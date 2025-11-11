Bihar On High Alert After Delhi Blast; ATS, Police Step Up Surveillance At Temples, Airports And Public Places
Bihar ADG has directed officials to conduct thorough checking of all hotels, lodges, and other places that provide accommodation to pilgrims, tourists and travellers.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 11, 2025 at 7:49 AM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police sounded a high alert late on Monday night in the wake of the deadly blast in a vehicle near the metro railway station gate in the vicinity of the Red Fort in national capital Delhi, which killed at least nine persons and left nearly two dozens injured.
The entire state has been put on alert as polling for the second and final phase of elections began in 20 districts on Tuesday morning.
Ahead of polling, Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and order) Pankaj Kumar Darad directed all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of the police (SPs) to ensure security of vital installations across the state.
A missive sent by Darad specifically mentions Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib or Patna Sahib Gurudwara (Guru Gobind Singh’s birthplace), the UNESCO world heritage Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Mahavir Mandir bear Patna Junction, Indian Oil's refinery at Barauni and petroleum pipelines connected to it, Indian Oil's terminal at Sipara on the outskirts of the state capital, as well as, the airports at Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga, NTPC thermal power plants.
The letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, also asks to secure important government institutions, Patna High Court and other courts, Raj Bhavan, Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad, state secretariat, and residences of the Chief Minister and other senior leaders and dignitaries. It also calls for security at the places where important people move or commute.
Darad has also directed adequate security at all important religious places, programmes, and religious personalities across the state.
"Police vigilance, checking, frisking and patrolling are needed at all vulnerable locations and places of heavy footfalls like malls, railway stations, big shops, restaurants, bus stands, hotels, hospitals, auto-rickshaw stands, schools, airports, religious places, and other crowded areas across the state," the missive mentioned.
The ADG has also directed officials to ensure thorough checking of all hotels, lodges, and other places that provide accommodation to pilgrims, tourists and travellers.
Meanwhile, the intelligence unit of the Bihar Police's anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has also written to all SSPs and SPs, and called for necessary vigilance, caution and preventive measures in the light of the polling on Tuesday, and to check the recurrence any incident similar to the Delhi explosion.
Apart from intensive checking and patrolling at all places that attract crowd, and military cantonment areas, the ATS has also called to immediately check the functional status of CCTV cameras and monitoring of their feed round the clock.
The ATS has directed all SSPs and SPs to strengthen the checkpoints in sensitive and border areas in the state, as well as, speedy action on information about suspicious people, vehicles and abandoned objects.
The ATS missive further asked to activate "peace committees and Whatsapp groups and take their assistance at all levels" and keep a watch on social media to ensure that rumours are immediately discounted and rumour-mongers are taken to task.
