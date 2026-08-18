Bihar Plans To Improve Infrastructure And Crowd Management Facilities At Temples To Check Stampedes
The BSBRT has around 4,500 temples, monasteries, dharmashalas and Kabir-sect monasteries under its wings. The Ashok Dham, where the stampede occurred, is one among them.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government is planning to improve the infrastructural and crowd management facilities, including permanent, single-file queueing barricades at the prominent temples in the state that attract a large crowd of devotees.
The move comes in the wake of the stampede at the Ashoka Dham temple in Lakhisarai district on Monday, in which seven people were killed and several others were injured. The state has seen several stampedes in the past years in which many people have perished due to inadequate crowd management.
"We are going to improve the crowd management facilities at the important temples across the state. It will include installing permanent, single-file stainless-steel barricades on the lines of famous temples across the country, where thousands of people could queue at any given point of time, without any danger of stampede," Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) chairman and former MLC Ranbir Nandan told ETV Bharat.
"Former chief minister Nitish Kumar did much for the betterment of temples and their infrastructure. His successor Samrat Choudhary is continuing it. We give requisition for improvements every year and the administration implements them at the temples. We also provide our own resources for the purpose," Ranbir added.
The board will also help the temples improve the structural infrastructures and space management for better segregation and smooth flow of a large number of devotees. Drinking water facilities, urinals and toilets will also be provided to cater to the visitors, and avoid rush at any particular point.
According to Ranbir, special attention would be given to the Thawe temple (Gopalganj), Garibnath Temple (Muzaffarpur), Mangala Gauri Temple (Gaya), Gupta Dham and Tara Chandi Temple (Rohtas), Baikathpur Temple, Umanath Temple, and Bateshwar Nath Temple (Patna district) because they attract lakhs of devotees on special occasions, festivals and holy months.
Major stampedes/ crowd rush incidents in Bihar in the past two decades
|Year
|Date
|Location
|Deaths
|Injured
|2007
|October 2
|Mahavir Mandir (Patna)
|Nil
|Not reported
|2009
|September 3
|Siddheshwarnath Temple, Barabar Hills (Jehanabad)
|3
|50
|2010
|October 16
|Tildiha Durga Temple (Banka)
|10
|10
|2012
|November 19
|Adalatghat Chhath Puja stampede (Patna)
|17
|30
|2014
|October 3
|Ravan Vadh, Gandhi Maidan (Patna)
|33
|29
|2015
|August 10
|Khagaria Railway Station
|5
|Unspecified
|2017
|November 4
|Simaria Ghat, Kartik Purnima holy dip (Begusarai)
|3
|10
|2018
|August 13
|Garibnath Temple (Muzaffarpur)
|0
|27
|2019
|August 12
|Ashok Dham (Lakhisarai)
|1
|15
|2019
|November 2
|Deo Sun Temple (Aurangabad)
|2
|Unreported
|2022
|July 18
|Mahendranath Dham (Siwan)
|2
|2
|2023
|February 18
|Brahmeshwar Dham (Buxar)
|0
|12
|2023
|October 23
|Durga Puja Pandal (Gopalganj)
|3
|10
|2024
|August 12
|Siddheshwar Nath Temple, Barabar Hills (Jehanabad)
|7
|Several
|2025
|February 26
|Gaurdela Temple (Rohtas)
|0
|Unreported
|2026
|March 31
|Sheetla Mata Temple, Maghra (Nalanda)
|8
|Several
|2026
|August 17
|Ashok Dham (Lakhisarai)
|7
|Around two dozen
The BSBRT has around 4,500 temples, monasteries, dharmashalas (religious lodges or hospices near temples), and Kabir-sect monasteries under its wings. The Ashok Dham, where the stampede occurred, is one among them.
"We provide instructions and directions to all the temples before festivals and special occasions to ensure the safety of devotees. The local administration takes care of law and order, as well as, crowd management. Still mishaps have happened. The stampede at Ashok Dham could be called a chance or a coincidence. It happened due to an electricity pole that fell and rumours spread by some people," the BSBRT chairman said.
Ranbir added that increasing religious sentiments and population pressure on temples could also be considered reasons behind stampedes, suffocation and other mishaps.
The BSBRT chairman emphasised that local youths have also been a major help in crowd management at temples, and their involvement would be strengthened further.
"I was happy to see that around 60 to 70 youths are working as volunteers to keep the flow of devotees smooth at the Hariharnath Temple at Sonepur in Saran district. Similarly, around 100 to 150 local youths are managing the sea of devotees at the Baikathpur Temple in Patna district. We need more such involvement to ensure that the pilgrims could move and pray nicely and smoothly," Ranbir added.
Meanwhile, Lakhisarai district magistrate Shailendra Kumar has formed a three-member committee to probe the stampede near the Ashok Dham temple.
"Additional collector Neeraj Kumar is leading the probe team, while sub-divisional officer Prabhakar Kumar and sub-divisional police officer Shivam Kumar are a part of it. They will look into all aspects related to the stampede," Shailendra said.
Asked about the quality of the cemented electricity pole that fell with the supply cable, which led to the rumours, as well as, the shoddy work done to erect it, the Lakhisarai district magistrate pointed out that it was "a matter related to the electricity department and anything could be said about it only after the probe committee submits its report."
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7 Dead, Nearly A Dozen Injured In Stampede At Ashok Dham Temple In Bihar's Lakhisarai