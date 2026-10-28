Bihar MLC Poll Results Explained: Similarities, Reversals, And Changes; Prashant Kishor's JSP Enters Legislative Council Too
Opposition allies were pitted against each other, instead of focusing their energy on battling the ruling NDA candidates.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 28, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Patna: As the election results of eight MLC seats in Bihar trickled in on Wednesday, the numbers did not reveal any change on the face of it. But a closer look indicated a significant shift in the political equations across the state, despite the poll being limited to graduates and teachers registered as voters with the Election Commission for the respective constituencies.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won four, while the Opposition parties and independent candidates clinched the rest, similar to the numbers with them before the poll. The total size of the electorate for the eight seats was just 5.4 lakh.
The plain results
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three seats as its candidates Narendra Prasad Singh, Sarvesh Singh and NK Yadav emerged winners on Tirhut teachers’, Darbhanga graduates’, and Kosi graduates’, respectively. Ally Janata Dal United (JDU) retained one – the high-profile Patna graduates’ – where incumbent Neeraj Kumar won for the fourth consecutive time in the face of his spat with expelled party MLA and muscleman Anant Kumar Singh.
Crediting the victory to the united efforts of chief minister Samrat Choudhary and JDU president Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, Neeraj thanked supporters and party workers.
“This was my fourth election, so there were challenges. I have neither money nor muscle power, but the support of voters made me win again. Nitish Kumar’s blessings and the work of Samrat Choudhary and Nishant Kumar helped me sail through,” Neeraj told ETV Bharat.
Among the Opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the Patna teachers’ seat, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) clinched the Darbhanga teachers’. Two independents – incumbent MLC Vanshidhar Brijwasi and BJP rebel candidate Rahul Raj – emerged victorious on Tirhut graduates’ and Saran teachers’ constituencies.
However, Rahul had rebelled after the seat was given to the JDU, which fielded Anand Pushkar on it. Several BJP leaders said that he (Rahul) was still with the party, albeit unofficially.
The polling on the seats was conducted on October 23, and the counting started on October 27 to finally end a day later on October 28 due to the use of paper ballots and manual counting procedures.
Major reversals
In a stunning performance, RJD’s Sanjeev Kumar defeated BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav on the Patna teachers’ seat, thereby capturing the three-decade-old bastion of the saffron party. The latter had been an MLC for five consecutive terms and seemed to be on the course to bag another one.
The reversal comes just about three months after JSP leader Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur legislative assembly constituency, a citadel of the BJP for 35 years in the heart of the state capital, in a bypoll. It was considered a pocket borough of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
The two back-to-back reversals indicate to some extent the disenchantment of the urban, educated, and elite voters from the BJP despite the party trying its best to retain their support.
In another surprising result, JSP candidate Suresh Prasad Roy trounced Congress candidate Madan Mohan Jha in a quadrangular contest, which seems to have worked in his favour. Madan, a two-term MLA and twice an MLC, is a former minister. He headed the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) between 2018 and 2022.
Interestingly, Suresh, who won with a narrow margin of 324 votes, was with the BJP for the past several years. He left the party after being denied a ticket and joined JSP, which promptly fielded him. The decision turned out to be a wise one.
“The government is frustrated. There was much ruckus at the counting centre too, but I was also ready for every situation. I will keep my promises made to the teachers and work for them continuously.
JSP’s first full-fledged entry into the Council
The JSP had contested all eight seats in the polls, but won only the Darbhanga teachers’ seat, leading to its inaugural foray in the Bihar Legislative Council. Its leader Prashant is already a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and represents the Bankipur constituency.
Darbhanga teachers’s seat winner Suresh is being credited with providing a foothold to the JSP in the Council. He had contested elections to the Bihar Upper House thrice earlier, but lost.
“I resigned from government service and contested MLC polls thrice. I lost by a slender margin twice. This time the teachers reposed faith in me and the results are before everybody. My only aim is to work for their welfare,” Suresh said.
However, despite much hoopla over JSP candidate’s victory, the fact is that Jan Suraaj-supported candidate Afaque Ahmad had won the MLC poll from Saran teachers’ constituency in 2023.
Afaque had credited the victory to Jan Suraaj and Prashant Kishor at that time, but the JSP was not present at that time. It was formed on October 2, 2024. He joined the party, which fielded him from the Saran teachers’ seat this time, but he could not win.
However, Suresh’s win has provided yet another lifeline to the fledgling party, as it is yet to show that it could attract winning support of voters. But at the same time, it has demonstrated that it could make a dent in the votes of the Opposition, as well as the ruling alliances.
Disunity leads to Opposition’s poor performance
The RJD did not have any MLC from the eight seats that went to the poll. Its candidate Sanjeev Kumar breached the BJP’s fortress – Patna teachers’ constituency – and grabbed it. The lead party of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) can console itself with it.
However, the Mahagathbandhan was a picture of disunity in the prestigious poll. It could not achieve any settlement on seat-sharing and each of its constituents decided to go its own way. The RJD left just one seat – Tirhut teachers’ – for ally CPI.
The Congress fielded candidates on five seats, while the CPI(M) and CPI(ML) also contested one seat each, leading to a situation where Opposition allies were pitted against each other, instead of focusing their energy on battling the ruling NDA candidates. It divided the Opposition votes and adversely impacted the winnability of the candidates of various Mahagathbandhan constituents.
Had the votes not divided, the Opposition results would have overshadowed the NDA. However, it also shows that the Mahagathbandh is refusing to learn the lesson. It had witnessed the same scenario on around a dozen seats in the November 2025 Assembly polls, and had come up with a dismal performance.
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