ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Police Arrest 30 People, Including Medical Students Of AIIMS Raebareli And PMCH Acting As Impersonators In NEET UG Exam

Patna: The Bihar Police have arrested 30 people, including students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raebareli and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), so far for indulging in impersonation, compromising the biometric verification system and other malpractices in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination conducted on Sunday.

These arrests were made at examination centres in Lakhisarai district. Their number could increase further as investigations are still going on to unearth the extent to which the people were indulging in unfair practices in the medical entrance examination, which was being re-conducted after the cancellation of the previous one organised on May 3 over a paper leak.

"We had received intelligence inputs about dummy candidates coming from outside to appear for real candidates in the NEET UG examination. Accordingly, we have increased security and checking," Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Prerna Kumari told ETV Bharat.

The SP said that nine dummy candidates – students of different medical institutions – have been arrested for appearing for actual examinees. She added that such students or examinees will also be nabbed for whom others were appearing.

"We have seized mobile phones and other documents from the arrested persons. Further action is being taken on the leads procured from them," Prerna added.

The arrested medical and nursing students (also called scholars), include Saurabh Jha (AIIMS Raebareli), Mayank Kashyap (PMCH), Aman Agrawal (intern at UP Medical College, Shahdara, New Delhi), Arpit Raj (Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital or ANMCH, Gaya), Poonam Kumari (Banaras Hindu University, Nursing student), Sanjeet Kumar (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, nursing student) and others.

According to Lakhisarai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar, the breakthrough was achieved when a dummy candidate was apprehended while entering the examination centre at the government high school at Hasanpur in the town.

"We questioned the nabbed person. He revealed that his other associates were at the Kendriya Vidyalaya and KRK Higher Secondary School. Our teams took into custody seven such candidates from the Kendriya Vidyalaya and one from the KRK Higher Secondary School. This busted their entire network," Shivam said.