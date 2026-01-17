Bihar NEET Aspirant Death: Postmortem Suggests ‘Sexual Assault’; Family Demands CBI Probe
Postmortem in Patna hostel death of 18-year-old NEET aspirant indicates possible sexual assault, prompting SIT formation and review of the report by AIIMS.
Patna: The mysterious death of an 18-year-old female student preparing for the NEET exam at a girls' hostel in Patna, Bihar, has taken a new twist after the post-mortem report suggested the possibility of “sexual assault.”
The deceased, a resident of Jehanabad district, was staying at the hostel in Patna for coaching classes for the medical entrance. She was found unconscious in her room on January 6 and died on January 11 while undergoing treatment.
Initially, the police suspected a sleeping pill overdose, but the post-mortem report revealed multiple injuries, scratches, and severe trauma to the private areas, making the possibility of rape unable to be ruled out.
The postmortem further revealed that the injury marks appear to have been sustained during a struggle. The student was menstruating, which might affect some aspects of the investigation, but the report has strengthened the “possibility of rape”. Following the revelation, the police have completely changed the direction of their investigation.
Report to be sent to AIIMS
On Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, held a press conference and highlighted the seriousness of the case.
“The case is being taken more seriously after the post-mortem report. To avoid any potential errors in the report, it is being sent to AIIMS Patna for a second opinion. If the report is found to be incorrect, strict action will be taken against the concerned doctors,” he said.
Sharma assured that the investigation would be expedited and said that the hostel owner has been arrested to prevent tampering with evidence.
Following demands from the family, the Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday evening to investigate the mysterious death case (No 14/26). Patna Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana had been asked to supervise the probe and review it daily.
Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary also took cognisance of the matter and shared a copy of the DGP’s order on his social media handle, informing about the formation of the SIT.
Family demands CBI probe
The police are now investigating the case from every angle, from Patna to Jehanabad. The investigation into the CCTV footage of the hostel and surrounding areas has been intensified.
The SSP has clearly stated that all CCTV footage related to the investigation will be shown to the family members upon their request, to leave no room for doubt.
Several people are being questioned, and other evidence, including mobile call detail records (CDRs), is being collected.
The family is continuously alleging gang rape and murder, and that the student was not depressed, and that the hostel management did not inform them in time.
The family claims that they were offered Rs 10-15 lakh to suppress the case. There is widespread anger in the area, and people are demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.
The family of the deceased student has alleged collusion between the hospital, the police, and the hostel management. “Here, daughters are subjected to brutality; they are killed. What kind of system is this? My daughter wanted to become a doctor, but today I received her post-mortem report,” her father said.
The deceased student’s uncle said that everyone was trying to suppress the matter. “Money is being offered to close the case. That's why we will now go to the High Court and file a writ petition. “We will ensure that the culprits are hanged,” said the deceased student's uncle, he said.
Prashant Kishor meets family
The case has also taken a political turn, with Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraj Party, visiting Jehanabad on Friday and meeting with the family. He also assured support and justice for the victim.
Kishor questioned the police’s handling of the case and said that the investigation should be impartial. The case is also trending on social media, and people are expressing concern about the safety of female students.
“This case is now not just about the death of one student but has become a major question about the safety of girls' hostels and the security of girls in Bihar,” he said.
