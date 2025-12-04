'Inappropriate To Bring Dog To Parliament, Compare Lawmakers To It': Bihar MLA Slams Renuka Chowdhary
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary triggered a controversy by bringing a dog to the Parliament on the first day of the Winter session on Monday.
Patna: BJP MLA Pramod Kumar on Wednesday criticised Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary for bringing a dog to the Parliament, saying her act was both inappropriate, incorrect and unjustified.
"Bringing a dog to the temple of democracy is incorrect, unjustified and inappropriate. Also, equating fellow lawmakers to a dog is bad and insulting. This should not have been done," Kumar told reporters in the Assembly premises.
The MLA had earlier told that many women sleep with dogs for self-satisfaction. "If you see the mobile you can see the affection that some women have for their dogs. It is because of this habit that she (Renuka Chowdhary) brought a dog to the Parliament," he had said.
When asked about whether he had made a generalised statement on all women, the MLA clarified that he had specifically meant MP Chowdhary. "I had said that bringing a dog to the temple of democracy is not necessary, not right. I made the comment on the person who brought a dog and compared honourable members of the House with the animal. My statement was directed only at the Congress MP," he clarified.
Earlier, the Congress MP, who sparked controversy, responded to privilege motion reports with humour saying, 'bhau bhau', before walking away. On Wednesday the MP slammed the government for focusing on a dog controversy instead of attending to many of the pressing issues.
"Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion? The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she said.
Responding to the controversy, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "I believe the dog itself is the main topic. What did the poor dog do? Aren't dogs allowed to come here?...Perhaps pets are not allowed to come here...I think that nowadays India is discussing these very things."
