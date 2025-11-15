ETV Bharat / bharat

42% Of Newly-Elected MLAs In Bihar Face Serious Criminal Cases, While 90% Of Them Are Moneyed People

Patna: Election watchdogs Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch (BEW) scrutinised the poll affidavits of all 243 winners in the just concluded Assembly elections and found out that though 42 per cent of the newly-elected MLAs are facing serious criminal cases, it has registered a dip vis as vis the 2020 polls, when 51 percent legislators were accused of such offences.

"Altogether 102 newly-elected MLAs or 42 per cent of the total MLAs, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in the 2025 Assembly elections. We count cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, atrocities against women, possession if illegal weapons, and violence as serious criminal offences and exclude other offences like agitation, obstructing government servants from discharging their duty from this category," ADR Bihar state coordinator Rajiv Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Rajiv added that there was nothing much to be happy about despite the graph of the criminalisation of politics going down because all the political parties were still handing over tickets to such people, depriving the electors of the opportunity to vote for a better candidate.

"We shall be satisfied only when the political parties stop giving tickets to candidates with criminal antecedents. It will rid politics of criminalisation, which is one of our aims," the ADR Bihar coordinator added.

According to the data, six of the MLAs have declared cases related to murder, 19 face charges pertaining to attempt to murder, and nine are accused in cases of atrocities against women.