Bihar Legislature's Monsoon Session Begins; State Govt Introduces First Supplementary Budget
The supplementary budget is around 25 per cent of the largest ever Rs 3.48 lakh crore state budget, which came into effect from April 1.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar legislature’s monsoon session started on Monday amid steady rains and signs of financial stress, marked by the tabling of the first supplementary budget of Rs 87,383 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27.
The supplementary budget is around 25 per cent of the largest ever Rs 3.48 lakh crore state budget, which came into effect from April 1.
Deputy chief minister–cum–finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav tabled the first supplementary budget in the Legislative Assembly. The massive amount indicated that the state government needed it to cover the welfare and subsidy schemes announced in the run-up to the 2025 Assembly elections, as well as, to spend on various sectors.
Of the first supplementary budget, over Rs 57,078 crore would be spent on annual scheme – to fund development and welfare initiatives, while Rs 30,266 crore would be allocated for establishment and committed expenditure, which comprises salaries, pensions, and administrative costs to run the government. The rest would go towards the central schemes.
According to the data of the first supplementary budget, Rs 13,550 crore would go to the Bihar Contingency Fund from which the state government has been borrowing heftily over the last couple of years.
Around Rs 10,020 crore will be spent on providing old age pension under the state and central schemes, Rs 9,994 crore on subsidy to electricity consumers, over Rs 9,335 crore will be used to implement Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB – G RAM G, Rs 1,148 crore on disability pension and Rs 1056 crore on Lakshmibai Social Security Pension, and Rs 683 crore on widow pension.
“Bringing a huge first supplementary budget, that too when the implementation of Bihar’s largest ever annual budget of Rs 3.48 lakh crore started from April 1, indicates poor budgetary planning. The first supplementary is around 25 per cent of the annual budget and gives some inkling of the severe financial strain on the state,” a senior officer of the finance department told ETV Bharat.
Incidentally, the state government was yet to clarify about the source of the amount contained in the first supplementary budget. It has already approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other agencies to borrow money.
Earlier, Assembly speaker Prem Kumar kicked-off the five-day monsoon session with an address replete with quotes from the scriptures and the works for eminent personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. He appealed to all the MLAs to constructively and actively participate in the Question Hour, Zero Hour, discussions, and legislative works.
The state government is expected to introduce 13 bills in the Assembly during the current session. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) compliance audit report for financial year 2023-24 and on state finances for 2024-25 will also be introduced during the session.
Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was absent from the House as he is yet to return from his Europe vacation. He is expected back in Patna later this week.
However, the Opposition protested against the NEET UG paper leak and rising incidence of crime in Bihar by gathering at the Assembly’s entrance with placards and raising slogans to denounce the government before the beginning of the session.
The Assembly was adjourned till Tuesday after condoling the death of eight former MLAs and MLCs over the past couple of months.
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