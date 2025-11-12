ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Phase-II Polls: 'No Re-Poll Recommended', Says ECI

Voters stand in a queue holding their voter ID cards to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections at the Varda High School polling center in the Gaya Assembly constituency on November 11 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday stated that no-repoll was recommended in Phase-II of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The decision was taken after no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations in the final phase of the polling in Bihar, as per the poll panel.

Referring to the Phase-II of the Assembly elections, the ECI said, "Scrutiny of documents was conducted smoothly in all 122 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) which went to polls in Phase-II of the elections in the presence of 122 returning officers (RO) and 122 general observers (GO) appointed by the Commission. Around 460 candidates or their agents also participated in the scrutiny process."

It said, "After scrutiny, no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling station and no re-poll was recommended. With this over the two-phased Bihar elections, zero re-polls have been recommended. This is a first in the recent history of elections in the state," it said.