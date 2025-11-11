ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar On High Alert After Delhi Blast; ATS, Police Step Up Surveillance At Temples, Airports And Public Places

Bihar On High Alert After Delhi Blast; ATS, Police Step Up Surveillance At Temples, Airports And Public Places ( Representational Image/IANS )

Patna: The Bihar Police sounded a high alert late on Monday night in the wake of the deadly blast in a vehicle near the metro railway station gate in the vicinity of the Red Fort in national capital Delhi, which killed at least nine persons and left nearly two dozens injured.

The entire state has been put on alert as polling for the second and final phase of elections began in 20 districts on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of polling, Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and order) Pankaj Kumar Darad directed all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of the police (SPs) to ensure security of vital installations across the state.

A missive sent by Darad specifically mentions Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib or Patna Sahib Gurudwara (Guru Gobind Singh’s birthplace), the UNESCO world heritage Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Mahavir Mandir bear Patna Junction, Indian Oil's refinery at Barauni and petroleum pipelines connected to it, Indian Oil's terminal at Sipara on the outskirts of the state capital, as well as, the airports at Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga, NTPC thermal power plants.

The letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, also asks to secure important government institutions, Patna High Court and other courts, Raj Bhavan, Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad, state secretariat, and residences of the Chief Minister and other senior leaders and dignitaries. It also calls for security at the places where important people move or commute.

Darad has also directed adequate security at all important religious places, programmes, and religious personalities across the state.