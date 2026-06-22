Bihar Police Arrest 30 People, Including Medical Students Of AIIMS Raebareli And PMCH Acting As Impersonators In NEET UG Exam
Lakhisarai SP stated that nine dummy candidates, students of different medical institutions, have been arrested for appearing for actual examinees.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police have arrested 30 people, including students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raebareli and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), so far for indulging in impersonation, compromising the biometric verification system and other malpractices in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination conducted on Sunday.
These arrests were made at examination centres in Lakhisarai district. Their number could increase further as investigations are still going on to unearth the extent to which the people were indulging in unfair practices in the medical entrance examination, which was being re-conducted after the cancellation of the previous one organised on May 3 over a paper leak.
"We had received intelligence inputs about dummy candidates coming from outside to appear for real candidates in the NEET UG examination. Accordingly, we have increased security and checking," Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Prerna Kumari told ETV Bharat.
The SP said that nine dummy candidates – students of different medical institutions – have been arrested for appearing for actual examinees. She added that such students or examinees will also be nabbed for whom others were appearing.
"We have seized mobile phones and other documents from the arrested persons. Further action is being taken on the leads procured from them," Prerna added.
The arrested medical and nursing students (also called scholars), include Saurabh Jha (AIIMS Raebareli), Mayank Kashyap (PMCH), Aman Agrawal (intern at UP Medical College, Shahdara, New Delhi), Arpit Raj (Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital or ANMCH, Gaya), Poonam Kumari (Banaras Hindu University, Nursing student), Sanjeet Kumar (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, nursing student) and others.
According to Lakhisarai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar, the breakthrough was achieved when a dummy candidate was apprehended while entering the examination centre at the government high school at Hasanpur in the town.
"We questioned the nabbed person. He revealed that his other associates were at the Kendriya Vidyalaya and KRK Higher Secondary School. Our teams took into custody seven such candidates from the Kendriya Vidyalaya and one from the KRK Higher Secondary School. This busted their entire network," Shivam said.
Sources in the police said that one of the arrested people, Mayank Kashyap, is a resident of Hajipur in Vaishali district and a third-year student of the PMCH. He had entered the examination centre by impersonating as the company of the biometric staff. He was questioned, and several staff members of the biometric company engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to verify and authenticate the examinees were arrested.
Incidentally, Mayank managed to reach the examination centre by escaping the quiz organised at the PMCH. The Bihar health department had directed all the medical colleges in the state to organise mandatory seminars and quizzes to ensure that none of their students could go out of the campus and write the NEET UG examinations for others.
Similarly, Arpit Raj of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), Gaya, who was appearing in place of another candidate, was a suspect in the NEET UG paper leak that had occurred in Bihar and Jharkhand in 2024. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned him several times in this connection.
The police said that the gang involved in compromising the NEET UG exam had struck a deal with candidates for Rs 10 lakh and more to get medical students to write examinations for them. Accordingly, they had roped the latter in.
Meanwhile, the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU), which had busted the NEET UG paper leak in 2024 before it was handed over to the CBI, and has been probing several other examination paper leaks, is providing informal assistance and guidance to the Lakhisarai district police.
"The entire action that has led to the arrest of several people indulging in malpractices in NEET UG re-examination has been carried out by the Lakhisarai district police. We are awaiting orders from our headquarters. If directed, we will carry the investigation ahead," EOU deputy inspector general (DIG) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.
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