ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Plans To Conserve And Develop Ancient Sites At Dungeshwari Hills Where Gautam Buddha Stayed For Six Years

The remains of two stupas on the Dungeshwari Hills with their domes or the upper hemispherical shapes gone ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Bihar government is planning to conserve and develop the Dungeshwari Hills – the place where prince Siddharth Gautam stayed, meditated, and practised severe austerities for six years – before moving to Bodh Gaya, where he received enlightenment to become the Buddha (the enlightened one). The plan includes turning it into a Buddhist pilgrimage centre.

Also known as ‘Pragbodhi’ (prior to enlightenment) and Mora Hills, the place is located around 12km northeast from Bodh Gaya along the Falgu or Niranjana River. It has remains of seven stupas and a monastery made of bricks, stones and other materials.

Mounds indicating the sites of stupas on the Dungeshwari Hills near Bodh Gaya (ETV Bharat)

“The remains of the seven stupas have bricks pertaining to the Gupta dynasty era, though the original stupas were constructed by Emperor Ashoka. These were never conserved, nor was any archaeological work done there,” Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director Anil Kumar told ETV Bharat.

“We are planning to conserve all the stupas. There also seems to have been a small ancient monastery there, much of which has been destroyed, and a parking facility has been built there. We are preparing an excavation proposal for it and will conserve it as well,” Anil added.

The remains of two stupas on the Dungeshwari Hills with their domes or the upper hemispherical shapes gone (ETV Bharat)

The BHDS executive director, who is also a professor at Visva-Bharati University at Shantiniketan in West Bengal, added that the first steps towards the aim have been initiated with the scientific documentation of Dungeshwari Hills.

“A LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey has been conducted of Dungeshwari for 3D mapping of the area. It will give us better information about the geographical features, terrain, contours, monuments, and vegetation, among other things,” he said.