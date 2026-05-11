ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Muzaffarpur's Shahi Litchi, Or How A Fruit From China Is Poised To Dominate World Markets

Muzaffarpur: If summer comes, can litchis be far behind? With litchis beginning to hit the markets across India's metros, the familiar hawker's call of "Muzaffarpur litchis" can once again be heard on the streets and markets. And why not? The juicy red fruit from Bihar's Muzaffarpur — better known as Shahi litchi due to its large size, thin skin, small stone and sweet, aromatic flesh — which is available for only a short spell, is the most sought-after of all varieties.

Unbeknownst to many, the litchi is not native to India. First cultivated in South China some 2,000 years ago, it arrived in Tripura a mere 250-odd years ago, and made Bihar its home just 200 years ago.

A 2,000-year-old History

Professor Vijay Kumar of Langat Singh College, Muzaffarpur, said, "Litchi is believed to have been first cultivated from wild plants 2,000 years ago in the southern Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Fujian. By 1059 AD, it had evolved into an orchard crop. According to Chinese legends, Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty was particularly fond of litchis. They were transported from the orchards of southern China to the royal palace by specially chosen horses. In China, the litchi was revered as a symbol of love and good fortune. Historical records indicate that for 700 years, the litchi never ventured beyond the borders of China."

In the late 18th century, French naturalist and explorer Pierre Sonnerat, during his travels through southern China, tasted the litchi and visited the orchards. He introduced the fruit to the outside world through the accounts recorded in his travelogue. By 1764, the litchi reached the French colonial island of Réunion, located between Mauritius and Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, from where it spread to Madagascar, South Africa, Brazil, Vietnam, Australia, and the US.

Litchi Arrives in India

Professor Kumar said that according to the ICAR-National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL) in Muzaffarpur — which houses trees that are between 100-150 years old — the fruit arrived in India around 1770. It is believed litchi cultivation first began in Tripura, from where it spread to Assam, West Bengal, and finally Bihar in the early 1800s. Since people in Bihar possessed larger landholdings, litchi cultivation developed rapidly in the region.

"Litchi cultivation has been practiced in Muzaffarpur for over 200 years. The 'Shahi' variety of litchi is counted among the world's finest due to its distinct taste, sweetness, and natural aroma. Muzaffarpur's Shahi litchi was awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag precisely because of its unique characteristics, a recognition that has significantly bolstered its international identity," said Professor Vijay Kumar.

In Bihar, litchi cultivation is concentrated in areas along the banks of the Ganges, Gandak, and Burhi Gandak rivers, characterised by high moisture levels and presence of specific minerals. This includes Muzaffarpur and its neighbouring towns that are renowned for high yields. Cultivation flourished in Muzaffarpur to such an extent that the city came to be known as Litchi City.

Shivnath Singh, who has been cultivating litchis on three acres for the past 30 years, said sandy-loam soil with a pH level between 5 and 7 is ideal for litchi production. According to experts, a humid climate is also most suitable for the cultivation. To ensure bountiful bloom, the ambient temperature must remain below 20°C for at least 60 days. Once the trees begin to bear fruit, the temperature should hover between 35-40°C. Experts said North Bihar's climate is particularly conducive to litchi production and explains its high yields.