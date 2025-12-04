ETV Bharat / bharat

'Inappropriate To Bring Dog To Parliament, Compare Lawmakers To It': Bihar MLA Slams Renuka Chowdhary

Patna: BJP MLA Pramod Kumar on Wednesday criticised Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary for bringing a dog to the Parliament, saying her act was both inappropriate, incorrect and unjustified.

"Bringing a dog to the temple of democracy is incorrect, unjustified and inappropriate. Also, equating fellow lawmakers to a dog is bad and insulting. This should not have been done," Kumar told reporters in the Assembly premises.

The MLA had earlier told that many women sleep with dogs for self-satisfaction. "If you see the mobile you can see the affection that some women have for their dogs. It is because of this habit that she (Renuka Chowdhary) brought a dog to the Parliament," he had said.

When asked about whether he had made a generalised statement on all women, the MLA clarified that he had specifically meant MP Chowdhary. "I had said that bringing a dog to the temple of democracy is not necessary, not right. I made the comment on the person who brought a dog and compared honourable members of the House with the animal. My statement was directed only at the Congress MP," he clarified.