bihar have been arrested in connection with this case. They include Awadhesh Kumar from Pawapuri, Aman Kumar Singh from Motihari, Harsh Raj from Sitamarhi, Awadhesh Kumar from Chhapra, and Pankaj Kumar and Manoj Kumar from Muzaffarpur.
According to sources, an intelligence team, acting in coordination with the local police, conducted a raid on Room No. 502 of the Boys' Hostel—the residence of Ujjwal Kumar alias 'Raja Babu.'
Later Room No. 110—assigned to Awadhesh Kumar, a student of the 2024 batch—was also searched after its lock was forcibly broken open.
Ashwani Kumar, a staff member at VIMS College, said, "We were deputed to assist the police team in their investigation. Searches were conducted in the rooms of both persons."
Educationists raise questions
Dr Isha Singh, clinical psychologist from Patna, said when questions are raised about the examination process itself, the greatest harm is inflicted on the honest students.
"The NEET examination is not merely an entrance test, it represents the hopes of millions of middle-class and rural families. Many students spend years preparing—taking gap years, while their families take out loans to fund their coaching—all while the children dream of becoming doctors. In such a situation, paper leaks and exam cancellations inflict a deep psychological trauma on them," she said.
Educationist Guru Rahman said that his own daughter had appeared for the exam this year and had performed well. However, following the cancellation of the paper, she is now suffering from mental stress. He asked how confidential information manages to reach the "exam mafia."
Prakash Ojha, an educator who coaches students for NEET, said that the NTA must now undertake a comprehensive review of its entire examination system. He emphasized that every instance of an exam cancellation or a paper leak incident inflicts the most severe trauma on students. The morale of these young students—who have spent months preparing—is completely shattered, he said.
"Engineering entrance examinations such as JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced are conducted in an online mode. Instances of paper leaks in these exams are virtually non-existent. In this context, serious consideration should be given to conducting examinations like NEET in an online mode as well," he said.
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