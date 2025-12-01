ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar's New MLAs Take Oath; BJP Leader Prem Kumar's Name Officially Proposed For Speaker's Post

Patna: The first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly kicked off with the oath of newly-elected MLAs on Monday. Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav, appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, conducted the ceremony inside the House.

Opening the session in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who happens to be member of the legislative Council, the pro-tem Speaker reminded the new legislators about their responsibilities.

"The action of the treasury benches should speak, while the Opposition should be the voice of the public. My responsibility is to administer oath to the newly-elected members of the House and oversee the election of the speaker," Narendra Yadav said.

All the legislators present today in the House were provided draft of the oath in five languages - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu and Maithili - to be read as per their choice. They took oath one-by-one, instead of being clubbed together.

Several of them hailing from the Mithilanchal region, including minister Arun Shankar Prasad, as well as singer and Alinagar legislator Maithili Thakur, who is the youngest in the House, opted for Maithili, while some of the MLAs belonging to the minority community and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM chose Urdu.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha (ETV Bharat)

Katihar MLA and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad, Sonbarsa JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada, and a few others took their oath in Sanskrit. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislator Vishnu Deo Paswan took oath in English.

On the other hand, several legislators raised slogans like Jai Bihar, Jai Bharat, Bihar Zindabad, Seemanchal Zindabad, and Jai Bhim.