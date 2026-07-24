Bihar On High Alert As State Braces For Bandh Supporting Delhi Student Protests
Bihar on high alert as Left-wing student groups call bandh supporting Delhi protests against Education Minister, with strict police measures and ongoing district-level agitations planned.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government sounded a high alert on Friday in view of the call by various Left-wing student organisations for a ‘Bihar bandh’ on Saturday (July 25). The strike supports the ongoing protests by students and youth at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The student organisations also announced their decision to launch an indefinite agitation at all district headquarters in Bihar starting Saturday, mirroring the Jantar Mantar protest.
State Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, Director General (Operations) Kundan Krishnan, other senior police officers, all district magistrates, and superintendents of police (SP).
Amrit directed the officers to ensure strict security arrangements across the state, maintain law and order, keep a vigil on developments, be sensitive towards students, and handle any situation with maturity. He asked the district administration and police to work in close coordination.
“All district magistrates and SPs should keep a strict vigil and maintain coordination between the civil administration and the police. While maintaining law and order, they should also keep in mind that no innocent student should face any problem. Any situation should be handled with maturity,” Amrit said.
The chief secretary asserted that all rumours and misleading news must be immediately checked and rebutted with official information.
“The state government is keeping an eye on the entire situation round-the-clock, and no anti-social elements shall be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he added.
Incidentally, the meeting was held in the backdrop of a march called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the student wing of the CPI-ML, in the state capital on Wednesday. This march, which protested examination paper leaks, college fee hikes, and other educational policies, had turned violent.
The agitating students and youths ran amok across central Patna, attacking the police, journalists, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and vandalising several vehicles while moving towards the Lok Bhavan (governor's office) to lodge their protest. They were finally checked by the police with a lathi-charge.
Similar incidents of violent agitations have occurred in several other districts, including Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and Jehanabad, over the past two days.
Responding at the meeting, DGP Kumar directed his subordinate officers to deploy adequate police force and riot-control resources in all districts. He also asked them to probe the role of coaching institutions and seek details of their online and offline attendance.
“All sensitive places should be covered by an adequate number of video and CCTV cameras so that evidence can be gathered in case of any untoward incident. The police headquarters have released the photographs of 117 people suspected of breach of peace. A strict vigil has been mounted everywhere,” Kumar said.
Bihar Police DG (Operations) Krishnan emphasised adopting a sensitive approach and resolving the situation through direct dialogue with students and student leaders instead of taking an aggressive stand. He also advocated identifying sensitive places and those with heavy footfalls like railway stations and bus stands.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Krishnan said that the incidents in Bihar were a sad occurrence, a copy of the Delhi protests, and were influenced by social media.
“Over 100 protestors allegedly involved in violent incidents have been arrested so far across the state. The arrests are being made at the district levels, and the figures are yet to be compiled. CCTV footage is being used to identify the others involved in the violent agitation. Their photographs and videos are being posted on social media so that they can be identified easily,” he added.
Flag marches by the state police and central paramilitary forces were conducted in Patna and other cities in view of the upcoming Bihar bandh.
The bandh has been called by the AISA, Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), All India Youth Federation (AIYF), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO).
The student organisations are also seeking the abolishment of the National Testing Agency (NTA), recalling the New Education Policy 2020; the release of the youths and students arrested for agitating against paper leaks, unemployment, as well as faulty education policies; and to demand Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the students who committed suicide due to the NEET UG paper leak.
Several of these organisations have also decided to begin an indefinite agitation at all district headquarters in Bihar, following the lines of the Jantar Mantar protest. They also condemned FIRs, lathi charges and arrests by the police in a bid to check their protest in the state.
“At least 21 FIRs have been registered against AISA and our party legislators – Sandeep Saurabh and Shashi Yadav – at four police stations in Patna. This indicates extensive preparations by the government to crush the students’ agitation,” CPI-ML Bihar secretary Kunal (goes by one name) told ETV Bharat.
“The police arrested AISA state secretary Dipankar Mishra and Patna University secretary Saba Afreen from the Rajvanshi Nagar area in Patna on Friday, but we have no information of their whereabouts. Our party is providing moral support to the students’ agitation. However, we have asked them to conduct it peacefully, without indulging in violence or causing inconvenience to the people,” Kunal added.
The CPIML state secretary asserted that the AISA march was attended by a large number of students who were not part of the organisation and indulged in violence.
“AISA is a disciplined organisation. Our legislators were also present at the march. It seems that those who were not part of the association indulged in vandalism and attacks on the police, journalists, and the common people. It could be an indication of their frustration with the government, but our people were not involved in violence,” Kunal added.
Earlier in the day, various student organisations affiliated to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(M) held a joint meeting regarding Saturday’s Bihar bandh and to chalk out their future strategy.
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