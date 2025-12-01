Bihar's New MLAs Take Oath; BJP Leader Prem Kumar's Name Officially Proposed For Speaker's Post
The ruling NDA legislators officially proposed the name of nine-term senior BJP MLA and former minister Prem Kumar for the post of the Assembly Speaker.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
Patna: The first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly kicked off with the oath of newly-elected MLAs on Monday. Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav, appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, conducted the ceremony inside the House.
Opening the session in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who happens to be member of the legislative Council, the pro-tem Speaker reminded the new legislators about their responsibilities.
"The action of the treasury benches should speak, while the Opposition should be the voice of the public. My responsibility is to administer oath to the newly-elected members of the House and oversee the election of the speaker," Narendra Yadav said.
All the legislators present today in the House were provided draft of the oath in five languages - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu and Maithili - to be read as per their choice. They took oath one-by-one, instead of being clubbed together.
Several of them hailing from the Mithilanchal region, including minister Arun Shankar Prasad, as well as singer and Alinagar legislator Maithili Thakur, who is the youngest in the House, opted for Maithili, while some of the MLAs belonging to the minority community and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM chose Urdu.
Katihar MLA and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad, Sonbarsa JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada, and a few others took their oath in Sanskrit. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislator Vishnu Deo Paswan took oath in English.
On the other hand, several legislators raised slogans like Jai Bihar, Jai Bharat, Bihar Zindabad, Seemanchal Zindabad, and Jai Bhim.
The MLAs appointed as ministers in the new Cabinet were the first to take oath, followed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others. They all followed the tradition of walking up to meet the pro-tem Speaker, circumambulating the Speaker's chair, and signing the members' register, while meeting other fellow legislators on the way.
Deputy chief ministers and senior BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha set the tone by being the first two to take the oath. They also touched the feet of Nitish and Narendra, and met Tejashwi warmly.
Agriculture minister Ramkripal Yadav's warm hug with Tejashwi after taking the oath, highlighted his close and cordial relation with him. The 68-year-old BJP leader, who happens to be a former Lok Sabha member, had spent more than three decades with Lalu and RJD before joining the saffron party in 2014.
The short-session of five-days will take up various official and legislative works, hence questions by the MLAs will not be taken in it.
This is the first session of the Assembly in which the proceedings would be conducted through the digital medium instead of using papers for the purpose. Tabs connected with wifi have been installed on the desks of all MLAs in the House. They would be later trained in the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), which is the digital platform for the state legislatures in the country.
Prem Kumar's Name Proposed For Speaker
During the session today, the name of nine-term senior BJP MLA and former minister Prem Kumar was officially proposed by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators for the post of the Speaker. He will file his nomination papers later in the day in the presence of Nitish, Samrat, Vijay and others.
The NDA has 202 MLAs in the House, making any contest for the speaker's post redundant. Prem Kumar is expected to be elected unanimously on Tuesday.
Altogether six MLAs, including Social welfare minister Madan Sahni and jailed muscleman Anant Singh who won from Mokama constituency, were absent from the House and could not take oath. They would be administered oath on Tuesday. The Assembly was adjourned for the day after the oath ceremony.
