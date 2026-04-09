Bihar Man Held For 'PMO Hack' Bid, Accused Of Seeking Funds To Leak Sensitive Data
A man from Buxar has been arrested for allegedly attempting to hack the PMO and demanding money from foreign contacts for sensitive information.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Buxar: Bihar Police have arrested a man from Buxar district for allegedly attempting to hack the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and seeking money in exchange for leaking sensitive information, officials said on Thursday. The accused was apprehended from Asha Padri village under the Simri police station area in Dumraon subdivision following a late-night raid conducted on the directions of Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya.
According to police, the accused was in contact with suspicious individuals abroad and was allegedly demanding money in return for confidential information related to the PMO.
He is currently being kept at an undisclosed location and is being subjected to intensive interrogation. Sources identified the accused as Aman Kumar. Police said the accused had a history of similar activities and was earlier arrested in 2022 by a joint team of Kolkata and Buxar police for allegedly threatening to hack Kolkata airport.
Officials added that the current matter is being handled exclusively by the local police, and the Delhi Police has no role in the operation so far. SP Shubham Arya stated that the accused is being investigated for allegedly demanding money from foreign countries regarding matters involving the Prime Minister. "Ongoing interrogation will continue, and any facts that arise from further investigation will be shared," Arya said.
Electronic devices, including a laptop, have been seized from the accused’s residence and sent for forensic examination, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
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