Bihar NEET Aspirant Death: Postmortem Suggests ‘Sexual Assault’; Family Demands CBI Probe

Patna: The mysterious death of an 18-year-old female student preparing for the NEET exam at a girls' hostel in ​​Patna, Bihar, has taken a new twist after the post-mortem report suggested the possibility of “sexual assault.”

The deceased, a resident of Jehanabad district, was staying at the hostel in Patna for coaching classes for the medical entrance. She was found unconscious in her room on January 6 and died on January 11 while undergoing treatment.

Initially, the police suspected a sleeping pill overdose, but the post-mortem report revealed multiple injuries, scratches, and severe trauma to the private areas, making the possibility of rape unable to be ruled out.

The postmortem further revealed that the injury marks appear to have been sustained during a struggle. The student was menstruating, which might affect some aspects of the investigation, but the report has strengthened the “possibility of rape”. Following the revelation, the police have completely changed the direction of their investigation.

Report to be sent to AIIMS

On Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, held a press conference and highlighted the seriousness of the case.

“The case is being taken more seriously after the post-mortem report. To avoid any potential errors in the report, it is being sent to AIIMS Patna for a second opinion. If the report is found to be incorrect, strict action will be taken against the concerned doctors,” he said.

Sharma assured that the investigation would be expedited and said that the hostel owner has been arrested to prevent tampering with evidence.

Following demands from the family, the Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday evening to investigate the mysterious death case (No 14/26). Patna Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana had been asked to supervise the probe and review it daily.

Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary also took cognisance of the matter and shared a copy of the DGP’s order on his social media handle, informing about the formation of the SIT.