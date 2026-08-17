Bihar Plans To Conserve And Develop Ancient Sites At Dungeshwari Hills Where Gautam Buddha Stayed For Six Years
BHDS executive director stated that the first steps towards the aim have been initiated with the scientific documentation of Dungeshwari Hills.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government is planning to conserve and develop the Dungeshwari Hills – the place where prince Siddharth Gautam stayed, meditated, and practised severe austerities for six years – before moving to Bodh Gaya, where he received enlightenment to become the Buddha (the enlightened one). The plan includes turning it into a Buddhist pilgrimage centre.
Also known as ‘Pragbodhi’ (prior to enlightenment) and Mora Hills, the place is located around 12km northeast from Bodh Gaya along the Falgu or Niranjana River. It has remains of seven stupas and a monastery made of bricks, stones and other materials.
“The remains of the seven stupas have bricks pertaining to the Gupta dynasty era, though the original stupas were constructed by Emperor Ashoka. These were never conserved, nor was any archaeological work done there,” Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director Anil Kumar told ETV Bharat.
“We are planning to conserve all the stupas. There also seems to have been a small ancient monastery there, much of which has been destroyed, and a parking facility has been built there. We are preparing an excavation proposal for it and will conserve it as well,” Anil added.
The BHDS executive director, who is also a professor at Visva-Bharati University at Shantiniketan in West Bengal, added that the first steps towards the aim have been initiated with the scientific documentation of Dungeshwari Hills.
“A LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey has been conducted of Dungeshwari for 3D mapping of the area. It will give us better information about the geographical features, terrain, contours, monuments, and vegetation, among other things,” he said.
LIDAR is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to the earth. These light pulses – combined with other data recorded by the airborne system – generate precise, three-dimensional information about a particular area’s shape and surface characteristics.
Anil pointed out that a ropeway is being constructed to visit the Dungeshwari Hills, and if the BHDS plans are executed, the area could come up as a new and interesting pilgrimage centre that would attract international tourists.
At present, the place is lying unattended and in ruins, with local visitors displacing the rocks, bricks and other ancient construction material strewn there. The ropeway construction has also led to trenches and ditches being dug in the area that is full of antiquities and remains of ancient monuments.
There are a few caves in the hills, including one that houses an emaciated, golden Buddha statue. A shrine dedicated to Hindu Goddess Dungeshwari is also located there amidst scattered remains of ancient stupas nearby.
Bodh Gaya-based Magadh University assistant professor in the postgraduate department of ancient Indian and Asian studies and former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer, Shanker Sharma, who has visited the Dungeshwari Hills several times, asserted that the place could emerge as a major centre of attraction for Buddhist pilgrims.
“Dungeshwari is a proto-enlightenment site associated with Lord Buddha, and the related stories are well established. They are found in the accounts of Chinese Buddhist monks and travellers Faxian (Fa-Hien) and Xuangzang (Hieun Tsang), as well as those pertaining to the colonial period. I have observed that the Buddhists believe in the accounts and stories and want to visit the place,” Shanker said.
The Magadh University assistant professor added that the state government should “focus on the identification of the Buddhist sites and their conservation so that our heritage is not wasted and we leave a secure legacy for our future generations,” Shanker added.
Faxian (332 - 422 CE) and Xuangzang (602 - 664 CE) visited the area associated with the ‘Buddha-to-be’. The description given in their accounts matches the geographical features of Dungeshwari. British Army engineer and founding head of the ASI, Sir Alexander Cunningham, surveyed and identified the site.
However, the site is neither protected by the ASI nor the state government. There have been several explorations of Dungeshwari, but no formal excavation of the area has ever been done.
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