Bihar: Mother Dies By Suicide After Failing To Get Justice For Son’s School Death In Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar): A mother seeking justice for her nine-year-old son's death, reportedly by suicide after months of appeals, has raised questions about the police response in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The woman, identified as Manisha Devi, reportedly consumed poison on Tuesday and died during treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). According to her family, she took this step after failing to receive a resolution concerning her son’s death, which they say occurred under suspicious circumstances at a private school three months ago.

Son’s Death At School

According to the family, Manisha’s son Kashyap (9) had been admitted to a private school in Laheriasarai and was staying in the hostel. Just 19 days after his admission, Kashyap was found dead, hanging from a noose tied to a bathroom window inside the school premises.

The family had alleged murder and demanded strict action against the school management. An FIR was registered and an investigation initiated, but relatives claim no meaningful progress has been made.

Months Of Struggle For Justice

Manisha’s brother, Shivshankar Kumar, said she frequently visited police stations and senior officials’ offices to seek a resolution for her son’s case, but did not find support.

“She kept going to the police station and officers’ offices, but no substantial action was taken. Instead of help, she was often reprimanded,” he said, adding that the loss of her only son and the police response were difficult to bear.

The family said Manisha also attempted to raise the issue with the administration and government representatives and participated in candlelight marches, but observed no change.

On Tuesday morning, Manisha’s health reportedly deteriorated. Initially, the family believed it was due to emotional distress, but doctors later said she had consumed sulphur poison. She was referred to Darbhanga Medical College, where she died during treatment.