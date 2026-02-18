Bihar Minister Threatens Opposition MLAs Over Cut Motion Against Department's Budget
Ashok Choudhary's statement evoked laughter among NDA legislators and ministers but the Opposition's members had walked out by then.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Patna: Bihar's Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Ashok Choudhary issued an unprecedented threat to Opposition legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday asserting that no work would be done in their constituencies if they did not withdraw the cut motions brought against the departmental budget.
“I request the honourable members to withdraw their cut motions. If they do not do so, then the Rural Works Department will not do any work in the constituencies of those who have signed on them,” Choudhary said.
The minister, who happens to be a senior leader of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), stated it at the fag end of his speech in which he highlighted the achievements and aim of his department, and sought the passage of the budgetary demand of over Rs 11,312 crore for expenditure on various projects in the forthcoming financial year 2026-27.
Choudhary’s statement evoked laughter among the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators and ministers present in the Assembly. However, the Opposition MLAs were not present in the lower House to react to the minister’s threat because they had already walked out in the middle of his speech to express their dissatisfaction over the work and proposals of the department.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs Rahul Kumar (Jehanabad constituency) and Alok Kumar Mehta (Ujiarpur), Congress’ Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj), AIMIM legislator Akhtarul Iman (Amour), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Satish Kumar Singh Yadav had moved a cut motion of Rs 10 on the RWD demand for grants.
A ‘cut motion’ is a power or tool given to the members of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies to enable them to oppose or express disagreement with any demand in a finance bill (or budget demand) moved by the government, by seeking to reduce the amount of allocated money. It is akin to a no-confidence motion or floor test, and is put to vote before the passage of the bill. If accepted, it indicates that the government has lost majority in the House.
Though no reaction had come from the Opposition legislators on the RWD minister’s threat, the issue is expected to be raised in the next sitting of the House on Thursday. In his speech in the Assembly, Choudhary pointed out that the department has built 66,206 km of roads and 1,176 bridges at a cost of Rs 38,506 crore in Bihar so far under different projects of the state government projects.
Similarly, 53,594 km road and 1658 bridges were constructed at a cost of Rs 29,529 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY). “Bihar has around 1.20 lakh km of rural roads and 2834 bridges. Altogether 7133 km of roads are currently being constructed under various programmes by my department across the state,” Choudhary said.
The minister added that the department, on the directives of Nitish, was working to provide road connectivity to all rural habitations that have a population of 100.
