ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Plans To Improve Infrastructure And Crowd Management Facilities At Temples To Check Stampedes

An ambulance arrives at a hospital following a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple during the third Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan', in Lakhisarai, Bihar, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. ( PTI )

Patna: The Bihar government is planning to improve the infrastructural and crowd management facilities, including permanent, single-file queueing barricades at the prominent temples in the state that attract a large crowd of devotees.

The move comes in the wake of the stampede at the Ashoka Dham temple in Lakhisarai district on Monday, in which seven people were killed and several others were injured. The state has seen several stampedes in the past years in which many people have perished due to inadequate crowd management.

"We are going to improve the crowd management facilities at the important temples across the state. It will include installing permanent, single-file stainless-steel barricades on the lines of famous temples across the country, where thousands of people could queue at any given point of time, without any danger of stampede," Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) chairman and former MLC Ranbir Nandan told ETV Bharat.

"Former chief minister Nitish Kumar did much for the betterment of temples and their infrastructure. His successor Samrat Choudhary is continuing it. We give requisition for improvements every year and the administration implements them at the temples. We also provide our own resources for the purpose," Ranbir added.

The board will also help the temples improve the structural infrastructures and space management for better segregation and smooth flow of a large number of devotees. Drinking water facilities, urinals and toilets will also be provided to cater to the visitors, and avoid rush at any particular point.

According to Ranbir, special attention would be given to the Thawe temple (Gopalganj), Garibnath Temple (Muzaffarpur), Mangala Gauri Temple (Gaya), Gupta Dham and Tara Chandi Temple (Rohtas), Baikathpur Temple, Umanath Temple, and Bateshwar Nath Temple (Patna district) because they attract lakhs of devotees on special occasions, festivals and holy months.

Major stampedes/ crowd rush incidents in Bihar in the past two decades