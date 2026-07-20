ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Legislature's Monsoon Session Begins; State Govt Introduces First Supplementary Budget

Patna: The Bihar legislature’s monsoon session started on Monday amid steady rains and signs of financial stress, marked by the tabling of the first supplementary budget of Rs 87,383 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27.

The supplementary budget is around 25 per cent of the largest ever Rs 3.48 lakh crore state budget, which came into effect from April 1.

Deputy chief minister–cum–finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav tabled the first supplementary budget in the Legislative Assembly. The massive amount indicated that the state government needed it to cover the welfare and subsidy schemes announced in the run-up to the 2025 Assembly elections, as well as, to spend on various sectors.

Of the first supplementary budget, over Rs 57,078 crore would be spent on annual scheme – to fund development and welfare initiatives, while Rs 30,266 crore would be allocated for establishment and committed expenditure, which comprises salaries, pensions, and administrative costs to run the government. The rest would go towards the central schemes.

According to the data of the first supplementary budget, Rs 13,550 crore would go to the Bihar Contingency Fund from which the state government has been borrowing heftily over the last couple of years.

Around Rs 10,020 crore will be spent on providing old age pension under the state and central schemes, Rs 9,994 crore on subsidy to electricity consumers, over Rs 9,335 crore will be used to implement Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB – G RAM G, Rs 1,148 crore on disability pension and Rs 1056 crore on Lakshmibai Social Security Pension, and Rs 683 crore on widow pension.

“Bringing a huge first supplementary budget, that too when the implementation of Bihar’s largest ever annual budget of Rs 3.48 lakh crore started from April 1, indicates poor budgetary planning. The first supplementary is around 25 per cent of the annual budget and gives some inkling of the severe financial strain on the state,” a senior officer of the finance department told ETV Bharat.