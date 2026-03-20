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Congress MP Urges Health Minister JB Nadda To Establish National Birth Defects Registry

The Congress MP Mohammad Jawed said that establishing a National Birth Anomalies Registry would help identify preventable risk factors and strengthen early screening.

Congress MP Urges Health Minister JB Nadda To Establish National Birth Defects Registry
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 10, 2026. ((Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab))
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 20, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Dr Mohammad Jawed has urged the Centre to establish a national registry to track birth anomalies among children and strengthen care for the affected.

In a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Jawed highlighted that India contributes to 16 per cent of global deaths linked to birth defects, as nearly six lakh babies are born with congenital anomalies in the country every year.

“Congenital conditions are emerging as a significant cause of infant and child deaths. There is an urgent need for coordinated surveillance and structured care. But there is no comprehensive national registry to systematically track such cases, assess outcomes, or generate reliable nationwide data,” Jawed said in the letter and called for coordinated surveillance and structured care to address the growing public health challenge.

Jawed, who represents Kishanganj in Bihar, said that establishing a National Birth Anomalies Registry would help identify preventable risk factors, strengthen early screening and improve referral pathways. “It would guide evidence-based health planning, particularly in rural and underserved regions,” he added.

Separately, in an X post, Jawed said that he had experienced first hand "the fear, uncertainty and gaps in care that families go through" as his elder son was born with a congenital heart disease.

The Congress MP further underlined the need to integrate screening and multidisciplinary management of conditions such as congenital heart disease, cleft lip and palate, spina bifida, Down syndrome and sensory impairments into routine maternal and newborn health services.

“A time-bound roadmap with dedicated resources and trained manpower is crucial to effectively tackle this issue,” he said.

Jawed urged immediate action and asked the Health Ministry to consider establishing a national registry to better track cases, assess outcomes and address the burden of birth defects in the country.

Also Read

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  3. Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week 2026: What Parents Need To Know About Heart Conditions Present In Children At Birth

TAGGED:

CONGRESS
JP NADDA
MOHAMMAD JAWED
NATIONAL BIRTH ANOMALIES REGISTRY

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