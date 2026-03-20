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Congress MP Urges Health Minister JB Nadda To Establish National Birth Defects Registry

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 10, 2026. ( (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab) )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Dr Mohammad Jawed has urged the Centre to establish a national registry to track birth anomalies among children and strengthen care for the affected.

In a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Jawed highlighted that India contributes to 16 per cent of global deaths linked to birth defects, as nearly six lakh babies are born with congenital anomalies in the country every year.

“Congenital conditions are emerging as a significant cause of infant and child deaths. There is an urgent need for coordinated surveillance and structured care. But there is no comprehensive national registry to systematically track such cases, assess outcomes, or generate reliable nationwide data,” Jawed said in the letter and called for coordinated surveillance and structured care to address the growing public health challenge.

Jawed, who represents Kishanganj in Bihar, said that establishing a National Birth Anomalies Registry would help identify preventable risk factors, strengthen early screening and improve referral pathways. “It would guide evidence-based health planning, particularly in rural and underserved regions,” he added.