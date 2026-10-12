Bihar Plans To Use AI To Reconstruct The Mundeshwari Temple, India's Oldest Functional Shrine
The BHDS started gathering and documenting scattered archaeological remains last month after obtaining permission from the ASI, which protects and maintains the existing temple.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 12, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government is considering using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to restore the ancient Mundeshwari Temple located on a hill in Kaimur district, and believed to be the oldest functional Hindu temple in the country.
While devotees are flocking to the temple during the ongoing Navratri festival, the state government is expediting the work of collecting, cataloguing and measuring the huge amount of stone remains and artefacts strewn on the hill.
"Our latest estimate is that 1,000 truckloads of stone architectural fragments are present on the Mundeshwari Hill. They are spread all over as undocumented debris. Our team is collecting and documenting them. It is a big and time-consuming task, but we are trying to complete it as soon as possible," Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director Anil Kumar told ETV Bharat.
The architectural remains include huge pillars and stone blocks with intricate carvings that must have formed the walls, ceilings, and shikhara (tower over the sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. Their multi-dimensional measurements are being recorded.
Various experts believe that the scattered archaeological remains on the Mundeshwari hill could belong to the present temple’s shikhara and other ancient buildings or structures attached to it.
The BHDS started gathering and documenting them last month after obtaining permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects and maintains the existing temple.
A team, chaired by state development commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, has been formed to oversee the Mundeshwari temple plans. Apart from Anil, Kozhikode (Kerala) – based eminent archaeologist and Padma Shri awardee K.K. Muhammed, Cardiff University honorary research fellow Fiona Buckee, a specialist on Indian temple architecture, and University of Calcutta professor Rajat Sanyal are among its members.
“We are measuring all the architectural remains present on the hill. Proper diagrams of every fragment are being made. Once the task is over, we will try to use AI to shape and reconstruct the design of the temple to which the fragments belonged. Further construction work will follow,” the BHDS executive director said.
According to Anil, a professor at Vishva-Bharati University but presently working as BHDS executive director, the remains seem to be of a North Indian Nagara style temple, characterised by a raised stone platform, sanctum sanctorum topped by towering curvilinear shikharas (towers or spires), mandapas (assembly halls), and amlakas (a circular stone disk) to cap the shikharas.
"We have found amlakas so well carved and geometrically sound that they make one wonder at the high level of architectural skills present in the country in the earlier eras. Anybody who sees them marvels at their beauty," he added.
Anil pointed out that the architectural remains on the Mundeshwari hill could be divided into three periods – the Gupta and post-Gupta era (320 CE to 750 CE), the early medieval period (10th and 11th century CE), and the medieval period (16th and 17th century CE).
The octagonal stone temple at Mundeshwari, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga, is widely considered the world’s oldest functional Hindu temple with an unbroken tradition of worship dating back to the 1st – 2nd century CE.
Located on Mundeshwari Hill at an elevation of 608 feet, the temple also houses statues of various deities, including Ganesha, Vishnu and Surya.
The ASI dates the temple to 108 CE. It has been a protected monument since 1915. It is also considered the oldest specimen of the Nagara style of temple architecture, though its shikhara (tower over the sanctum sanctorum) is missing.
However, one section of historians and archaeologists believes that the present temple structure dates to the 16th century CE.
"No structure stands for 1,000 years without amendments. The present temple indicates it is from the 16th century. But the available evidence highlights that there must have been structures predating the present one," Anil said.
"The BHDS work at Mundeshwari assumes further importance in this context. Reconstructing the temple from the fragments is a big challenge and we have accepted it. It will also bring to light the structure that predated the present temple," he added.
Also Read
Bihar Govt Plans To Reconstruct Oldest Temple As Researchers Find Thousands Of Ancient Ruins At Mundeshwari