ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Man Held For 'PMO Hack' Bid, Accused Of Seeking Funds To Leak Sensitive Data

Buxar: Bihar Police have arrested a man from Buxar district for allegedly attempting to hack the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and seeking money in exchange for leaking sensitive information, officials said on Thursday. The accused was apprehended from Asha Padri village under the Simri police station area in Dumraon subdivision following a late-night raid conducted on the directions of Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya.

According to police, the accused was in contact with suspicious individuals abroad and was allegedly demanding money in return for confidential information related to the PMO.

He is currently being kept at an undisclosed location and is being subjected to intensive interrogation. Sources identified the accused as Aman Kumar. Police said the accused had a history of similar activities and was earlier arrested in 2022 by a joint team of Kolkata and Buxar police for allegedly threatening to hack Kolkata airport.