ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Plans To Use AI To Reconstruct The Mundeshwari Temple, India's Oldest Functional Shrine

Aerial view of the Mundeshwari Temple in Kaimur district of Bihar ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Bihar government is considering using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to restore the ancient Mundeshwari Temple located on a hill in Kaimur district, and believed to be the oldest functional Hindu temple in the country.

While devotees are flocking to the temple during the ongoing Navratri festival, the state government is expediting the work of collecting, cataloguing and measuring the huge amount of stone remains and artefacts strewn on the hill.

BHDS team gathering and measuring architectural fragments at Mundeshwari Hill in Kaimur district. (ETV Bharat)

"Our latest estimate is that 1,000 truckloads of stone architectural fragments are present on the Mundeshwari Hill. They are spread all over as undocumented debris. Our team is collecting and documenting them. It is a big and time-consuming task, but we are trying to complete it as soon as possible," Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director Anil Kumar told ETV Bharat.

The architectural remains include huge pillars and stone blocks with intricate carvings that must have formed the walls, ceilings, and shikhara (tower over the sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. Their multi-dimensional measurements are being recorded.

BHDS team gathering and measuring architectural fragments at Mundeshwari Hill in Kaimur district. (ETV Bharat)

Various experts believe that the scattered archaeological remains on the Mundeshwari hill could belong to the present temple’s shikhara and other ancient buildings or structures attached to it.

The BHDS started gathering and documenting them last month after obtaining permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects and maintains the existing temple.

BHDS team gathering and measuring architectural fragments at Mundeshwari Hill in Kaimur district. (ETV Bharat)

A team, chaired by state development commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, has been formed to oversee the Mundeshwari temple plans. Apart from Anil, Kozhikode (Kerala) – based eminent archaeologist and Padma Shri awardee K.K. Muhammed, Cardiff University honorary research fellow Fiona Buckee, a specialist on Indian temple architecture, and University of Calcutta professor Rajat Sanyal are among its members.

“We are measuring all the architectural remains present on the hill. Proper diagrams of every fragment are being made. Once the task is over, we will try to use AI to shape and reconstruct the design of the temple to which the fragments belonged. Further construction work will follow,” the BHDS executive director said.

The 'amlakas' (circular stone disks) that cap temple shikharas (towers) discovered at the Mundeshwari Hill in Kaimur district. (ETV Bharat)

According to Anil, a professor at Vishva-Bharati University but presently working as BHDS executive director, the remains seem to be of a North Indian Nagara style temple, characterised by a raised stone platform, sanctum sanctorum topped by towering curvilinear shikharas (towers or spires), mandapas (assembly halls), and amlakas (a circular stone disk) to cap the shikharas.

"We have found amlakas so well carved and geometrically sound that they make one wonder at the high level of architectural skills present in the country in the earlier eras. Anybody who sees them marvels at their beauty," he added.

BHDS team gathering and measuring architectural fragments at Mundeshwari Hill in Kaimur district. (ETV Bharat)