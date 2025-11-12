Bihar Phase-II Polls: 'No Re-Poll Recommended', Says ECI
The ECI said no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations in the final phase of polling in the state.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday stated that no-repoll was recommended in Phase-II of the Bihar Assembly elections.
The decision was taken after no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations in the final phase of the polling in Bihar, as per the poll panel.
Referring to the Phase-II of the Assembly elections, the ECI said, "Scrutiny of documents was conducted smoothly in all 122 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) which went to polls in Phase-II of the elections in the presence of 122 returning officers (RO) and 122 general observers (GO) appointed by the Commission. Around 460 candidates or their agents also participated in the scrutiny process."
It said, "After scrutiny, no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling station and no re-poll was recommended. With this over the two-phased Bihar elections, zero re-polls have been recommended. This is a first in the recent history of elections in the state," it said.
The poll panel said the entire process was videographed and after scrutiny, forms 17A and related materials were re-sealed with the RO's seal. Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday with a historic highest ever voter turnout of 67.13 per cent. This is the highest voter turnout ever recorded in the state since 1951.
The turnout among male voters is 62.98 per cent and among female voters 71.78 per cent.
Since March, the ECI had taken a slew of initiatives including 17 initiatives focused on poll-bound Bihar. The initiatives were aimed at improving voter convenience, structured training of polling personnel, technology driven processes based on the constitutional and legal framework.
The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14.
