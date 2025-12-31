Bihar: Mother Dies By Suicide After Failing To Get Justice For Son’s School Death In Darbhanga
A mother’s struggle for justice ended tragically in Darbhanga after her son died under suspicious circumstances at a private school.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Darbhanga (Bihar): A mother seeking justice for her nine-year-old son's death, reportedly by suicide after months of appeals, has raised questions about the police response in Darbhanga, Bihar.
The woman, identified as Manisha Devi, reportedly consumed poison on Tuesday and died during treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). According to her family, she took this step after failing to receive a resolution concerning her son’s death, which they say occurred under suspicious circumstances at a private school three months ago.
Son’s Death At School
According to the family, Manisha’s son Kashyap (9) had been admitted to a private school in Laheriasarai and was staying in the hostel. Just 19 days after his admission, Kashyap was found dead, hanging from a noose tied to a bathroom window inside the school premises.
The family had alleged murder and demanded strict action against the school management. An FIR was registered and an investigation initiated, but relatives claim no meaningful progress has been made.
Months Of Struggle For Justice
Manisha’s brother, Shivshankar Kumar, said she frequently visited police stations and senior officials’ offices to seek a resolution for her son’s case, but did not find support.
“She kept going to the police station and officers’ offices, but no substantial action was taken. Instead of help, she was often reprimanded,” he said, adding that the loss of her only son and the police response were difficult to bear.
The family said Manisha also attempted to raise the issue with the administration and government representatives and participated in candlelight marches, but observed no change.
On Tuesday morning, Manisha’s health reportedly deteriorated. Initially, the family believed it was due to emotional distress, but doctors later said she had consumed sulphur poison. She was referred to Darbhanga Medical College, where she died during treatment.
“My sister went to the police station, DSP, SP and even IG offices requesting a resolution to the case, but no action was taken against the school. Everyone has been managed. Finally, my sister ended her life by consuming poison,” Shivshankar Kumar alleged.
Police Begin Probe
Following Manisha’s death, police visited the location and began an investigation. The body was sent for a post-mortem. The family continues to request action regarding both the child’s death and the mother’s death.
“Information about the incident has been received. The woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem. The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the report,” said Harinder Kumar, SHO, Laheriasarai.
Political Reaction
VIP party’s national vice-president, Umesh Sahni, who visited the family, criticised the state government and referred to systemic issues.
“In this government, the poor should not expect justice. Had the administration acted in time against the school, Manisha would be alive today,” he said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
