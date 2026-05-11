Bihar: Muzaffarpur's Shahi Litchi, Or How A Fruit From China Is Poised To Dominate World Markets
Here's the story behind Shahi litchi, considered Bihar's pride, of how local conditions produced a fruit that beats other varieties in size, sweetness and aroma.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: If summer comes, can litchis be far behind? With litchis beginning to hit the markets across India's metros, the familiar hawker's call of "Muzaffarpur litchis" can once again be heard on the streets and markets. And why not? The juicy red fruit from Bihar's Muzaffarpur — better known as Shahi litchi due to its large size, thin skin, small stone and sweet, aromatic flesh — which is available for only a short spell, is the most sought-after of all varieties.
Unbeknownst to many, the litchi is not native to India. First cultivated in South China some 2,000 years ago, it arrived in Tripura a mere 250-odd years ago, and made Bihar its home just 200 years ago.
A 2,000-year-old History
Professor Vijay Kumar of Langat Singh College, Muzaffarpur, said, "Litchi is believed to have been first cultivated from wild plants 2,000 years ago in the southern Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Fujian. By 1059 AD, it had evolved into an orchard crop. According to Chinese legends, Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty was particularly fond of litchis. They were transported from the orchards of southern China to the royal palace by specially chosen horses. In China, the litchi was revered as a symbol of love and good fortune. Historical records indicate that for 700 years, the litchi never ventured beyond the borders of China."
In the late 18th century, French naturalist and explorer Pierre Sonnerat, during his travels through southern China, tasted the litchi and visited the orchards. He introduced the fruit to the outside world through the accounts recorded in his travelogue. By 1764, the litchi reached the French colonial island of Réunion, located between Mauritius and Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, from where it spread to Madagascar, South Africa, Brazil, Vietnam, Australia, and the US.
Litchi Arrives in India
Professor Kumar said that according to the ICAR-National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL) in Muzaffarpur — which houses trees that are between 100-150 years old — the fruit arrived in India around 1770. It is believed litchi cultivation first began in Tripura, from where it spread to Assam, West Bengal, and finally Bihar in the early 1800s. Since people in Bihar possessed larger landholdings, litchi cultivation developed rapidly in the region.
"Litchi cultivation has been practiced in Muzaffarpur for over 200 years. The 'Shahi' variety of litchi is counted among the world's finest due to its distinct taste, sweetness, and natural aroma. Muzaffarpur's Shahi litchi was awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag precisely because of its unique characteristics, a recognition that has significantly bolstered its international identity," said Professor Vijay Kumar.
In Bihar, litchi cultivation is concentrated in areas along the banks of the Ganges, Gandak, and Burhi Gandak rivers, characterised by high moisture levels and presence of specific minerals. This includes Muzaffarpur and its neighbouring towns that are renowned for high yields. Cultivation flourished in Muzaffarpur to such an extent that the city came to be known as Litchi City.
Shivnath Singh, who has been cultivating litchis on three acres for the past 30 years, said sandy-loam soil with a pH level between 5 and 7 is ideal for litchi production. According to experts, a humid climate is also most suitable for the cultivation. To ensure bountiful bloom, the ambient temperature must remain below 20°C for at least 60 days. Once the trees begin to bear fruit, the temperature should hover between 35-40°C. Experts said North Bihar's climate is particularly conducive to litchi production and explains its high yields.
The Difference Between 'Shahi' and 'China' Varieties?:
Professor Rajeshwar Kumar of Langat Singh College said, "While several varieties are cultivated in Bihar, like Muzaffarpur's Shahi, China, Rose-scented, Bedana, and Kasba, but Shahi is considered the finest. A single fruit of this variety weighs around 35 gm. It has a thin skin, abundant pulp, a small seed, and a distinctive fragrance. The 'China' litchi is slightly larger in size, and arrives in the market after the Shahi variety."
Professor Kumar said the quantity of litchi produced depends on the tree. Litchi trees typically reach a height of around 15-20 m, with leaves measuring 15-25 cm in length. According to him, if weather is favourable, irrigation is good, and fertilisers used are of high quality, a medium-sized tree can yield anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 fruits.
He said litchi saplings are typically planted, at 10 m intervals, immediately after the monsoon season. For optimal yield, saplings should be at least two years old. Each pit measures 90 cm in length, width, and depth, and is filled with a mixture of 20-25 kg cow dung manure, muriate of potash, and 2 kg bone meal. The plant takes around 4 years to start bearing fruit, and about 7-10 years to reach full maturity. Commercial cultivators maintain the height of trees at around 4 m, and prune the branches after the fruit is harvested, paving the way for the formation of flower clusters the following year.
India Lags Behind China In Quantity, Not Productivity
India ranks second globally behind China in litchi production. Experts said litchi is cultivated across around 8,00,000 hectares in China, and has a staggering yield of 3.1 million tonnes annually. In contrast, litchi cultivation in India covers around 1,00,000 hectares, yielding around 7,50,000 tonnes. That puts India's per-hectare productivity higher.
Litchi is the backbone of Muzaffarpur's economy, generating a turnover of around Rs 300-500 crores every year. Across the country, litchi trade reaches an annual value of Rs 1,000 crore, indicating that 50 per cent of India's production originates in Bihar, especially Muzaffarpur and its hinterland. More than 5 million people are dependent on litchis, which are not only sold across India's major metros like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad, commanding a retail price of Rs 200-250 per kg, but also exported to Middle East and Europe.
Litchi farmer Shivnath Singh said, "The Shahi variety is the most sought-after litchi in the market due to its taste, sweetness, and aroma. In Muzaffarpur, its trade generates business worth crores annually, supporting the livelihoods of thousands. Previously, litchi sales were confined to Bihar and neighbouring states, but now, the demand has expanded globally."
Today, the Shahi variety isn't just a major agricultural brand for Bihar, accounting for around 50 per cent of its production, but cultivation has now spread to Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Tripura. With proper export guidelines and adequate cold storage facilities, Muzaffarpur could surpass China in the global market.