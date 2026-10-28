ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar MLC Poll Results Explained: Similarities, Reversals, And Changes; Prashant Kishor's JSP Enters Legislative Council Too

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the MLC election, in Patna on Oct 23. ( ANI )

Patna: As the election results of eight MLC seats in Bihar trickled in on Wednesday, the numbers did not reveal any change on the face of it. But a closer look indicated a significant shift in the political equations across the state, despite the poll being limited to graduates and teachers registered as voters with the Election Commission for the respective constituencies.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won four, while the Opposition parties and independent candidates clinched the rest, similar to the numbers with them before the poll. The total size of the electorate for the eight seats was just 5.4 lakh.

The plain results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three seats as its candidates Narendra Prasad Singh, Sarvesh Singh and NK Yadav emerged winners on Tirhut teachers’, Darbhanga graduates’, and Kosi graduates’, respectively. Ally Janata Dal United (JDU) retained one – the high-profile Patna graduates’ – where incumbent Neeraj Kumar won for the fourth consecutive time in the face of his spat with expelled party MLA and muscleman Anant Kumar Singh.

Crediting the victory to the united efforts of chief minister Samrat Choudhary and JDU president Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, Neeraj thanked supporters and party workers.

“This was my fourth election, so there were challenges. I have neither money nor muscle power, but the support of voters made me win again. Nitish Kumar’s blessings and the work of Samrat Choudhary and Nishant Kumar helped me sail through,” Neeraj told ETV Bharat.

Among the Opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the Patna teachers’ seat, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) clinched the Darbhanga teachers’. Two independents – incumbent MLC Vanshidhar Brijwasi and BJP rebel candidate Rahul Raj – emerged victorious on Tirhut graduates’ and Saran teachers’ constituencies.

However, Rahul had rebelled after the seat was given to the JDU, which fielded Anand Pushkar on it. Several BJP leaders said that he (Rahul) was still with the party, albeit unofficially.

The polling on the seats was conducted on October 23, and the counting started on October 27 to finally end a day later on October 28 due to the use of paper ballots and manual counting procedures.

Major reversals

In a stunning performance, RJD’s Sanjeev Kumar defeated BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav on the Patna teachers’ seat, thereby capturing the three-decade-old bastion of the saffron party. The latter had been an MLC for five consecutive terms and seemed to be on the course to bag another one.

The reversal comes just about three months after JSP leader Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur legislative assembly constituency, a citadel of the BJP for 35 years in the heart of the state capital, in a bypoll. It was considered a pocket borough of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

The two back-to-back reversals indicate to some extent the disenchantment of the urban, educated, and elite voters from the BJP despite the party trying its best to retain their support.

In another surprising result, JSP candidate Suresh Prasad Roy trounced Congress candidate Madan Mohan Jha in a quadrangular contest, which seems to have worked in his favour. Madan, a two-term MLA and twice an MLC, is a former minister. He headed the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) between 2018 and 2022.

Interestingly, Suresh, who won with a narrow margin of 324 votes, was with the BJP for the past several years. He left the party after being denied a ticket and joined JSP, which promptly fielded him. The decision turned out to be a wise one.