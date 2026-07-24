ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar On High Alert As State Braces For Bandh Supporting Delhi Student Protests

Patna: The Bihar government sounded a high alert on Friday in view of the call by various Left-wing student organisations for a ‘Bihar bandh’ on Saturday (July 25). The strike supports the ongoing protests by students and youth at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The student organisations also announced their decision to launch an indefinite agitation at all district headquarters in Bihar starting Saturday, mirroring the Jantar Mantar protest.

State Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, Director General (Operations) Kundan Krishnan, other senior police officers, all district magistrates, and superintendents of police (SP).

Amrit directed the officers to ensure strict security arrangements across the state, maintain law and order, keep a vigil on developments, be sensitive towards students, and handle any situation with maturity. He asked the district administration and police to work in close coordination.

Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit chairing a meeting of senior police officers, district magistrates and SPs on Friday in view of the Bihar Bandh call by student organisations on Saturday (July 25). (ETV Bharat)

“All district magistrates and SPs should keep a strict vigil and maintain coordination between the civil administration and the police. While maintaining law and order, they should also keep in mind that no innocent student should face any problem. Any situation should be handled with maturity,” Amrit said.

The chief secretary asserted that all rumours and misleading news must be immediately checked and rebutted with official information.

“The state government is keeping an eye on the entire situation round-the-clock, and no anti-social elements shall be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he added.

Incidentally, the meeting was held in the backdrop of a march called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the student wing of the CPI-ML, in the state capital on Wednesday. This march, which protested examination paper leaks, college fee hikes, and other educational policies, had turned violent.

All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) members protesting on Friday the lathicharge on students during the AISA march on July 22. (ETV Bharat)

The agitating students and youths ran amok across central Patna, attacking the police, journalists, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and vandalising several vehicles while moving towards the Lok Bhavan (governor's office) to lodge their protest. They were finally checked by the police with a lathi-charge.

Similar incidents of violent agitations have occurred in several other districts, including Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and Jehanabad, over the past two days.