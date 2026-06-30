Bihar Police Encounter: SC Declines To Entertain Plea For CBI Probe, Constitution Of Expert Committee
Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's encounter on June 17 has sparked controversy, as his family claims he surrendered and discarded his weapon before being shot by police.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to form an independent expert committee to inquire into the alleged "extra-judicial killing" of activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in a police encounter in Bihar.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu. "Who are you?" the bench asked the petitioner as the matter came up for hearing.
Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the plea, said it was filed in the public interest. The bench asked the petitioner to move before the Patna High Court. “No, sorry. Not entertained. Liberty to approach the high court," observed the bench.
Tiwari, in his plea, said that in a democratic society, the police cannot be allowed to become a punishing authority as this power is vested only in the judiciary.
The plea also sought a CBI probe, claiming the case warrants a prompt, independent, and impartial investigation. The plea, referring to the Bihar incident, stated that it triggered a debate over police procedures and the use of force during encounters.
The killing of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, on June 17, has triggered a row with his family claiming that he had surrendered and discarded his weapon before being fatally shot by the police. The Bihar government had on Saturday announced a judicial inquiry into the incident.
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