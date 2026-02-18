ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Minister Threatens Opposition MLAs Over Cut Motion Against Department's Budget

Patna: Bihar's Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Ashok Choudhary issued an unprecedented threat to Opposition legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday asserting that no work would be done in their constituencies if they did not withdraw the cut motions brought against the departmental budget.

“I request the honourable members to withdraw their cut motions. If they do not do so, then the Rural Works Department will not do any work in the constituencies of those who have signed on them,” Choudhary said.

The minister, who happens to be a senior leader of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), stated it at the fag end of his speech in which he highlighted the achievements and aim of his department, and sought the passage of the budgetary demand of over Rs 11,312 crore for expenditure on various projects in the forthcoming financial year 2026-27.

Choudhary’s statement evoked laughter among the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators and ministers present in the Assembly. However, the Opposition MLAs were not present in the lower House to react to the minister’s threat because they had already walked out in the middle of his speech to express their dissatisfaction over the work and proposals of the department.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs Rahul Kumar (Jehanabad constituency) and Alok Kumar Mehta (Ujiarpur), Congress’ Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj), AIMIM legislator Akhtarul Iman (Amour), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Satish Kumar Singh Yadav had moved a cut motion of Rs 10 on the RWD demand for grants.