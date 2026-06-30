ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Police Encounter: SC Declines To Entertain Plea For CBI Probe, Constitution Of Expert Committee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to form an independent expert committee to inquire into the alleged "extra-judicial killing" of activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in a police encounter in Bihar.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu. "Who are you?" the bench asked the petitioner as the matter came up for hearing.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the plea, said it was filed in the public interest. The bench asked the petitioner to move before the Patna High Court. “No, sorry. Not entertained. Liberty to approach the high court," observed the bench.

Tiwari, in his plea, said that in a democratic society, the police cannot be allowed to become a punishing authority as this power is vested only in the judiciary.